Sabrina! Charli! Rihanna! These Celeb-Inspired Nail Colors Are Too Good to Pass Up for Prime Day

Beauty products, especially nail polish, might not be the first thing you think to add to your cart when big sale events like Amazon Prime Day roll around. But when you stack up the credit card bills from repeat salon visits next to these Prime Day deals on OPI, Essie, and Sally Hansen, you’ll consider breaking up with your nail tech for good.

We’re constantly looking to our favorite fashionable celebrities for guidance when it comes to nail trends, so you can imagine our glee when we stumbled across a treasure trove of nail polish deals hiding among Amazon’s Prime Day sales, which you can shop from July 8 to 11. Lilac shades inspired by Rihanna’s recent red carpet mani, vibrant cherry reds à la Selena Gomez’s fiery date night hue, and so many more of the colors celebs have influenced us to try are seeing steep sales if you shop right now. In short, don’t wait to take advantage of these ultra-trendy hues while they’re seeing unbeatable deals.

Celebrity-Inspired Nail Polish Deals at Amazon Prime Day

OPI Nature Strong Natural Origin Nail Polish in Natural Mauvement $13 $10 SHOP NOW Gomez and Rihanna are paving the road for summer’s hottest new nail hue: lilac, a bright and fresh alternative to milky neutrals and (dare we say…overdone?) butter yellow sets. The two singer-entrepreneur monoliths wore the springy shade days apart from one another, sending us into a shopping tizzy—and lucky for us, this plant-based polish in a dazzling purple polish is on sale for just $10 right now. Beetles Gel Polish in Lilac $12 $8 SHOP NOW If you prefer gel polishes to regular ones, we don’t blame you. This ultra-light purple shade is classic enough to wear as a neutral and can last up to 3 weeks on your nails with proper application. Once cured, each coat is glassy-smooth, chip-resistant, and rock-hard—just be sure to use a gel polish UV lamp to get the intended results. (We spotted this highly rated lamp , which works on both your fingers and toes, on sale for just $30 right now!)

Selena Gomez with a red manicure. (Image credit: @tombachik

Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in Rock The Runway $13 $8 SHOP NOW Gomez is no stranger to a good nail color, especially when dressing up for date night. The multihyphenate reminded us just how good cherry red nail polish could be while stepping out for an evening with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, in New York City earlier this spring. Her exact shade, Essie Gel Couture in Rock the Runway, is a stunning scarlet red that provides extra-long wear and a glossy finish—and it’s on sale for just $8 if you nab it today. Essie Expressie Nail Polish in Send a Message $10 $9 SHOP NOW Another Essie is seeing sales! This quick-drying red polish leaves you with a bright red manicure in record time, each polish layer drying in about one minute (though you don’t need to re-layer much thanks to its pigmented formula). Gomez’s exact formula might leave you with a glossier finish, but this time-optimized shade is ideal for the busy girl on the go.

OPI Nail Polish in Bubble Bath $12 $10 SHOP NOW We’re fast fans of pretty much anything Sabrina Carpenter does, and this throwback manicure in her rural-glam “Manchild” music video gave us another reason to fangirl. Comprised of a light pink polish and itty bitty white polka dots, it’s surprisingly easy to recreate this look at home. Though Sabrina’s exact shade ( OPI’s Passion ) isn’t seeing Prime Day sales, the even more recognizable Bubble Bath hue is. A few swipes of this pale pink polish will give you the old money manicure of your dreams—and no one would dare guess it cost just $10. Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish in White On Time $8 $6 SHOP NOW To add dots that dry down quickly, stipple this discounted white nail polish over your pink base with a dotting tool (this 8-piece set is on sale for just $5). This semi-opaque Sally Hansen polish dries in just one minute, which means that you can finish your nail art quickly and avoid those dreaded polish smears once you apply your top coat layer.

OPI Nail Polish in Millennium Mocha $12 $10 SHOP NOW We love animal print, but Sydney Sweeney took it to a new level when she matched her chocolate brown mani to her croc-embossed corset for the 10th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards. Though her intricate design—painted masterfully by her nail artist Zola Ganzorigt —might be hard to recreate at home, you can easily channel her tonal look with a summer-ready brown polish. This gold-flecked formula from OPI offers a metallic wash that reminds us of our favorite bronzing drops , and we’re sprinting to add it to our collection now that it’s just $10.

Beetles Jelly Gel Nail Polish, Set of 6 $16 $9 SHOP NOW Jelly nails are everywhere right now, but Charli XCX has been ahead of the curve for a few years now. Her mismatched jelly set from nearly 3 years ago, sculpted by nail artist Juan Alvear , set the stage for this see-through nail trend we’re seeing everywhere today. This 6-pack of neutral jelly shades is a no-brainer for everyday wear, and you can snag them all for just $9 right now.

Hailey Bieber's manicure at the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Dawn Sterling, OPI)

OPI RapiDry Quick Dry Nail Polish in Stun n’ Done $10 $8 SHOP NOW TBH, we haven’t stopped thinking about Hailey Bieber’s fairy dust manicure since the 2025 Met Gala . This light pink, shimmery shade from OPI’s RapiDry line offers a similar look, just at a knocked-down price. Swipe on a few layers of the shade Stun n’ Done to achieve a dimensional sparkle similar to Bieber’s candyfloss coat.

Maychao Gel Nail Polish in Baby Blue $6 $5 SHOP NOW Speaking of Met Gala manicures, Lupita N’yongo’s watery blue manicure has never been so timely. This pale blue shade strikes a similar chord as the Academy Award-winning actress manicure, and it’s on sale at the very lowest price of the bunch. Right now, you can score this chip, crack, and peel-resistant formula for just $5 in this vintage baby blue.

(Image credit: Kim Truong for DND Gel)