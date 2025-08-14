If You Ask Me (and Bella Hadid), This Type of Fragrance Is a Sneaky Compliment Earner

The multihyphenate calls mismatched perfume notes the secret to "yin and yang" signature scents.

Bella Hadid posing with and applying the Orebella Eternal Roots perfume.
(Image credit: @bellahadid)
Jump to category:
Alyssa Brascia's avatar
By
published
in News

When Bella Hadid breathes, I pay attention. So when she launched a new scent with her skin-loving fragrance brand, 'Ôrəbella, Who What Wear editors sprang into action to get a first look (er, sniff?) at the ethereal elixir. Housed in an amber-colored gemstone bottle, the new fragrance Eternal Roots follows the rest of the line as an oil-based, long-lasting perfume, but Hadid mentioned in the caption of a recent Instagram post that something unusual differentiates this scent from her entire collection—and anything that master perfumer Jérôme Epinette has ever created.

“I go in from the very beginning and ask him [Epinette] about every ‘juice’ he’d be nervous but excited to try, something we haven’t seen on the market,” Hadid writes in the caption. The multihyphenate goes on to list the notes of Eternal Roots, which include lychee, raspberry blossom, suede, pink sugar, and labdanum—and if these layers sound a bit all over the place to you, that’s the point.

Hadid describes the fragrance as a “woody, sweet, fruity skin parfum” with sea-deep layers, but highlights the tactful disarray of fragrance families within this scent. “I love the juxtaposition of things that shouldn’t go together but somehow match perfectly,” the model adds. “Yin and yang, perhaps.”

Inspired by the duality of this expansive scent, I took stock of the fragrances that have mismatched, “yin and yang” notes and still earned the WWW editor's stamp of approval. Scroll on for the perfumes with brow-raising elements that became some of our favorite spritzes.

Bella Hadid holding the new Orebella Eternal Roots Parfum.

(Image credit: @bellahadid)

Editor-Approved Perfumes with Mismatched Notes

More Mismatched Fragrances

Explore More:
Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Associate Beauty Editor, Who What Wear

Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Her earlier work can be found at InStyleTravel + LeisureShape, and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸