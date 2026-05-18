It's no secret that Coach's laissez-faire layering and playful nostalgia are resonating with its Gen Z fan base. Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers is attuned to the younger audience, including our experimental styling, covert signaling, and hyperindividualism. This generational appreciation was on full display during the Coach x Brain Dead surprise flash runway.
My generation is known for showing up for unexpected designer collaborations that feel authentic and harmonious for both parties—Stella McCartney x H&M, Anna Sui x Old Navy, and Burberry x Hunza G, just to name a few. "What I love about this collection is that it celebrates individuality—the way people personalize things, collect things, and become emotionally attached to them over time. That spirit of optimism and self-expression runs through the entire collection," said Vevers in the collection's press release.
Held at the collection's theme park–inspired launch party in NYC's Meatpacking District, the show debuted the ready-to-wear and leather goods in a surprise 80-second runway, shocking attendees, including Troye Sivan, Sunisa Lee, Ella Emhoff, and Lourdes Leon.
Brain Dead cofounder Kyle Ng expressed his gratitude to Vevers and Coach in the press release: "The customization that they've allowed us to collaborate on really speaks to the nature of our brand, as well as Coach. Brain Dead has always been a brand about self-expression—culturally, as well as style—with the culture side being first, ahead of fashion."
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Throughout the capsule collection, you'll see mentions of a fictional theme park, from merchandise to mascots named Kachi, Xerx, and Zilly to souvenirs. The Xerx-inspired Empire bag feels like a true one-of-a-kind item—it's furry, it's pink, it's unique. The ready-to-wear has ties to Tokyo street style, the crocheted charms and branded pins have Gen Z written all over them, and the Coach Tabby bag makes an appearance dressed up with charms and patches.
The collaboration will be available to shop on May 29. Until then, browse our favorite looks from the spontaneous runway and the accessories that Gen Z fashion people are likely to sell out.
Josephine Hadjiloucas is a New York–based writer. She first interned at Who What Wear UK in 2024 and later joined Who What Wear U.S. as an assistant shopping editor after graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2025. When she isn’t covering the latest Gen Z trends or updating her under-$100 Nordstrom wish list, you can find her browsing the racks of NYC’s best vintage stores or rewatching Moonstruck for the 50th time. “Snap out of it!”