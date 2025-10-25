This season, however, we're onto something different. From matte hues to frosted pastels, 2025’s winter nail trends are all about unexpected colour, texture and shine. Think sparkly, joyful and even a little bit rebellious, because after all, winter nails don’t have to be dark to feel effortlessly chic.
1. Sparkly French Tips
It's no secret that silver nails usually peak during party season, but this winter, they’re getting a refined update in the form of glittering silver tips. Think of them as the cooler cousin to the classic French manicure—sleek, frosty and perfectly in tune with the season’s icy-girl aesthetic.
The look pairs beautifully with milky nails, letting the metallic shimmer take centre stage without feeling over the top. Whether you go for a thin chrome outline or full-on glitter gradient, silver tips catch the light in all the right ways. They're basically jewellery for your fingertips.
Shop the Trend:
Le Mini Macaron
Le Sweet Nail Lacquer
2. Wintery Blues
A wintery baby blue shade brings a refreshing coolness to winter manicures—frosty yet soft. It’s delicate without being overly sweet, giving you just enough colour to stand out against layers of neutrals and knits. Think of it as the nail equivalent of crisp winter air: clean, calm and subtly uplifting. Whether worn in a creamy pastel finish or with a touch of shimmer for that snowflake sparkle, baby-blue nails feel modern and serene. Pair them with silver jewellery or a milky white accent for an effortlessly chic, wintry look.
Shop the Trend:
Gucci
Long-Lasting Glossy Nail Polish
3. French Martini Nails
If “quietly festive” had a manicure, it would be this one. French martini nails mix an olive green on one hand with classic French tips on the other, using the same colour. It's more so a playful nod to holiday season without going the full red-and-gold cliché.
The mismatched look feels chic yet cosy, like sipping a French martini at every December gathering (even if it’s just from your sofa). It’s easy to recreate at home too—no nail art wizardry required—just alternate hands for that effortless, slightly undone look. The result? A manicure that feels seasonal and sophisticated, not saccharine.
Shop the Look:
Manucurist
Green Nail Polish in Tuileries
4. Guilded Edges
This mani is one to take straight to your nail tech. It gives whispers of luxury rather than shouting. It pairs a soft, velvet-chrome finish with shimmering golden, gilded edges, creating a look that’s both opulent and intriguingly modern. The velvet-chrome base gives nails a plush metallic sheen (matte under regular light but glimmering in motion) while the fine gold (or chrome) lining around the free edge or tip adds a refined frame.
It feels unexpectedly wearable for the season: the texture echoes cosy fabrics like cashmere and velvet, while the metallic highlight brings a chic, wintry sparkle. Elegant enough for a dinner party, but grounded enough for everyday. For an at-home, DIY version, simply pick a chrome-powder or magnetic polish, top with a matte seal, then apply a thin metallic liner along the edge.
Shop the Trend:
Essie
Nail Lacquer in Apres Chic
5. Squoval French
Think back to the late ’90s beauty drawer, and you’ll find the iconic “chunky white tip” French manicure paired with that unmistakable squoval nail shape. This revival-ready look takes the classic French base of sheer pink or nude and elevates it with a bold, thick white line that spans nearly half the free edge on a squoval shape, meaning the tip is square but the corners are softly rounded.
Nothing screams winter like touching on nostalgia. This polished, squoval form keeps the look cleaner and more wearable than the ultra-square nails of the era. Perfect for at-home recreations, as all you need to do is file your nails into a short-to-medium squoval, apply a sheer nude base, then use sticker guides or tape to paint a high-contrast white tip.
Shop the Trend:
Chanel
Le Vernis in 111 Ballerina
6. Matte Nails
High-shine manis usually dominate the festive months, but this winter, matte nails are stealing the spotlight. The look swaps gloss for a soft, velvety finish that feels quietly luxurious—think rich leather, cashmere and candlelight captured in nail form.
Matte polish also feels inherently cosy, pairing beautifully with chunky knits and wool coats, and it’s surprisingly practical; chips are less noticeable, and the finish lasts longer between touch-ups. For a modern take, keep your shape square, skip the embellishments and let the texture do the talking.
