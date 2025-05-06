Forget Pinterest—the Met Gala Red Carpet Is My New Source of Nail Inspo

I need not remind you that yesterday was the first Monday of May, when the megastars of the world congregated on New York City’s Upper East Side to attend the annual Met Gala . The 2025 theme , Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, shone a spotlight on Black dandyism and drew out fashion industry nobility for a night of pinstriped suits, glitzy after-party looks, and boundless beauty inspiration . But the one detail I kept zooming in on all night? The manicures on this superfinely tailored bunch, and, boy, did they not disappoint.

While some nails took a backseat to the stellar beauty looks the stars were delivering (surprise French bobs ! Doechii’s Louis Vuitton face stamp ! So many celebs in kiss curls !), others made striking statements. From Lizzo’s showstopping tuxedo daggers and Doja Cat’s gold chrome stiletto tips to Hailey Bieber’s understated fairy dust nails, the stars certainly fed my fresh nail addiction last night.

With the creativity flowing so freely, I had no choice but to clog up my camera roll with inspo pics. Below, the best celebrity manicure looks of the night, and the products you can shop to achieve your iteration.

Hailey Bieber’s Fairy Dust Mani

(Image credit: Dawn Sterling, OPI)

Hailey Bieber’s understated Met Gala manicure is practically the nail equivalent of Sabrina Carpenter’s fairy dust holiday makeup and is going straight onto my summer mani mood board. Celebrity manicurist Dawn Sterling mixed OPI gel polishes to get her look, but you can replicate it by layering Funny Bunny and Put It in Neutral before sealing it with a topcoat.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Funny Bunny $12 $10 SHOP NOW

OPI Opi Nail Lacquer in Put It in Neutral $12 SHOP NOW

Suki Waterhouse’s Sheer Nude Nails

(Image credit: Casey Herman, Kiss)

I’m dreaming about the “OMG” songstress’s milky tan tips, which she achieved thanks to Kiss’ Bare But Better press-ons in Nude Drama. “Always chic and extremely busy, Suki wanted perfectly natural-looking nails to complement her all black Michael Kors look for the Met Gala, but also offering the ability to match her numerous appearances with her hectic NY schedule,” celebrity manicurist Casey Herman said in a press release.

Kiss Kiss Bare But Better Trunude Nail Shades $8 $7 SHOP NOW

Victoria Ceretti’s Licorice French Tips

(Image credit: Kim Truong for DND Gel)

Who What Wear’s Senior Beauty Editor Jamie Schneider called the dark tip trend a while ago, but model Victoria Ceretti just made it Met Gala–official. This subtly edgy set is a moody deviation from the classic French, and I can’t wait to re-create it during my next salon sesh.

DND Gel Black Polish Set $17 SHOP NOW

Doechii’s Milky Square Mani

(Image credit: Getty Images, OPI)

Alert the authorities: square-shaped nails are officially back, per the Swamp Princess. Celebrity manicurist Rachel Sun painted Doechii a soapy white canvas for her wide, C-curved tips, which complemented her patchwork-patterned Louis Vuitton ensemble.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Funny Bunny $12 SHOP NOW

Jenna Ortega’s Classic Square Set

Okay, so… are almond nails out? The Wednesday star also opted for classic square nails, finishing off the ends with thick, white French tips that can take her from event to event. “Classic French tips never go out of style,” her manicurist Thuy Nguyen said in a press release. “[They’re] clean, chic, and effortlessly elegant.”

Aprés Nail Gel Couleur in Cloud Nine $15 SHOP NOW

Lupita Nyong’o’s Watery Blue Mani

Dare I declare this the manicure of the summer? Nyong’o’s robin's egg blue shade is flecked with metallic polish, giving it a water-like movement that feels perfect for a beach vacation.

Aprés Nail Gel Couleur in Yeah Buoy $15 SHOP NOW

Sabrina Carpenter’s Threadbare Tips

True to the theme down to her fingertips, Sabrina Carpenter’s look was tied together by this sheer pink set. It features threads from the star’s custom Louis Vuitton outfit, according to celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt .

OPI Nail Lacquer in Bare My Soul $12 SHOP NOW

Doja Cat’s Gold Chrome Claws

(Image credit: OPI)

To finish her ‘80s-inspired look, Doja Cat’s manicurist Saccia Livingston created an opulent, soft gold set of claws for the singer to wear on the red carpet. She kept things from veering too yellow by using a lavender OPI polish topped with gold chrome dust to neutralize the color.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Polly Want a Lacquer? $12 SHOP NOW

OPI Chrome Effects Nail Powder in Gold Digger $14 SHOP NOW

Lizzo’s Tuxedo Tips

Though I first was entranced by her icy blonde curls, Lizzo’s nails are what stole a sharp breath from me. What manicurist Eri Ishizu calls a “modern sculptural French manicure,” I think looks exactly like a dapper suit with a bow tie (aka entirely on-theme).

Aprés Nail Gel Couleur in Birnam Wood $15 SHOP NOW

Tyla’s Sparkly Pinstriped Set

(Image credit: OPI)

The “Water” singer took the pinstriped memo seriously, working with celebrity nail artist Coca Michelle to stitch sparkling stripes down the star’s fingertips. Her French tips look as though they’ve been dipped in tiny crystals, keeping things flashy for the photographers’ lenses.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Alpine Snow $12 SHOP NOW

Cynthia Erivo’s Wearable (Nail) Art

(Image credit: Getty Images; OPI)

I’ve saved the best for last. Cynthia Erivo’s heavily embellished acrylics look more like jewelry than nail extensions, with larger-than-life 3D embellishments on nearly every fingertip—each adorned in black, white, and red stripes. (Oh, and more crystals than you can count.)