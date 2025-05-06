Forget Pinterest—the Met Gala Red Carpet Is My New Source of Nail Inspo
I ran out of storage screenshotting these must-have manis.
I need not remind you that yesterday was the first Monday of May, when the megastars of the world congregated on New York City’s Upper East Side to attend the annual Met Gala. The 2025 theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, shone a spotlight on Black dandyism and drew out fashion industry nobility for a night of pinstriped suits, glitzy after-party looks, and boundless beauty inspiration. But the one detail I kept zooming in on all night? The manicures on this superfinely tailored bunch, and, boy, did they not disappoint.
While some nails took a backseat to the stellar beauty looks the stars were delivering (surprise French bobs! Doechii’s Louis Vuitton face stamp! So many celebs in kiss curls!), others made striking statements. From Lizzo’s showstopping tuxedo daggers and Doja Cat’s gold chrome stiletto tips to Hailey Bieber’s understated fairy dust nails, the stars certainly fed my fresh nail addiction last night.
With the creativity flowing so freely, I had no choice but to clog up my camera roll with inspo pics. Below, the best celebrity manicure looks of the night, and the products you can shop to achieve your iteration.
Hailey Bieber’s Fairy Dust Mani
Hailey Bieber’s understated Met Gala manicure is practically the nail equivalent of Sabrina Carpenter’s fairy dust holiday makeup and is going straight onto my summer mani mood board. Celebrity manicurist Dawn Sterling mixed OPI gel polishes to get her look, but you can replicate it by layering Funny Bunny and Put It in Neutral before sealing it with a topcoat.
Suki Waterhouse’s Sheer Nude Nails
I’m dreaming about the “OMG” songstress’s milky tan tips, which she achieved thanks to Kiss’ Bare But Better press-ons in Nude Drama. “Always chic and extremely busy, Suki wanted perfectly natural-looking nails to complement her all black Michael Kors look for the Met Gala, but also offering the ability to match her numerous appearances with her hectic NY schedule,” celebrity manicurist Casey Herman said in a press release.
Victoria Ceretti’s Licorice French Tips
Who What Wear’s Senior Beauty Editor Jamie Schneider called the dark tip trend a while ago, but model Victoria Ceretti just made it Met Gala–official. This subtly edgy set is a moody deviation from the classic French, and I can’t wait to re-create it during my next salon sesh.
Doechii’s Milky Square Mani
Alert the authorities: square-shaped nails are officially back, per the Swamp Princess. Celebrity manicurist Rachel Sun painted Doechii a soapy white canvas for her wide, C-curved tips, which complemented her patchwork-patterned Louis Vuitton ensemble.
Jenna Ortega’s Classic Square Set
Okay, so… are almond nails out? The Wednesday star also opted for classic square nails, finishing off the ends with thick, white French tips that can take her from event to event. “Classic French tips never go out of style,” her manicurist Thuy Nguyen said in a press release. “[They’re] clean, chic, and effortlessly elegant.”
Lupita Nyong’o’s Watery Blue Mani
Dare I declare this the manicure of the summer? Nyong’o’s robin's egg blue shade is flecked with metallic polish, giving it a water-like movement that feels perfect for a beach vacation.
Sabrina Carpenter’s Threadbare Tips
True to the theme down to her fingertips, Sabrina Carpenter’s look was tied together by this sheer pink set. It features threads from the star’s custom Louis Vuitton outfit, according to celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt.
Doja Cat’s Gold Chrome Claws
To finish her ‘80s-inspired look, Doja Cat’s manicurist Saccia Livingston created an opulent, soft gold set of claws for the singer to wear on the red carpet. She kept things from veering too yellow by using a lavender OPI polish topped with gold chrome dust to neutralize the color.
Lizzo’s Tuxedo Tips
Though I first was entranced by her icy blonde curls, Lizzo’s nails are what stole a sharp breath from me. What manicurist Eri Ishizu calls a “modern sculptural French manicure,” I think looks exactly like a dapper suit with a bow tie (aka entirely on-theme).
Tyla’s Sparkly Pinstriped Set
The “Water” singer took the pinstriped memo seriously, working with celebrity nail artist Coca Michelle to stitch sparkling stripes down the star’s fingertips. Her French tips look as though they’ve been dipped in tiny crystals, keeping things flashy for the photographers’ lenses.
Cynthia Erivo’s Wearable (Nail) Art
I’ve saved the best for last. Cynthia Erivo’s heavily embellished acrylics look more like jewelry than nail extensions, with larger-than-life 3D embellishments on nearly every fingertip—each adorned in black, white, and red stripes. (Oh, and more crystals than you can count.)
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Her earlier work can be found at InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape, and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).
-
This Celeb Facialist Is Known for Met Gala Prep, so I Asked Him for All His Sculpting Secrets
Everything you need to know for model cheekbones.
-
It's Official: Kiss Curls Dominated the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet
Here, our favourite iterations of the night.
-
Doechii's Met Gala Look Includes a Detail You Can Only See If You Zoom Way In
It's swoon-worthy.
-
Zoe Saldaña and Pamela Anderson Debuted Drastic Bob Transformations on the Met Gala Red Carpet
See them in action.
-
Fashion's Biggest Night Out Is Here—the Met Gala Beauty Looks That Held Their Own
I forgot it was about the clothes for a second.
-
Nicola Peltz Beckham Just Taught Me Her Genius "Tap and Stamp" Trick for Perfecting Winged Liner
Plus, her fave sunscreen and go-to blush.
-
What's the Difference Between a $50 and a $16 Self-Tanner? I Tested Both at Once to Find Out
Price doesn't always equal quality,
-
Hailey Bieber Applies This $20 Korean Jelly Blush on Top of Her Rhode Ones (so Now I Will Too)
It gives her soft, matte, and cloud-like skin.