Fashion People Consider These 9 Nail Polishes to Be a Critical Element of Every Chic Outfit

There’s something about freshly painted nails that just feels like having your life together—even if your inbox is feral and your laundry pile is staging a coup. But here’s the thing: not every shade translates the way you want it to. Some nudes read too grey, some brights pull neon in a not-so-cute way, and don’t get me started on “universal pinks” that disappear the second they hit melanin.
Enter Bio Sculpture. Known for its ultra-advanced and long-lasting gel technology and chic colour library, they’ve really nailed (see what I did there?) that perfect balance of shades that actually flatter all, no matter your nail bed complexions (because yes, that's also a thing). Glossy, chip-resistant and elegant without trying too hard, these nail colours don’t just sit pretty in the bottle, they pop on the nail, whether you’re running errands or clinking glasses at golden hour.
After much trial, error and a few too many “meh” manicures, I've uncovered the world of Bio Sculpture and these are the nine shades every fashion girl I know swears by (and now I do, too). Think of them as your capsule nail wardrobe: reliable, flattering and always delivering chicness.
9 Best Bio Sculpture Nail Colours
1. French Rose
Bio Sculpture
French Rose
Shop Similar:
Essie
Gel Couture Gossamer Garment
Essie Gossamer Garment is the perfectly barely there polish—a soft, delicate blush that feels light as air but leaves a lasting impression. Like French Rose, it’s understated and endlessly versatile, perfect for when you want nails that look polished in the most effortless way. With Essie’s Gel Couture formula, you get that salon-quality gel finish and long wear without the UV lamp.
2. Chocolate Fudge
Autumnal brown nails take way too much space on my Pinterest board, and this Chocolate Fudge hue is just that girl. It's rich, glossy and deliciously bold. Deep brown with a luxe warmth, it feels both modern and timeless, making it just as perfect for a sleek evening look as it is for a casual, cosy date night in.
Bio Sculpture
Chocolate Fudge
Shop Similar:
Chanel
Le Vernis in 105 Particulière
Don't let the picture fool you. After a couple of layers, this taupe hue warms up to a brown closer to Chocolate Fudge. It's rich pigment, with high-quality, high-shine finish, and that signature Parisian elegance. The formula glides on effortlessly, delivering intense, long-lasting wear while caring for your nails with strengthening and protective ingredients.
3. Thornbird
Thornbird's cozy pistachio hue catches the light just right. Perfect for an autumn mani, it’s a shade that feels warm, sophisticated and a little unexpected. Think cosy, chic and effortlessly cool.
Bio Sculpture
Thornbird
Shop Similar:
Barry M
Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint Pistachio
Barry M’s Pistachio is a slightly softer and creamier take on Bio Sculpture's Thornbird. The Gelly Hi Shine formula gives a glossy, high-impact finish that’s long-lasting and smooth, so your nails feel polished and perfect every time.
4. Love Potion
Love Potion is flirty, fun and impossible to ignore—a dark but playful deep berry that feels moody and mysterious on your nails. Bold yet oh-so-wearable.
Bio Sculpture
Love Potion
Shop Similar:
Nailberry
Le Temps Des Cerises Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
This bright, cherry-inspired burgundy is lively, flirty and is very much in the same spirit as Bio Sculpture’s Love Potion. The Nailberry’s signature oxygenated formula lets your nails breathe while keeping them glossy and vibrant.
5. Wings of Grace
Wings of Grace is a soft, airy and delicate hue with an ethereal aura. It's exactly that dreamy sort of pastel polish that instantly brightens your mood and your manicure. Its light, luminous finish has a barely-there elegance that makes it endlessly wearable, whether you’re keeping things minimal or layering it as part of a more polished look. With the Gemini formula, you get that sheer but buildable wash of colour alongside long-lasting shine and strengthening care.
Bio Sculpture
Wings of Grace
Shop Similar:
Essie
Nail Polish in 37 Lilacism
Much like Wings of Grace, this Essie Nail Polish in Lilacism is playful yet refined. Soft and fresh with just the right pop of colour, it’s the perfect shade for when you want something fun but still totally chic. Essie’s signature formula delivers a smooth, streak-free application with high-gloss shine, so your nails look polished and vibrant every time. If you could fit spring into a bottle, it would look something like this.
6. Jinkie Pink
Jinkie Pink is playful, punchy, and impossible to ignore—a bright, bubblegum shade that brings instant joy to your mani. It’s fun without being over the top, striking that perfect balance between youthful energy and polished chic. Think bold, think flirty, think your nails as the life of the party.
Bio Sculpture
Jinkie Pink
Shop Similar:
Manucurist
Nail Polish Green in Neon Pink
Manucurist Neon Pink brings the same electric energy as the Jinkie Pink—a high-voltage pop of colour that feels daring, playful, and unapologetically bold. Powered by Manucurist’s Green formula, it’s plant-based, vegan and kind to your nails, without sacrificing shine or staying power.
7. Poco Pop
Poco Pop is fun, loud, and effortlessly cheerful. It's like a burst of sunshine on your nails. Bright without being overwhelming, and serves as the perfect pick-me-up for any mood or outfit.
Bio Sculpture
Poco Pop
Shop Similar:
Dior
Vernis Nail Polish in 648 Mirage
This Dior Vernis shade is just as playful and uplifting as Bio Sculpture Poco Pop. Bright, vibrant and glossy, it delivers a bold pop of colour that instantly lifts your mood while staying elegant and refined. The high-shine, long-wear formula glides on effortlessly, giving your nails a salon-perfect finish with that touch of luxury Dior knows all about.
8. Sunset Red
Sunset Red is warm, radiant, and utterly captivating—a fiery hue that captures the glow of the sun just as it dips below the horizon. Bold yet elegant, it brings instant energy and sophistication to your nails.
Bio Sculpture
Sunset Red
Shop Similar:
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in 66 Rouge Piment
Hermès' Rouge Piment screams luxury—a deep, spicy red that feels elegant and powerful. Compared to Bio Sculpture’s Sunset Red, which radiates warmth and sunset-inspired vibrance, Rouge Piment is just as intense yet timeless. The Hermès formula delivers rich, glossy coverage with impressive wear, making it a statement polish that feels as luxurious as it looks.
9. Pinotage
Pinotage is that moody, sultry, glass-of-red-wine shade you reach for when you want drama and elegance. A rich burgundy that’s equal parts bold and sophisticated, it carries the same energy as a perfectly poured vino. It’s a classic with a twist.
Bio Sculpture
Pinotage
Shop Similar:
OPI
Nail Lacquer Polish in Got The Blues For Red
This rich-hued OPI nail polish comes with its signature wide brush and smooth, chip-resistant formula. It glides on like a dream and delivers a glossy, salon-quality finish. It’s fun, timeless and goes with everything—scoring high in all the main components of a good manicure colour.
