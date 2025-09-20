Fashion People Consider These 9 Nail Polishes to Be a Critical Element of Every Chic Outfit

Bio Sculpture nail colours are considered the crème de la crème, and these are the chicest shades out there.

Bio Sculpture Nail Colours
(Image credit: @sheimamona for Who What Wear and @paintedbyjools)
Jump to category:
Sheilla Mamona's avatar
By
published
in Features

There’s something about freshly painted nails that just feels like having your life together—even if your inbox is feral and your laundry pile is staging a coup. But here’s the thing: not every shade translates the way you want it to. Some nudes read too grey, some brights pull neon in a not-so-cute way, and don’t get me started on “universal pinks” that disappear the second they hit melanin.

Enter Bio Sculpture. Known for its ultra-advanced and long-lasting gel technology and chic colour library, they’ve really nailed (see what I did there?) that perfect balance of shades that actually flatter all, no matter your nail bed complexions (because yes, that's also a thing). Glossy, chip-resistant and elegant without trying too hard, these nail colours don’t just sit pretty in the bottle, they pop on the nail, whether you’re running errands or clinking glasses at golden hour.

Julia Diogo manicure using Bio Sculpture

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

After much trial, error and a few too many “meh” manicures, I've uncovered the world of Bio Sculpture and these are the nine shades every fashion girl I know swears by (and now I do, too). Think of them as your capsule nail wardrobe: reliable, flattering and always delivering chicness.

9 Best Bio Sculpture Nail Colours

1. French Rose

Bio Sculpture nails in rose

This French Rose shade is that perfect balance between timeless and modern. Think soft, ballerina-pink with just enough depth to flatter every skin tone — not washed out, not too sweet. The formula is vegan, breathable, and enriched with aloe vera and ginseng, so your nails actually feel cared for while you wear it. High-shine, long-wearing, and effortlessly chic, it’s the kind of shade that works just as well with a pared-back look as it does with a French tip or glamified accessorised finish.

(Image credit: @polishedbylolo)

Shop Similar:

2. Chocolate Fudge

Julia Diogo manicure using Bio Sculpture

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Autumnal brown nails take way too much space on my Pinterest board, and this Chocolate Fudge hue is just that girl. It's rich, glossy and deliciously bold. Deep brown with a luxe warmth, it feels both modern and timeless, making it just as perfect for a sleek evening look as it is for a casual, cosy date night in.

Shop Similar:

3. Thornbird

Manicure by Lolo using Bio Sculpture

(Image credit: @polishedbylolo)

Thornbird's cozy pistachio hue catches the light just right. Perfect for an autumn mani, it’s a shade that feels warm, sophisticated and a little unexpected. Think cosy, chic and effortlessly cool.

Shop Similar:

4. Love Potion

Manicure by Lolo using Bio Sculpture

(Image credit: @polishedbylolo)

Love Potion is flirty, fun and impossible to ignore—a dark but playful deep berry that feels moody and mysterious on your nails. Bold yet oh-so-wearable.

Shop Similar:

5. Wings of Grace

Julia Diogo manicure using Bio Sculpture

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Wings of Grace is a soft, airy and delicate hue with an ethereal aura. It's exactly that dreamy sort of pastel polish that instantly brightens your mood and your manicure. Its light, luminous finish has a barely-there elegance that makes it endlessly wearable, whether you’re keeping things minimal or layering it as part of a more polished look. With the Gemini formula, you get that sheer but buildable wash of colour alongside long-lasting shine and strengthening care.

Shop Similar:

6. Jinkie Pink

Lolo manicure using Bio Sculpture

(Image credit: @polishedbylolo)

Jinkie Pink is playful, punchy, and impossible to ignore—a bright, bubblegum shade that brings instant joy to your mani. It’s fun without being over the top, striking that perfect balance between youthful energy and polished chic. Think bold, think flirty, think your nails as the life of the party.

Shop Similar:

7. Poco Pop

Jools manicure using Bio Sculpture

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Poco Pop is fun, loud, and effortlessly cheerful. It's like a burst of sunshine on your nails. Bright without being overwhelming, and serves as the perfect pick-me-up for any mood or outfit.

Shop Similar:

8. Sunset Red

Lolo manicure using Bio Sculpture

(Image credit: @polishedbylolo)

Sunset Red is warm, radiant, and utterly captivating—a fiery hue that captures the glow of the sun just as it dips below the horizon. Bold yet elegant, it brings instant energy and sophistication to your nails.

Shop Similar:

9. Pinotage

Manicure by Lolo using Bio Sculpture

(Image credit: @polishedbylolo)

Pinotage is that moody, sultry, glass-of-red-wine shade you reach for when you want drama and elegance. A rich burgundy that’s equal parts bold and sophisticated, it carries the same energy as a perfectly poured vino. It’s a classic with a twist.

Shop Similar:

Why Trust Us

At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products over the years—spanning skincare, makeup, hair and nails—and work closely with trusted experts including dermatologists, makeup artists and leading industry insiders to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.

We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.

Explore More:
Sheilla Mamona
Sheilla Mamona
Beauty Contributor

Sheilla (or Shei) is a freelance journalist and has previously worked at GLAMOUR Magazine and The Sunday Times STYLE, with bylines across many publications such as British Vogue, Allure, Teen Vogue, Marie Claire, Refinery29, Dazed and The Telegraph. Although a maths graduate, she has always been passionate about impactful storytelling. She has written features across beauty, entertainment, travel, sports, music, racial equality and Black womanhood. She has interviewed the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion and the incarcerated Russian grand larcenist, Anna Delvey. Her visibility and work have earned her a Highly Commended Award at the British Society of Magazine Editors Awards. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸