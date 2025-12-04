As many of us begin to book in for our manicures this month (anyone else have their festive manicure on their to-do list for December?), I've been keeping my eye out for everyone's nails right now for some nail trend inspo. With it being the festive season, it's no surprise to see a lot of red manicures (a staple winter nail trend) doing the rounds. But there is one particular shade of red that has caught my attention this week. It's not burgundy, not brown, but garnet nails.
Garnet Nails
Much like the namesake gemstone, garnet nails have a jewel-like quality that makes them glossy and precious. Unlike the bright tones of ruby, garnet has a rich red hue with brown undertones that make it suitably seasonal for a wintery manicure. I'm seeing it all over the hands of my beauty-editor peers at the moment, so I'm tipping it to be a hugenail colour for next year (we editors are always one step ahead with our manicures).
In need of some inspo to take to the salon? Scroll on for the chicest garnet nails I've saved, as well as the best nail polishes to achieve garnet nails at home.
Garnet Manicure Ideas
This colour looks particularly chic on short nails. The squoval nail shape makes them feel even more jewel-like and precious.
I love this garnet manicure, which is so deep with red and brown tones that it almost looks black. So chic.
Just look at how expensive-looking this shade is.
Garnet nails paired with chrome are a great Christmas nail choice.
Note the brown undertones that make this nail colour look rich and expensive.
