"Fearless Female Artistry": Florence Pugh Is Officially Bulgari's Newest Ambassador

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Florence Pugh is a new Bulgari ambassador
(Image credit: Bulgari)

A trifecta of exciting Florence Pugh projects will be released later this year (Dune: Part Three, East of Eden, and Avengers: Doomsday), but there's one inspiring venture you won't see on her IMDb page: her new Bulgari appointment. Today, the famed Italian jeweler announced that Pugh is Bulgari's newest ambassador. To commemorate the news, Bulgari has released a series of four portraits of Pugh decked out in pieces from the Serpenti and Tubogas collections, including a Bulgari Tubogas 18kt Yellow Gold Bracelet Set with Pavé Diamonds, Tubogas 18kt Yellow Gold Ring Set with Pavé Diamonds, and a special edition Serpenti Tubogas Studs Capsule Single-Spiral Watch.

"Becoming a Bulgari ambassador is about more than wearing extraordinary jewelry," says Pugh. "It’s about being part of a legacy that celebrates fearless female artistry, where every creation tells a story. I’m honored to partner with a Maison that allows me to express my individuality while embodying its spirit." Scroll down to see and shop the new campaign.

Florence Pugh is a new Bulgari ambassador

(Image credit: Bulgari)

Florence Pugh is a new Bulgari ambassador

(Image credit: Bulgari)

Florence Pugh is a new Bulgari ambassador

(Image credit: Bulgari)

Florence Pugh is a new Bulgari ambassador

(Image credit: Bulgari)

Shop Pieces Worn By Florence Pugh

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Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.