I'm Calling It—"Blurred French" Will Be the Stylish Person's Manicure of Choice This Summer

This trending nail design is a soft, delicate version of a classic French tip, and it's everywhere for summer.

Three pictures of women&#039;s hands with blurred French manicure nail designs
(Image credit: @paintedbyjools, @harrietwestmoreland)
I write about nail trends daily, and it's my job to predict the manicures we can expect to see everywhere for the upcoming season. From sweetpea nails to almond milk nails, I've covered some of the most popular summer nail designs of 2025, but lately I've spotted another trend popping up on social media, and trust me when I say that this will be the stylish person's manicure of choice this season. What trend am I talking about, I hear you ask? Let me introduce you to what I'm calling the "blurred French" manicure.

It's no secret that French tip nails are having a moment right now, but if you want a slightly softer, more delicate iteration of the popular nail look, then the blurred French manicure will be right up your street.

What Is a Blurred French Manicure?

As you'll see below, this trend involves blending a soft pink base with a creamy white French tip, ensuring that there isn't a stark contrast between the two nail polish shades. The French tip itself is also a lot softer and more blurred, so you want to avoid any harsh lines when painting this on to achieve the same look.

Intrigued to know more about how to get the look? Just keep on scrolling...

Blurred French Manicure Nail Inspiration

A woman with long, almond-shaped nails and a blurred French manicure design

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

This manicure trend looks so chic on almond nail shapes.

Rochelle Humes with a short, square blurred French manicure nail look

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

It also works for short, square nail shapes too.

A woman's hand showing off a blurred French manicure nail design

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

I love the glossy finish on this blurred French manicure.

Almond-shaped nails with a blurred French manicure design

(Image credit: @buffcs)

So subtle yet so elegant.

Rochelle Humes taking a mirror selfie with a subtle, blurred French manicure nail design

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

Yep, celebs can't get enough of this look.

A woman's hand on a white bed sheet with a blurred French manicure nail design

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

This design will make your natural nails look so healthy.

A woman's hand with a long, pointed nail shape and a blurred French manicure nail design

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

A work of art.

Products You Need for a Blurred French Manicure at Home

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish in Oh my Vanilla!

The trick to this look is using a soft white nail polish for your French tip.

Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Ballerina

You'll also want to use a soft pink nail polish on the base of the nail to help get that delicate finish.

50pcs Soft Nail Sponges for Ombre, High Density Foam Sponge With Nail Art Pen, Ombre Nail Brush for Color Gradient and Flowering Manicure Nail Art
Plyisty
50pcs Soft Nail Sponges

If you're doing this look at home, I recommend using a nail sponge to apply your blurred French tip.

Opi Mirror Shine Top Coat 15ml
OPI
Mirror Shine Top Coat

Don't forget a high-shine top coat for that glossy effect.

Crème
Manucurist
Crème

Another gorgeous creamy white nail polish option.

