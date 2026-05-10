Hourglass's Latest Foundation Is a Sensation—Nothing Has Ever Made My Skin Look This Perfect

I say this with zero exaggeration: Every single time I wear this Hourglass foundation, at least one person compliments my skin. "Your skin looks so smooth," "You're literally glowing," "Your skin is perfect," you get the idea. I always relish these comments (the best type of praise for a beauty editor!), but they sure do hit differently when my skin actually isn't at its best.
Case in point? I recently experienced a gnarly reaction from testing a new product (the trade-off from constantly playing guinea pig!) and have been struggling with flaky, congested skin for the past several weeks. One thin layer of this foundation, though, and all my textural concerns disappear—well, at least for the day—to the point where my own husband thought my complexion magically healed overnight. Quite the scheme!
The foundation itself boasts medium coverage with a super luminous finish (true to its name), unlike the brand's Veil Hydrating Skin Tint, which is dewy yet sheer, and its Ambient Soft Glow Foundation, which has medium coverage yet not nearly as much glow. In terms of ingredients, it features an advanced hydra-smoothing technology with hyaluronic microspheres to noticeably plump fine lines and even out texture, as well as SPF 30 for extra sun protection—a welcome bonus!
I suspect that hydra-smoothing technology is what helps the foundation instantly disguise every single blemish on my face. Seriously, the moment I buff it into my skin, all my breakout woes mysteriously vanish. And I'm not alone: In a clinical study conducted by the brand, 93% of participants said the foundation instantly reduced the look of imperfections and made their skin look smoother.
The formula also has incredible long-wear—12 hours to be exact—without creasing or flaking as the day goes on. I can also totally attest to this perk; Illusion Luminous Glow is the one of the only foundations that outlasts a full office day with multiple late-night work events and somehow appears just as immaculate as my 8 a.m. application.
The Application: Creamy and Even
As for the texture? It's creamy and blendable but has a thicker consistency than a skin tint (which tends to be rather lightweight and serum-like), so a little goes a long way with the application. In fact, I only need a pearl-sized amount for my entire face, which I apply to the back of my hand, warm it up with Hourglass's Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Brush, then buff it into my skin for even, less-is-more coverage. It fuses to my skin like a dream and leaves behind the prettiest megawatt glow. On that note, this is probably not the best pick for those with oily skin trying to pare back the shine. It's capital-D dewy, but I happen to love the glassy finish for my combination, perennially thirsty skin.