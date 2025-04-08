Sydney Sweeney Just Cosigned Chocolate Croc Nails (Plus a Matching Corset) for Spring

(Image credit: Getty Images/Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Rich, indulgent, milk-chocolate nails will always be on-trend (hello, Mocha Mousse!), but they're a particularly chic choice for spring. Why? Well, for one, the earthy tone pairs incredibly with just about any pastel-forward outfit you can dream of. (Butter yellow! Baby blue! Petal pink!) It's also a timeless, expensive-looking alternative to classic black—you know, if you're itching to slightly switch things up.

I repeat: You can never go wrong with a coat of chocolate lacquer this season. But if you are craving more of a creative spin, I recommend taking a peek at Sydney Sweeney's latest nail situation. Keep scrolling for all the details from her nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt.

At the 10th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards on Sunday, Sweeney supported her longtime hairstylist Glen "Coco" Oropeza (who proceeded to win the Sanna Seppanen Hairstyling Award) wearing a full chocolate-brown ensemble: a sleek pantsuit, a waist-cinching croc corset, and a mani to match. Clearly, Ganzorigt was inspired by the croc-embossed piece for her red carpet nail creation. The mani matches the pattern almost perfectly, as you can see from her Instagram carousel above.

Ganzorigt hasn't revealed the exact tutorial for Sweeney's look, but all you likely need is a sheer base color (or blooming gel, which is a special base coat that causes any color put on top to disperse across the nail) and chocolate-brown nail polish. After painting your base, create horizontal stripes uniformly across the nail plate, making sure you leave space in between each column to create the crocodile-print effect. Let it dry once again, Then follow with your topcoat of choice.

Trust me, the pattern sounds way more difficult than it actually is. In fact, I'd consider it the most effortless of all the animal prints you can paint, as it requires only one polish color. (With tortoiseshell nails, for example, you need at least three.) You don't even need to trace each line perfectly to master the crocodile pattern. In fact, the effect looks even chicer when the nails are mismatched.

If you consider yourself well-versed in nail trends, you might think twice before donning a dark nail color for spring. But let me assure you richer tones like chocolate brown are utterly cool for the season. "It's an anti-trend," celebrity nail artist Julie Kandalec says regarding dark nail polish for spring. "Like, 'I know pastels are usually the trend, but I want to stand out.'" I'd argue there's nothing more attention-stealing than a Sweeney-coded chocolate croc mani.

Shop Chocolate Nail Polishes for Spring

Chanel Le Vernis in Faun $33 SHOP NOW This rich brown shade, aptly named Faun, is perfect for spring.

Chanel Le Vernis in Spirituelle $33 SHOP NOW Or if your vibe is more caramel than chocolate, feel free to snag this slightly lighter latte-brown shade.

J.Hannah Nail Polish in Carob $22 SHOP NOW This rich, dark-chocolate shade makes any manicure look instantly expensive.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Cliffside Karaoke $12 SHOP NOW This creamy, chip-resistant OPI shade is definitely a good idea.

Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish in All Checked Out $13 SHOP NOW This raisin-brown lacquer contains slight purple undertones that are just so pretty.

ella+mila Nail Polish in London Fog $11 SHOP NOW If you prefer a muted, hazy finish to your manicure, this London Fog hue is your best bet.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Chocolate Moose $12 SHOP NOW Like a decadent, whipped dessert, this chocolaty shade is deliciously creamy.

Essie Nail Polish in Off the Grid $7 SHOP NOW This Essie number contains golden undertones, which will look gorgeous on warmer skin tones.

CND Shellac Gel Polish in Arrowhead $17 SHOP NOW Gel devotees, this CND staple will serve you well.