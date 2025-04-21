Confirmed: The Watery Nail Trend Is Set to Replace Milky Nails This Spring

If you’re someone who loves expensive-looking nail trends, you’re going to want to save some watery nail inspiration down for your next nail appointment. It's a look I’ve seen cropping up on all the most influential and exciting nail artists’ feeds. Watery nails are one of the chicest, most elegant-looking manicures I’ve seen since milky nails first stormed onto the trend circuit.

If you’re already familiar with the best sheer nail polishes, watery nails take things one step further. Featuring diluted shades with an ultra-glossy finish, they mimic the look of sunlight on water, both reflecting the light and allowing your natural nail to show through. While some nail artists choose to approach watery nails in their most literal sense in cool gray and blue tones, it’s a trend that can also be applied to other shades, too. That means you’ll find watery nails in soft pinks, delicate lilacs, and even nude tones for a more unexpected take on a soft spring nail look. Allow me to show you.

The Best Watery Nails Inspiration

1. Lavender Water

A high-shine, glassy manicure with a hint of sheer color? These are watery nails at their best.

2. Pink Soda

For a warmer feel, try a soft pink tone.

3. Cool Tones

Cooler tones like this watery gray polish give a fresh feel.

4. Rosewater

Nail artist Mateja Novakovic uses Gelcare’s Lavender Water for a wash of sheer color.

5. Sheer Perfection

Proof that watery nails look great on longer nails, too.

6. Nearly Nude

The perfect watery nail look for minimalist nail lovers.

7. Statement Tips

A watery base and bright-pink tips offer a fun twist on the classic French manicure.

8. Feeling Blue

If pink tones aren’t for you, lean into the watery vibe with a sheer blue look.

9. You're Blushing

For a softer take, go for these blush-pink watery nails.

10. Love Hearts

Here, nail artist Sarah Alaina combines a pink watery base with 3D nail art.

11. Lilac Haze

Another great lilac look. This time, there’s a little more punch.

The Best Watery Nail Colors

Manucurist Active Glow Collection $13 SHOP NOW Two coats of Manucurist’s Active Glow will give the perfect pink-toned watery manicure.

Dior Nail Glow Beautifying Nail Care $32 SHOP NOW Dior’s Nail Glow offers just a hint of color with a high-shine, liquid-like finish.

Gelcare Lavender Water $24 SHOP NOW A nail-artist favorite is Gelcare’s Lavender Water gel, which is a sheer polish that’s buildable.

Maychao Jelly Gel Nail Polish $7 SHOP NOW For a true water-like look, try Maychao’s soft blue Gel shade.

Essie Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss Nail Polish in Orchid Jelly $13 SHOP NOW Essie’s Jelly Gloss range features nine sheer shades that can be layered together to create endless watery nail looks.

Nails Inc. 45 Second Speedy Gloss Quick-Drying Nail Polish $10 SHOP NOW Nails Inc.’s polish features a subtle shimmer for a delicate pearlescent finish.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.