I'm Calling It—"Blurred French" Will Be the Stylish Person's Manicure of Choice This Summer
This trending nail design is a soft, delicate version of a classic French tip, and it's everywhere for summer.
I write about nail trends daily, and it's my job to predict the manicures we can expect to see everywhere for the upcoming season. From sweetpea nails to almond milk nails, I've covered some of the most popular summer nail designs of 2025, but lately I've spotted another trend popping up on social media, and trust me when I say that this will be the stylish person's manicure of choice this season. What trend am I talking about, I hear you ask? Let me introduce you to what I'm calling the "blurred French" manicure.
It's no secret that French tip nails are having a moment right now, but if you want a slightly softer, more delicate iteration of the popular nail look, then the blurred French manicure will be right up your street.
What Is a Blurred French Manicure?
As you'll see below, this trend involves blending a soft pink base with a creamy white French tip, ensuring that there isn't a stark contrast between the two nail polish shades. The French tip itself is also a lot softer and more blurred, so you want to avoid any harsh lines when painting this on to achieve the same look.
Intrigued to know more about how to get the look? Just keep on scrolling...
Blurred French Manicure Nail Inspiration
This manicure trend looks so chic on almond nail shapes.
It also works for short, square nail shapes too.
I love the glossy finish on this blurred French manicure.
So subtle yet so elegant.
Yep, celebs can't get enough of this look.
This design will make your natural nails look so healthy.
A work of art.
Products You Need for a Blurred French Manicure at Home
