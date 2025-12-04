Not Burgundy, Not Brown—This Is the Nail Colour Beauty Editors Are Actually Wearing This Season

Mark my words, garnet nails are set to be a major nail colour trend for 2026.

A collage with photos of different hands painted with a dark red garnet nail colour
(Image credit: @paintedbyjools, @harrietwestmoreland, @paintedbyjools)
Jump to category:
Eleanor Vousden's avatar
By
published
in News

As many of us begin to book in for our manicures this month (anyone else have their festive manicure on their to-do list for December?), I've been keeping my eye out for everyone's nails right now for some nail trend inspo. With it being the festive season, it's no surprise to see a lot of red manicures (a staple winter nail trend) doing the rounds. But there is one particular shade of red that has caught my attention this week. It's not burgundy, not brown, but garnet nails.

Garnet Nails

Harriet Westmoreland with short red nails holding a bottle of Chanel No5 L&#039;eau perfume

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Much like the namesake gemstone, garnet nails have a jewel-like quality that makes them glossy and precious. Unlike the bright tones of ruby, garnet has a rich red hue with brown undertones that make it suitably seasonal for a wintery manicure. I'm seeing it all over the hands of my beauty-editor peers at the moment, so I'm tipping it to be a huge nail colour for next year (we editors are always one step ahead with our manicures).

In need of some inspo to take to the salon? Scroll on for the chicest garnet nails I've saved, as well as the best nail polishes to achieve garnet nails at home.

Garnet Manicure Ideas

A manicure by @paintedbyjools with short dark red nail polish

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

This colour looks particularly chic on short nails. The squoval nail shape makes them feel even more jewel-like and precious.

A manicure by Julia Diogo with dark red nails holding a burgundy handbag

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

I love this garnet manicure, which is so deep with red and brown tones that it almost looks black. So chic.

Squoval nails with dark red polish by Georgia Rae

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

Just look at how expensive-looking this shade is.

Short dark red nails with chrome powder

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Garnet nails paired with chrome are a great Christmas nail choice.

Julia Diogo with dark red brown nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Note the brown undertones that make this nail colour look rich and expensive.

Shop Garnet Nails:

Explore More:
Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸