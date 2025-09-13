French-Tip Nails Look So Expensive—6 Stylish Ways to Wear Them This Autumn

As a beauty editor, I already know that an autumn French manicure is going to be one of the biggest nail trends of the season. This classic nail design was everywhere in summer, but I'm already seeing lots of nail artists transition the look into the colder months.
Whether it's swapping out your usual white nail polish for a deep red or burgundy shade, or opting for some trending autumn nail art on top of your French tip, there are lots of ways to get your manicure September-ready.
Below, I've rounded up six autumn French manicure trends that I believe will be huge this season. I study nail trends for a living, so I know a thing or two about predicting new manicure looks, and trust me when I say that all the signs point to these six designs being big news in the upcoming weeks. Now, time to decide which one to go for at my next nail appointment...
6 Autumn French Manicure Trends to Try Now
1. Blurred French Manicure
First up is the ultra chic blurred French mani. If you favour subtle, pared-back nails for autumn, then this is the trend for you. As the name suggests, this look involves a soft, blended white French tip that enhances your natural nail and makes your manicure look so polished.
No matter what nail shape or length, there's no denying how stylish this trend is.
Get the Look:
H&M
Nail Polish in Oh my Vanilla!
Use a soft white nail polish to create a more subtle French tip like the image above.
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Ballerina
I also recommend using a soft pink nail polish on the base of the nail.
2. Polka-Dot French Tips
Polka-dot nails were big news at the end of summer, but this autumn, it seems that a polka dot French tip is the chosen way to wear this trend. I'm not usually a fan of nail art, but even I can't deny how fun yet chic this is.
Keep things simple with a monochrome design and let the polka dots do all the talking.
Get the Look:
OPI
Nail Polish in Lady in Black
A good black nail polish is essential for this look.
H&M
Double-Ended Dotting Tool
A dotting tool is the easiest way to recreate polka dot nail art.
3. Burgundy French Tips
I've already declared my love for a burgundy French tip this autumn, and stand by the fact that this is the most elegant way to wear the nail trend for the colder months. There's just something so sophisticated about the deep reddish-purple hue.
Don't be alarmed if you see me wearing this exact manicure every single week from now on.
Get the Look:
Essie
Nail Polish in 45 Sole Mate
This nail polish just screams autumn to me.
H&M
Nail Polish in Fiery Magic
A chic, affordable option from H&M.
4. Animal-Print French Tips
We all know that animal prints come back into fashion every single autumn, and as a beauty editor, I'm used to seeing these trending prints make their way into the manicure world, too. That's why I predict that animal print French manicures will be big news.
What I like about this trend is that it manages to make a statement while still pairing beautifully with a more neutral autumn wardrobe.
Get the Look:
Boots
Nail Art Tools
Nail art brushes will be your best friend when it comes to giving this French manicure a go.
Nails.INC
Keep It Tonal 4-Piece Ombre Nail Polish Set
A great set of nail polishes to create a range of looks.
5. Navy French Manicure
I was out shopping last weekend, and everywhere I turned, there were chic navy accessories, from suede loafers to handbags. It got me thinking about other ways in which I could incorporate the colour into my look, and I settled on a navy French tip nail design because, well, have you ever seen anything more elegant?
A micro navy French tip is even better.
Get the Look:
Nailberry
Orage Nail Polish
Such a stunning option from Nailberry.
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri 1 Stroke-1 Coat-Done! Nail Varnish in Midnight Drive
For a hint of shimmer, opt for this Sally Hansen shade.
6. Clean-Girl French Manicure
I know it might seem boring, but I truly don't believe that anything looks more polished than a classic French mani. This is theclean-girl nail look for autumn.
I've already spotted so many of these polished French manicures over on Instagram this season. My top takeaways are to go for a soft pink base and a glossy top coat to make your nails look as healthy as possible.
Get the Look:
Nails Inc
Mani Marker Nail Art Pen White
A nail pen is my secret trick for getting a neat French-tip manicure at home.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.