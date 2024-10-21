If You Thought Burgundy Nails Were Chic, Wait Until You See Winter's Newest Manicure Trend

There are so many chic nail colours that come into style every autumn and winter. From deep reds to chocolate browns, it really is my favourite time of the year to treat myself to a manicure. One colour that I tend to go back to time and time again is burgundy. This deep hue makes my nails look so sophisticated, and it always compliments the darker tones in my autumn wardrobe. However, this season there's a new shade in town, and it's convincing me to swap out my usual choice and try something totally new.

Yep, this new shade has taken over the fashion world, and it seems to be making its way into the beauty world too, with Google Trends reporting a rise in searches for this particular manicure colour. That's right, I'm talking about the plum colour trend. This elegant hue sits somewhere between a bright purple and a deep burgundy, giving a fresh take on one of this season's most timeless manicure shades. It's just as versatile, pairing beautifully with black, brown, khaki and camel, so you don't need to worry about it clashing with your new winter buys.

Don't believe me? Below, I've rounded up a range of chic ways to wear the plum nail colour trend that will have you racing to the salon. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for all the inspo you need...

7 Ways to Wear the Plum Nail Colour Trend This Winter

1. Glossy Plum Nails

@paintedbyjools plum nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

This deep purple nail colour looks so elegant with a glossy, high-shine finish.

2. Plum French Tips

@raelondonnails plum French tip nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

If you prefer a subtle pop of colour, why not try plum French tips?

3. Glittery Plum Nails

@themaniclub glittery plum nails

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

Add a glittery finish for party season.

4. Almond Plum Nails

@themaniclub plum nails

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

This almond nail shape is so chic.

5. Square Plum Nails

@raelondonnails plum nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

I'm all about square nail shapes this winter.

6. Ombré Plum Nails

@themaniclub ombré plum nails

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

How fun is this ombré design?

7. Embellished Plum Nails

@iramshelton plum embellished manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Add silver embellishments to your plum manicure for a real statement this season.

Products You Need for Plum Nails

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish, Plum Compote

Get plum nails in seconds thanks to H&M.

Wondercolour™ Nail Polish (Black Cherry Bomb)
Beauty Pie
Wondercolour™ Nail Polish (Black Cherry Bomb)

Price shown is members' price.

A deep plum shade is great for this time of year.

Opi Nature Strong Nail Lacquer
OPI
Nature Strong Nail Lacquer, Eco-Maniac

I love this slightly lighter hue from OPI.

Rimmel 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish - Black Cherries
Rimmel
60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish - Black Cherries

Such a fun pop of colour.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour 141
Chanel
Le Vernis Nail Colour 141

Chanel always has the chicest shades.

Essie Nail Polish No. 767 Berlin the Club
Essie
Nail Polish No. 767 Berlin the Club

The perfect plum hue.

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish, Platinum Plum

Look at that shimmery finish!

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

