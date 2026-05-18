In an unsurprising turn of events, track pants are trending ahead of summer. Cool fashion people are trading in the jeans they wore all winter for the airier, comfier pant alternative and styling them in interesting, unexpected ways that are just begging to be copied all season long. Elsa Hosk is the best of them, posting a slideshow of photos featuring the style's signature vertical stripes. Her specific track pants are from Lioness (so you know they're affordable) and have a lower rise and cropped-flare fit that perfectly displayed her equally cool footwear choice: Maison Margiela Tabi ballet flats. Even better? She paired that pant-and-shoe combo with a camo baby tee and a sporty windbreaker. They're pieces that shouldn't work together but do. I love it when that happens.
As a result, Hosk single-handedly ushered in the track-pant outfit of the season, which involves styling the bottoms with ballet flats and a windbreaker, creating a sporty and comfortable yet fashion-forward ensemble that's perfect for running errands, grabbing lunch, or hitting the gym.
Soon, this three-piece uniform will hit the streets of New York City, Los Angeles, Paris, and more stylish cities across the globe. It's already starting to happen in one way or another, and fellow best dressed candidates are currently wearing track pants in other ways, styling them with socks and glove flats or easy knits. In Gucci's F/W 26 show, Hosk even wore a pair with a trench coat, another soon-to-go-viral outfit idea.
Track Pants on the Runway
Gucci F/W 26
Add to all this evidence the fact that it's a World Cup year. Football fashion (not the NFL kind) is soon to take over when the tournament begins next month, and you have yourself a certified winner when it comes to pant trends. They might be called track pants, but this style, especially the beloved Adidas Firebird version (which, I might add, is currently on sale), is just as synonymous with soccer as it is with track and field. I'd be willing to bet that sales will skyrocket alongside team kits, Adidas Sambas, and zip-up track jackets the second players begin to arrive on the pitch.
Don't believe me? You'll see soon enough. If you do, start scrolling to shop the best track pants available right now, including Adidas's on-sale Firebird Track Pants, which are only $56 for a limited time only.
Shop Track Pants
adidas
Firebird Classic Track Pants
Just look at that sale price and try to tell me that these will be in stock by June 1.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.