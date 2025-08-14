I'm Using Taylor Swift's Album Announcement as an Excuse to Shop Her Two Signature Scents

It’s been a big week for Taylor Swift fans. She A) appeared on the Kelce brothers’ podcast ‘New Heights,’ B) announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, and C) released the track list, including the titular song, which features Sabrina Carpenter. It’s more content than she’s given us in months, or at least since her Eras tour wrapped back in December, and Instagram is popping off accordingly.
While I’m certainly looking forward to new music (her album drops on October 3, so mark your calendars), I’m still thinking about another T. Swift detail I learned this week—that is, the exact perfume she wears. And, no, neither one is a Taylor Swift original (throwback to two of her mid-2000s scents: Wonderstruck and Wonderstruck Enchanted). According to Allure, Swift wears two designer scents. One is a light, sweet, floral fragrance, and the other is a sultry, woody scent.
First, here's a look at the new album cover. At least in this picture, it looks like Swift swapped her signature matte red lipstick for a glossy berry-pink color. She paired the new lip look with rosy blush and smoky brown eye shadow.
The first fragrance that Swift reportedly swears by is Viktor & Rolf’s iconic Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum. Light, floral, and traditionally feminine, this scent features notes like vanilla, rose, jasmine, and orange blossom. It’s a “garden party” in a bottle, and if I had to associate it with a specific album or era, it would either be Speak Now or Lover (IYKYK).
We've previously reported on Swift's other favorite fragrance: Tom Ford’s Santal Blush Eau de Parfum. This iconic scent is warm, sultry, and woody, featuring notes of cinnamon bark oil, ylang-ylang, and Australian sandalwood. If I had to associate this one with a specific album or era, it would be a three-way tie between Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights. Again, IYKYK.
