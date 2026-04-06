The time has come. Hailey Bieber's beauty brand, Rhode, is releasing a limited-edition collaboration with her husband, Justin Bieber, timed with his upcoming Coachella performance. (ICYMI, he's headlining the 2026 music festival, performing on April 11 and 18 in Indio, California.) It might sound like something out of my millennial daydreams (yes, my Bieber fever is still going strong), but the brand just made it official by dropping a sneak peek at the three limited-edition products ahead of the April 13 launch. Keep scrolling to get your first look at the highly anticipated Rhode x The Biebers collaboration and join the waitlist.
Spotwear
rhode
Spotwear
Rhode is launching its first-ever pimple patches as part of this exciting collaboration. The brand has been teasing these for months—Hailey has even posted pictures of herself wearing them on IG. The pimple patches will be available in five exclusive shapes designed in collaboration with Justin, including the music-festival-inspired mushroom and daisy designs.
The hydrocolloid material is clinically proven to minimize the appearance of breakouts by absorbing excess oil and gunk from the pores. They're also waterproof, sweatproof, and designed to offer a "second-skin feel" that stays put all day or night.
The brand recommends applying them as the last step in your routine on clean, dry skin. For best results, wear them for 6-8 hours. Thanks to a resealable pouch, they're travel-friendly and ready whenever you need them.
Spotwear will be a core item for Rhode in the future, but these specific Bieber-approved designs are a limited-edition release for spring-summer 2026. So, if you want in on them, you'd better join the waitlist now.
Peptide Eye Prep - Banana Peel
rhode
Peptide Eye Prep -Banana Peel
Rhode released its Peptide Eye Prep Patches in October 2025. Since then, they've become an internet-favorite eye-care item. The Rhode x The Biebers collaboration is introducing a new, limited-edition look with the Banana Peel Peptide Eye Prep. It offers the same clinically proven eye-area benefits (hydrating, brightening, and de-puffing) with a new yellow-and-brown look.
Peptide Lip Treatment - Caramelized Banana
rhode
Peptide Lip Treatment -Caramelized Banana
Last but not least, the Rhode x The Biebers collaboration will introduce a new, limited edition Peptide Lip Treatment in Caramelized Banana. It will include the same nourishing formula as the other Peptide Lip Treatments (peptides, shea butter, and vitamin E), with a "sweet banana" scent.
The Rhode x The Biebers Set
rhode
Rhode X the Biebers Set — Daisy
The highly anticipated collaboration drops on April 13 at 9 AM PST/12 PM EST on rhodeskin.com. The waitlist is live now.
Oh, and if you'll be attending Coachella, keep an eye out for Rhode. The brand is heading to Indio to make its "desert debut" with an exclusive activation during the music festival. Until then, shop some of my favorite Rhode products, below.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.