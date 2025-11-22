I Wore a Full Face of Dior Holiday Makeup—These Are the Products I Recommend Buying Before They're Gone

I may be a little biased considering my job title, but I firmly believe that holiday makeup collections are the best treasures. There's just something about a limited-edition formula or shade housed in frosty, festive packaging that makes my heart sing—so much so that I often find myself saving these exclusive palettes, bullets, and tubes long after the pigment has depleted. And then there's Dior. The brand is already responsible for some of my favorite glam staples of all time (namely the Rouge Dior in 999, the Diorshow Mascara, and, of course, the cult-favorite Lip Glow Oil), but its holiday collections are always nothing short of magical. This year's collection doesn't disappoint.

Drawing inspiration from circus arts, the assortment hones in on enchanting shimmer—from embossed lipsticks to silky eye shadow palettes to pearlescent nail lacquers—in a way that, despite its theme, doesn't lean too far into stage-makeup territory. This is Dior we're talking about, so you can expect only the most elevated offerings. Imagine the light-reflecting sheen from a luxurious velvet chaise or twinkling champagne flutes huddled on a silver tray, whispers of shimmer that feel chic, sophisticated, and so very Dior.

I've been wearing the collection for weeks (you know, testing the waters ahead of the holiday-party circuit), and it's just as divine as it looks on-screen. That said, I keep gravitating toward a few standouts that deserve a spot in your makeup bag, and I highly recommend shopping them while you still can. A couple heroes have already sold out! Scroll ahead and godspeed.

1. Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette in Fiery Circus

2. Limited Edition Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Powder Blush in 830 Fiery Red

3. Limited Edition Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Powder Blush in 810 Starry Pink

4. Rouge Dior Velvet Lipstick in 629 Parade

5. Rouge Dior Sequin Liquid Duo Lipstick in Spectacular Icone

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 

