No Lie—This Glowy Base Product Is the Reason My Skin Looks Like I Get Weekly Facials

Blame it on Hailey Bieber, the "clean girl" movement, or our cultural obsession with skincare, but our preoccupation with dewy, glowing, plump skin isn't going anywhere. In fact, if the rate at which brands are dropping dew-rich products is anything to go by, we might be just getting started. And while there is a glut of makeup and skincare products that can help imbue your face and body with dewy goodness, I prefer things that do multiple things at once. Like, dewy foundations, for example.

Not only do they help to conceal the uneven skin tone dotted around my cheeks and forehead, along with my forever friend hyperpigmentation, but—and this is crucial—they don't flatten my complexion in the process. Oh, no. Because dewy foundations are designed to affect the type of healthy post-facial glow we covet, they don't take all the dimension out of the face in the process.

As for how to best apply dewy foundation, celebrity makeup artist Florrie White has a few brilliant pointers.

"I like to apply foundation from the back of my hand so that the product is room temperature and glides easily onto the face," she shares, going on to explain how she does this when working on clients such as Anne Hathaway, Rosamund Pike, Alexa Chung, and Gillian Anderson. "At work, I do this with a flat synthetic brush to apply from my hand to the client's face and then buff it in with a stippled foundation brush."

"If I'm working on my own face, I'll just use my fingers around my nose and outward, then sometimes buff all over with a foundation brush if I want a full-face finish. This can also help the foundation to stay in place longer so it's worth the extra effort."

Heard enough? Ready to get to the good stuff? Don't blame you. Here are the 11 best dewy foundations out there today.

(If you're after cream foundations or matte foundations, we've tested those, too, along with the best drugstore and luxury foundation options.)

The Best Dewy Foundations

1. Saie Glowy Super Skin Foundation

Saie Glowy Super Skin Tint Foundation $40 SHOP NOW This skincare-foundation hybrid glides onto the skin, leaving it plumper, bouncier, and dewy as anything. Comprised mostly of a serum base—foundations usually use water as a base—with pigmented particles, it actively treats skin while giving you a little coverage, too. Ideal if you prefer light to medium coverage, Saie's cult Glowy Super Skin Foundation is smooth, blurring, and easily buildable, meaning you won't need to use multiple pumps to get your desired finish.

2. Glossier Stretch Fluid Foundation

Glossier Stretch Fluid Foundation for Buildable Coverage $34 SHOP NOW When Glossier launched the Stretch Fluid Foundation, it felt like I couldn't move for the amazing reviews. My entire Instagram feed was beauty editors proclaiming the incredible shade-matching, long wear time, and smooth feel on the skin. Another skincare-infused dewy foundation, it's a gel-cream, meaning you get the hydration and comfort of a cream with the radiance and dew of a gel.

3. MAC Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation

MAC Studio Radiance Serum Powered Foundation $46 SHOP NOW Something's going on in makeup at the moment because brands are dropping guaranteed-cult products left, right, and center. And this new MAC foundation is exactly that. Formulated to lock in moisture (an 80% skincare formula makes this a sure thing), it also contains vitamin E and jojoba oil to help with long-term suppleness—of the product but also of your skin.

4. Shiseido Revitalessence Skin Glow Foundation

Shiseido Revitalessence Skin Glow Foundation Spf 30 $56 SHOP NOW Shiseido, in my opinion, can't put a foot wrong. The research, development, and innovation behind its skincare and makeup is incredible, and the products it releases are need-driven rather than trend-driven. As a fairly shrewd beauty editor, I believe this makes the brand one of the greats. The Revitalessence Glow Foundation is no different, a creamy-feel serum with a natural-looking, luminous finish. Glow secured.

5. YSL NU Bare Look Tint

Yves Saint Laurent Nu Bare Look Tint Hydrating Skin Tint Foundation With Hyaluronic Acid $46 SHOP NOW Never in my life have I received more compliments on my skin than when I first tried YSL's Nu Bare Look Tint. It feels like a gel moisturizer, applies like a skin tint and settles as a dew-rich, radiant foundation. No streaks, no patchiness, and no drying into the areas around the nose and eyes. Use your fingers for ultimate efficiency or, as I like to, buff onto the face using a small base brush. The pigment particles are so fine it's like gently draping a blurring, brightening veil over your skin.

6. Nars Sheer Glow Foundation

Nars Sheer Glow Foundation $47 SHOP NOW If you're already a fan of the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer (a failsafe product almost every beauty editor has stashed away somewhere) but want something to even out the rest of your skin tone, consider yourself sorted. The Nars Sheer Glow Foundation has a satin texture—soft and diffused—without sacrificing dewiness or brightness.

7. Chantecaille Future Skin Gel Foundation

Chantecaille Future Skin Gel Foundation $90 SHOP NOW For acne-prone skin or anyone looking for an oil-free formulation, Chantecaille's Future Skin Gel Foundation is light on the skin, doesn't block pores, and creates a medium- to high-coverage finish without heavy pigment particles that look blocky and flat after an hour or so. Instead, it covers without masking and soothes any angry patches thanks to the aloe, arnica, rosemary, and green tea–infused formulation.

8. Kosas BB Burst Tinted Gel Cream

Kosas BB Burst Tinted Moisturizer Gel Cream With Copper Peptides $38 SHOP NOW A brand beloved by Hailey Bieber, Kosas is going from strength to strength, this latest launch a follow-up to its best-selling Revealer Foundation. A gel-infused cream makes it easy to apply—I like to sweep and pat it on with my fingers—while ingredients like copper peptides and squalane help my skin feel stronger and more radiant beneath. It's your skin on its best day: bouncy, dewy, and bright.

9. Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Beautiful Skin Foundation

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Beautiful Skin Foundation £49 SHOP NOW This foundation sits firmly in the medium-coverage category. A great thing considering dewy foundations tend to skew toward lighter coverage as a rule. It only took one day of wearing it to become a regular in my makeup bag. It has the smoothing, brightening effect of most of Tilbury's products (I'm thinking of Flawless Filter, specifically), but crucially, I didn't have to use much for an even base that hid my hyperpigmentation and under-eye circles.

10. Lisa Eldridge The Seamless Skin Foundation

Lisa Eldridge The Seamless Skin Foundation $61 SHOP NOW Esteemed celebrity makeup artist Lisa Eldridge knows more about beauty than can really be fathomed. Having painted the faces of Victoria Beckham, Alexa Chung, Dua Lipa, Kate Winslet, and Keira Knightley, to name a very select few, she has built a knowledge of how to create a beautiful skin-like base that is second to none. So when she released The Seamless Skin Foundation, it's safe to say I jumped. It's smoothing without creating a heavy mask and leaves skin looking believably dewy and glowy, well-suited if the ultra-glaze dew trends were a little too much for you. White's best advice is to apply before concealer and then just look for the areas that might need a little more coverage, like dark circles, broken veins, and blemishes.

11. Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer

Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer $36 SHOP NOW It's rare to see a brand recommended twice, but the grip Saie has on dewy skin is unparalleled. While the Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer has an SPF of 35, it could easily rival any of the other brilliant, lightweight, dewy foundations listed above. One for the people who don't love to wear foundation but want an even, bright, glowing base to start from.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.