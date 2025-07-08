Sabrina! Charli! Rihanna! These Celeb-Inspired Nail Colors Are Too Good to Pass Up for Prime Day

Celebrity shades, sale rack prices.

Split image of Lupita N’yongo and Hailey Bieber&#039;s Met Gala manicures.
(Image credit: @nailzbyvee; Aprés Nail; Dawn Sterling, OPI)
Jump to category:
Alyssa Brascia's avatar
By
published
in News

Beauty products, especially nail polish, might not be the first thing you think to add to your cart when big sale events like Amazon Prime Day roll around. But when you stack up the credit card bills from repeat salon visits next to these Prime Day deals on OPI, Essie, and Sally Hansen, you’ll consider breaking up with your nail tech for good.

We’re constantly looking to our favorite fashionable celebrities for guidance when it comes to nail trends, so you can imagine our glee when we stumbled across a treasure trove of nail polish deals hiding among Amazon’s Prime Day sales, which you can shop from July 8 to 11. Lilac shades inspired by Rihanna’s recent red carpet mani, vibrant cherry reds à la Selena Gomez’s fiery date night hue, and so many more of the colors celebs have influenced us to try are seeing steep sales if you shop right now. In short, don’t wait to take advantage of these ultra-trendy hues while they’re seeing unbeatable deals.

Celebrity-Inspired Nail Polish Deals at Amazon Prime Day

An image from Selena Gomez's Instagram of her hand with lilac nail polish touching a Match Game flashcard.

Selena Gomez's lilac manicure.

(Image credit: @selenagomez)

OPI, Nature Strong Natural Origin Nail Polish in Natural Mauvement
OPI
Nature Strong Natural Origin Nail Polish in Natural Mauvement

Gomez and Rihanna are paving the road for summer’s hottest new nail hue: lilac, a bright and fresh alternative to milky neutrals and (dare we say…overdone?) butter yellow sets. The two singer-entrepreneur monoliths wore the springy shade days apart from one another, sending us into a shopping tizzy—and lucky for us, this plant-based polish in a dazzling purple polish is on sale for just $10 right now.

beetles Gel Polish, Beetles Gel Polish 15ml Lilac Purple Nail Gel Soak Off Uv Led Nail Lamp Gel Polish Nail Art Manicure Salon Diy Home Solid Color Gel Gift for Women Girls
Beetles
Gel Polish in Lilac

If you prefer gel polishes to regular ones, we don’t blame you. This ultra-light purple shade is classic enough to wear as a neutral and can last up to 3 weeks on your nails with proper application. Once cured, each coat is glassy-smooth, chip-resistant, and rock-hard—just be sure to use a gel polish UV lamp to get the intended results. (We spotted this highly rated lamp, which works on both your fingers and toes, on sale for just $30 right now!)

An image from Tom Bachik's Instagram of Selena Gomez wearing red nail polish.

Selena Gomez with a red manicure.

(Image credit: @tombachik)

essie, Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish, Long-Lasting Scarlet Red Nail Polish, Vegan, Rock the Runway, 0.46 Fl Oz
Essie
Gel Couture Nail Polish in Rock The Runway

Gomez is no stranger to a good nail color, especially when dressing up for date night. The multihyphenate reminded us just how good cherry red nail polish could be while stepping out for an evening with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, in New York City earlier this spring. Her exact shade, Essie Gel Couture in Rock the Runway, is a stunning scarlet red that provides extra-long wear and a glossy finish—and it’s on sale for just $8 if you nab it today.

essie, Essie Nail Polish, Expressie Quick-Dry Nail Color, Vegan, Word on the Street, Red, Send a Message, 0.33 Fl Oz
Essie
Expressie Nail Polish in Send a Message

Another Essie is seeing sales! This quick-drying red polish leaves you with a bright red manicure in record time, each polish layer drying in about one minute (though you don’t need to re-layer much thanks to its pigmented formula). Gomez’s exact formula might leave you with a glossier finish, but this time-optimized shade is ideal for the busy girl on the go.

An image from Sabrina Carpenter's Instagram of her pink and white polka dot manicure.

Sabrina Carpenter's dotted manicure.

(Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

OPI, Opi Nail Lacquer Bubble Bath | Sheer Nude Pink Crème Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Vegan, Fast Drying, Streak Free
OPI
Nail Polish in Bubble Bath

We’re fast fans of pretty much anything Sabrina Carpenter does, and this throwback manicure in her rural-glam “Manchild” music video gave us another reason to fangirl. Comprised of a light pink polish and itty bitty white polka dots, it’s surprisingly easy to recreate this look at home. Though Sabrina’s exact shade (OPI’s Passion) isn’t seeing Prime Day sales, the even more recognizable Bubble Bath hue is. A few swipes of this pale pink polish will give you the old money manicure of your dreams—and no one would dare guess it cost just $10.

Sally Hansen, Sally Hansen Insta-Dri, White on Time, Quick Dry, Long Lasting, Semi Opaque, Shiny White Nail Polish
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri Nail Polish in White On Time

To add dots that dry down quickly, stipple this discounted white nail polish over your pink base with a dotting tool (this 8-piece set is on sale for just $5). This semi-opaque Sally Hansen polish dries in just one minute, which means that you can finish your nail art quickly and avoid those dreaded polish smears once you apply your top coat layer.

Screenshot of a video that nail artist Zola Ganzorigt posted to her Instagram of Sydney Sweeney's brown croc-print manicure.

Sydney Sweeney's croc-embossed manicure.

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

OPI, Opi Nail Lacquer Millennium Mocha | Opaque Dark Brown Metallic Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Metallic Mega Mix Collection
OPI
Nail Polish in Millennium Mocha

We love animal print, but Sydney Sweeney took it to a new level when she matched her chocolate brown mani to her croc-embossed corset for the 10th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards. Though her intricate design—painted masterfully by her nail artist Zola Ganzorigt—might be hard to recreate at home, you can easily channel her tonal look with a summer-ready brown polish. This gold-flecked formula from OPI offers a metallic wash that reminds us of our favorite bronzing drops, and we’re sprinting to add it to our collection now that it’s just $10.

Image posted to Juan Alvear's Instagram of Charli XCX wearing jelly nails.

(Image credit: @byjuanalvear)

Beetles, Jelly Gel Nail Polish, Set of 6
Beetles
Jelly Gel Nail Polish, Set of 6

Jelly nails are everywhere right now, but Charli XCX has been ahead of the curve for a few years now. Her mismatched jelly set from nearly 3 years ago, sculpted by nail artist Juan Alvear, set the stage for this see-through nail trend we’re seeing everywhere today. This 6-pack of neutral jelly shades is a no-brainer for everyday wear, and you can snag them all for just $9 right now.

An image of Hailey Bieber's nails from the 2025 Met Gala.

Hailey Bieber's manicure at the 2025 Met Gala.

(Image credit: Dawn Sterling, OPI)

OPI, Opi Rapidry Stun N’ Done | Semi-Sheer Soft Peach Shimmer Quick Dry Nail Polish | Vegan, Smudge Proof, Fast Drying
OPI
RapiDry Quick Dry Nail Polish in Stun n’ Done

TBH, we haven’t stopped thinking about Hailey Bieber’s fairy dust manicure since the 2025 Met Gala. This light pink, shimmery shade from OPI’s RapiDry line offers a similar look, just at a knocked-down price. Swipe on a few layers of the shade Stun n’ Done to achieve a dimensional sparkle similar to Bieber’s candyfloss coat.

An image of Lupita Nyong’o with watery blue nail polish.

(Image credit: @nailzbyvee; Aprés Nail)

Maychao 15ml Blue Gel Nail Polish 1pc Baby Blue Gel Polish Soak Off Uv Led Nail Polish Nail Art Starter Manicure Salon Diy at Home, 0.5 Oz
Maychao
Gel Nail Polish in Baby Blue

Speaking of Met Gala manicures, Lupita N’yongo’s watery blue manicure has never been so timely. This pale blue shade strikes a similar chord as the Academy Award-winning actress manicure, and it’s on sale at the very lowest price of the bunch. Right now, you can score this chip, crack, and peel-resistant formula for just $5 in this vintage baby blue.

An image of Victoria Ceretti's black French tip manicure at the 2025 Met Gala.

(Image credit: Kim Truong for DND Gel)

Essie Salon-Quality Nail Polish, 8-Free Vegan, Jet Black, Licorice, 0.46 Fl Oz
Essie
Nail Polish in Licorice

Victoria Ceretti wore a licorice French manicure (ahem, black-painted tips) to the 2025 Met Gala while Raye wore them to the 2025 Grammy Awards, so needless to say, this look is undoubtedly celeb-approved. You can swipe a thick curve along your tips with this discounted black Essie polish or paint precise French tips along your nails with a thin liner. This nail art polish duo has been slashed to just $7, which makes DIY French manicures extra easy.

Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Associate Beauty Editor, Who What Wear

Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Her earlier work can be found at InStyleTravel + LeisureShape, and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸