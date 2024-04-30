This Classy New Nail Trend Combines Two of the Chicest Manicures of All Time

It's no secret that the French tip manicure has quickly become one of the biggest nail trends of the year. The once "dated" nail art design has had a revival, and is now the chicest manicure to ask for at the salon. This spring and summer, it seems that people are opting to wear their French tips in a range of fun colours. As much as I love all of the neon and pastel designs, I tend to opt for more classic nail shades that I know won't go out of style at the start of a new season. So, when I saw that red French tip nails were trending, I knew I had to give them a go.

This classy manicure combines two of the chicest nail trends out there and the results are nothing short of perfection. I've seen my fair share of nail designs since working as a beauty editor, and this is easily up there with my all-time favourites.

Red French tip nails are something I have seen in passing before but, thanks to the resurgence of the '90s nail trend, I have a feeling that this going be one of the biggest manicure looks for spring and summer. Not only does the red French tip add a fun pop of colour, but it's the ideal choice for those of you who want a shade that will never go out of style. So, if you want to give this timeless nail trend a go, keep on scrolling for all the inspo you need...

Red French Tip Nail Inspiration

I love this unique, double French tip design.

Keep your red French tips ultra slim for a modern look.

So classic.

This is such a cute take on the trend.

There's no denying how chic this is.

For something a bit different, try a heart-shaped French tip.

This trend looks great on both long and short nails.

(Image credit: @imarninails)

I love the glossy finish.

Products You Need for Red French Tips

Nails Inc Lipstick Red Mani Marker Nail Art Pen £5 SHOP NOW The easiest way to get the look at home? This red nail pen.

Manucurist Nail Art Brush £16 SHOP NOW You can also use your favourite red nail polish and a thin nail art brush.

Dior Vernis Nail Polish, 999 Rouge £26 £22 SHOP NOW This is my personal go-to.