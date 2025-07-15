What If I Told You My Necklace Wasn't The Row, But $38 and Technically a Bag Charm?
It's not a stretch to say that the majority of what's in style these days is directly inspired by The Row. Many of the overarching themes and even niche micro trends that take off in fashion these days can, more often than not, be traced back to a single runway look or look book slide from the brand. Whether or not we like to admit it, The Row is currently fashion's North Star—and, unsurprisingly, the influence behind my latest purchase. Last month, as I was perusing the offering of a newer handbag brand Verafied, I came across a listing for a bag charm and, without thinking twice, placed an order. I bought it not to fasten to any of my handbags, but to wear as a necklace.
The comb pendant, err Silver Comb Charm ($38), reminded me of a very similar necklace that I saw in The Row's pre-fall 2023 collection: a silver comb dangling from the end of a long, thick leather cord. Although the collection isn't brand-new, long pendant necklaces are just now becoming a major trend for summer 2025, especially styles that are finished with a handmade object or quirky talisman, so I was teeming with ideas on how to wear mine. Not only did the "bag charm" work exceptionally well as a necklace, but the more I styled it, the better it began to look. Suddenly, all my summer outfits had that little something *extra* and it wasn't before long that all my friends were ordering their comb necklaces, too. Ahead, I'm charting the course of the niche accessory trend from the runway to my wardrobe.
See the Comb Necklace Trend
In the pre-Fall 2023 collection, The Row styled several looks with a curious accessory choice: a long leather cord affixed with a silver comb. The piece accompanied both a strapless maxi dress that lends a soulful touch to an otherwise hyperminimal look.
It wasn't before long that The Row's comb necklace made its debut out in the world, with tastemakers like Neelam Ahooja wearing it with a button-down shirt and trousers.
Jewelry designer Nina Gordon put her spin on the theme with a more curved style.
See My $38 Alt
When I received mine in the mail, I was pleased to find that the leather cord was soft and buttery and the silver pendant had a nice weight to it, two details that make the accessory feel just as luxe as it looks. I retied it to the longest length and strung it around my neck, but still couldn't believe it was less than $40—I had to go back to the website just to confirm I hadn't imagined that.
As for styling, I've tried it with everything from a button-down shirt for the office to a silk tank and even atop a bikini for a fun beach look. The necklace seems to instinctually make anything I wear it with look more sophisticated but without trying too hard.
More Buy-Worthy Pendants
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.
-
