Sabrina Carpenter Just Endorsed This Soon-to-be-Viral Prada Mascara—Fantastic, Give Me 20
The last time Sabrina Carpenter gave a Prada Beauty staple her stamp of approval, it sold out within minutes. Said staple was the brand's Moisturizing Lip Balm in the shade Astral Pink, a pH-adaptive hue that calls upon micro-blushing technology, which she used in her "Please Please Please" music video; while the balm is currently back on retailer shelves (well, for now), shoppers had to wait a hot minute to get their hands on the viral hit.
Today, Carpenter cosigned yet another Prada Beauty product in a surprise Instagram post, but this one has yet to launch. This is actually amazing news when you think about it because now we can sign up for the notify list on Sephora and be prepared to purchase the moment it drops on March 7. And in the meantime? Scroll below for all the details you need to know.
Introducing the Pradascope Lash Extending Mascara—a lengthening, lifting formula inspired by the Re-Nylon material used in the brand's accessories and ready-to-wear. The pigment—an intense, inky black—provides up to 24 hours of wear thanks to signature micro-film technology that envelops each lash in a flexible, ultra-thin coating. It's this technology that also paves the way for endless layering potential. To ensure lashes stay fluttery and full (never crunchy), the creamy formula comes infused with a nourishing hyaluronic acid complex.
The brush itself is also a standout. One side is completely flat (embossed with the Prada logo, because of course), while the other features a precise combination of nylon fiber bristles that capture each lash from root to tip. The center rows help deliver a generous glob of pigment, while the outer rows separate and define, so you'll never wind up with a clumpy result.
It's so seamless that Carpenter can apply it without a mirror. In the campaign video, she swipes on a coat as she rides up an elevator, which speaks to the product's effortless, perfect-every-time application. (It also seems like a subtle nod to her cheeky "Feather" music video—just, you know, without the blood and gore.)
In true Prada Beauty fashion, the packaging is ultra-luxe. As I alluded to up top, the textured tube is inspired by Prada's signature Re-Nylon material, complete with a sleek, silver cap. The entire product is a sensorial dream, and it's bound to become the chicest mascara you'll ever own. I, for one, will be ordering multiple before it reaches peak virality. Join me by keeping an eye on the preorder link below.
Shop More of Sabrina Carpenter's Makeup Favorites
We, of course, must include the color-changing lip balm she famously debuted in "Please Please Please."
This mauve-brown lipstick makes an appearance in the singer's "Taste" music video. (As you can probably guess, it went pretty viral.)
This best-selling lip liner is also one of her hero beauty products, as she revealed during an on-set interview for her January 2024 Who What Wear cover shoot.
Carpenter recently wore this cult-favorite foundation to the 2025 Grammys (where she won Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album!).
Celebrity makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez also used these lash clusters for her "baby angel" Grammys look.
Gonzalez also dusted her eyes with this stunning Prada Beauty palette.
Ah, who can forget about Carpenter's famous blush combo? Part one is this petal-pink hue from Armani Beauty.
Carpenter once called this mattifying stick "pretty magical," thanks to its ability to instantly wick away shine.
She also reportedly adores this lip balm. She's not alone! It's an editor favorite.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
