If You Thought Burgundy Nails Were Chic, Wait Until You See Winter's Newest Manicure Trend

There are so many chic nail colours that come into style every autumn and winter. From deep reds to chocolate browns, it really is my favourite time of the year to treat myself to a manicure. One colour that I tend to go back to time and time again is burgundy. This deep hue makes my nails look so sophisticated, and it always compliments the darker tones in my autumn wardrobe. However, this season there's a new shade in town, and it's convincing me to swap out my usual choice and try something totally new.

Yep, this new shade has taken over the fashion world, and it seems to be making its way into the beauty world too, with Google Trends reporting a rise in searches for this particular manicure colour. That's right, I'm talking about the plum colour trend. This elegant hue sits somewhere between a bright purple and a deep burgundy, giving a fresh take on one of this season's most timeless manicure shades. It's just as versatile, pairing beautifully with black, brown, khaki and camel, so you don't need to worry about it clashing with your new winter buys.

Don't believe me? Below, I've rounded up a range of chic ways to wear the plum nail colour trend that will have you racing to the salon. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for all the inspo you need...

7 Ways to Wear the Plum Nail Colour Trend This Winter

1. Glossy Plum Nails

This deep purple nail colour looks so elegant with a glossy, high-shine finish.

2. Plum French Tips

If you prefer a subtle pop of colour, why not try plum French tips?

3. Glittery Plum Nails

Add a glittery finish for party season.

4. Almond Plum Nails

This almond nail shape is so chic.

5. Square Plum Nails

I'm all about square nail shapes this winter.

6. Ombré Plum Nails

How fun is this ombré design?

7. Embellished Plum Nails

Add silver embellishments to your plum manicure for a real statement this season.

Products You Need for Plum Nails

H&M Nail Polish, Plum Compote £4 SHOP NOW Get plum nails in seconds thanks to H&M.

Beauty Pie Wondercolour™ Nail Polish (Black Cherry Bomb) £7 SHOP NOW Price shown is members' price. A deep plum shade is great for this time of year.

OPI Nature Strong Nail Lacquer, Eco-Maniac £19 SHOP NOW I love this slightly lighter hue from OPI.

Rimmel 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish - Black Cherries £4 SHOP NOW Such a fun pop of colour.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour 141 £29 SHOP NOW Chanel always has the chicest shades.

Essie Nail Polish No. 767 Berlin the Club £9 SHOP NOW The perfect plum hue.