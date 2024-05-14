The TikTok Crowd Is Swapping Black Mascara for This Cool-Girl Color—I Cosign the Trend

Confession: I haven't worn black mascara in months. No, I was not blessed with naturally long, doll-like lashes—quite the opposite, in fact! My flutters are blonde and stubbornly straight, so it's rare that I leave the house without a coat of pigment (or, at the very least, a proper curl). Lately, that pigment just happens to be anything but jet black. Navy, violet, emerald, cobalt, russet… I love to play around with hues that level up my look without much of a lift. (It's much easier to swipe on a jewel-tone mascara than to try your hand at graphic liner, is it not?)

I tend to rotate colors based on the rest of my makeup and mood, but for the past several weeks, my eyes have been drawn to a deep maroon. I'm not alone—the term "burgundy mascara" has over 53 million videos on TikTok, including one from Millie Bobby Brown gushing over the red-purplish pigment. Another user even goes so far as to claim that "black mascara is out, burgundy mascara is in" (and I'm inclined to agree!).

The hype is well warranted. Burgundy, after all, flatters every eye color: It emphasizes the richness of brown eyes, makes blue and green eyes pop (since they sit on opposite sides of the color wheel), and in hazel orbs, it helps any green or gold flecks stand out. Swap your black mascara for burgundy, and I bet you'll never look back—especially after browsing these stunning options (with gorgeous eyeliners to match) below.

The Best Burgundy Mascaras

L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Mascara
L'Oréal Paris
Voluminous Mascara

This thick, fluffy brush is perfect for those craving extra volume.

Pillow Talk Push-Up Lashes Mascara
Charlotte Tilbury
Pillow Talk Push-Up Lashes Mascara

This dual-sided brush, on the other hand, is superb for lash separation and length. One coat will give you a more natural look, but the formula is creamy and buildable—feel free to apply more layers until you reach your desired payoff.

Byredo Mascara
Byredo
Mascara

This deep burgundy reads slightly more purple, which is perfect for vampy, moody eye looks. I also must call out the gorgeous curved tube, which doubles as sculpture art for your vanity.

Trait d'Hermès Revitalizing Care Mascara
Hermès
Trait d'Hermès Revitalizing Care Mascara

I cannot stop thinking about this Hermès number. The elegant packaging, the cherry-brown hue (fun fact: Rouge H is the house's heritage color), the ultra-fine brush… It's perfect!

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara
Maybelline
Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara, Burgundy Haze

Maybelline's Sky High mascara is capital-B Beloved among the editor set, but I might be even more obsessed with the limited-edition burgundy option.

Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara
Dior
Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara

Trust, this smudge-proof mascara will make you ditch your lash curler. The curved brush design defines and fans out the lashes so beautifully, until you're left with an ultra-spidery set.

Burgundy Eye Makeup

(Image credit: @tashareikobrown)

Shop Burgundy Eyeliners for a Monochromatic Look

Chanel Stylo Ombre Et Contour Eyeshadow Liner
Chanel
Stylo Ombre Et Contour Eyeshadow Liner Khôl

Charlotte Tilbury Rock 'n' Kohl Eyeliner Pencil
Charlotte Tilbury
Rock 'n' Kohl Eyeliner Pencil

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Last Pencil Eyeliner
L'Oréal Paris
Infallible Pro-Last Pencil Eyeliner, Waterproof and Smudge-Resistant in Burgundy

Diorshow On Stage Crayon Kohl Eyeliner
Dior
Diorshow On Stage Crayon Kohl Eyeliner

Estée Lauder Double Wear 24-Hour Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil
Estée Lauder
Double Wear 24-Hour Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil

Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner
Patrick Ta
Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner

