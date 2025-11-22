I Wore a Full Face of Dior Holiday Makeup—These Are the Products I Recommend Buying Before They're Gone

I may be a little biased considering my job title, but I firmly believe that holiday makeup collections are the best treasures. There's just something about a limited-edition formula or shade housed in frosty, festive packaging that makes my heart sing—so much so that I often find myself saving these exclusive palettes, bullets, and tubes long after the pigment has depleted. And then there's Dior. The brand is already responsible for some of my favorite glam staples of all time (namely the Rouge Dior in 999, the Diorshow Mascara, and, of course, the cult-favorite Lip Glow Oil), but its holiday collections are always nothing short of magical. This year's collection doesn't disappoint.
Drawing inspiration from circus arts, the assortment hones in on enchanting shimmer—from embossed lipsticks to silky eye shadow palettes to pearlescent nail lacquers—in a way that, despite its theme, doesn't lean too far into stage-makeup territory. This is Dior we're talking about, so you can expect only the most elevated offerings. Imagine the light-reflecting sheen from a luxurious velvet chaise or twinkling champagne flutes huddled on a silver tray, whispers of shimmer that feel chic, sophisticated, and so very Dior.
I've been wearing the collection for weeks (you know, testing the waters ahead of the holiday-party circuit), and it's just as divine as it looks on-screen. That said, I keep gravitating toward a few standouts that deserve a spot in your makeup bag, and I highly recommend shopping them while you still can. A couple heroes have already sold out! Scroll ahead and godspeed.
1. Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette in Fiery Circus
Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette in Fiery Circus
The hero product, IMO, is this coppery eye shadow palette. Housed in a limited-edition golden compact, the five-pan palette has everything you need for a quick holiday eye look. I usually resort to minimal eye shadow (typically no eye shadow at all, actually), but leave it to Dior to influence me to play.
Using the sponge applicator, I first applied a layer of the light, pearly shade to my entire lid, then added a touch of the mauve shadow on the outer corners. After a quick blend, I traced my upper and lower lash lines with the rust-colored shadow to make my blue-green eyes really pop. I swiped on a bit of gold shadow to help all the pigments mingle, then finished with more of that pearly hue on my inner corners. Simply stunning.
2. Limited Edition Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Powder Blush in 830 Fiery Red
Limited Edition Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Powder Blush in 830 Fiery Red
A surprise hit! I initially waved off the shade Fiery Red in fear it might be too intense on my fair skin, but the buildable, pH-activating formula ensures the vibrant pigment looks as natural as possible. Just a touch on my apples is all I need for a healthy, windswept flush. I use a big, fluffy brush to sweep the powder toward my temples, dusting the remnants on the bridge of my nose for that quintessential "I'm cold" effect.
You can totally use this Barbie pink as your sole blush, but I actually adore it as a highlighter. The cool-toned, pearly pigment effortlessly catches the light while adding an extra kiss of color. Win-win. Using my fingertip, I'll swipe it across my cheekbones and on the tip of my nose.
4. Rouge Dior Velvet Lipstick in 629 Parade
Rouge Dior Velvet Lipstick in 629 Parade
The collection has three limited-edition Rouge Dior Lipsticks, but this rosy matte situation pairs perfectly with the coppery eye shadow palette above. Despite the velvety finish, it never leaves my lips feeling cracked and cakey. A bonus? The bullet comes engraved with stars. It's almost too pretty to use, but the rich pigment is begging to join my everyday lip combo.
5. Rouge Dior Sequin Liquid Duo Lipstick in Spectacular Icone
Rouge Dior Sequin Liquid Duo Lipstick in Spectacular Icone
An MVP of the holiday collection, the Rouge Dior Sequin Liquid Duo Lipstick is available in 10 equally stunning shades—though I'm partial to this rusty rose to match the aforementioned eye look. The liquid formula has a wink of glitter that makes my lips look impossibly juicy, especially when paired with the high-shine clear gloss on the product's other end. While the Velvet Lipstick is a routine stalwart, I've been loving this liquid pigment to punch up my glam from day to night. The longevity is also rather impressive. Rest assured, it'll stay put throughout any holiday party.
Shop More Dior Holiday Essentials
Forever Glow Luminizer Highlighting Powder in 001 Dior Star
Dior's Forever Glow Luminizer is a beauty-editor staple, and now, it comes in shimmery gold—well, while supplies last. As if the exclusive hue wasn't enough of a draw, consider the limited-edition compact embossed with a Christian Dior star-stamped band. So chic.
Vernis Top Coat in Gold Circus
This sparkly rose-gold topcoat will add an expensive touch to any nail lacquer you've got, but it also shines on its own for a subtle fairy-dusted mani.
While I love to step outside my glam comfort zone during the holidays, a rosy-mauve blush will always be my fail-safe. It seems other beauty fans feel the same, as the shade is already sold out on Dior's website and running low at Saks!
Rouge Dior Velvet Lipstick in 210 Circus
For those who prefer a creamy satin-finish lipstick, you can't go wrong with this silky, neutral pink.
Rouge Dior Velvet Lipstick in 999
Rouge Dior 999 will always be iconic, but the embossed stars make it even chicer, don't you think?
Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Eau de Toilette Holiday Gift Set
A vibrant floral, Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet is a mood boost in a bottle. This limited-edition case contains a convenient travel spray for just $20 more than the original eau de toilette. As a beauty editor, I'd be over the moon if someone gifted it to me this holiday season (wink, wink).
