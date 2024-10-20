The Eye Shadow Apocalypse Is Officially Over—Maximalist Eyes Are Taking Over in 2025

"When did we all stop wearing eye shadow?" The Digital Fairy (a UK-based creative studio with a knack for trend forecasting) poses over TikTok. "It feels like the past few years have been all about bold, graphic looks, often created using eyeliner, or when eye shadow is involved, it's often used as eyeliner." They certainly aren't wrong. Gone are the days of an immaculate cut crease or intricate shadow looks that require expert-level blending circa 2016; for years, beauty fans have resorted to liner-only lids or a dust of blush and/or bronzer for a "clean girl" effect.

The viral clip is titled "The Eyeshadow Apocalypse," referring to the ultimate destruction of the traditional 12-pan palette. (Dramatic? Perhaps, but that's what it takes to attract eyeballs!) But beauty trends exist on a pendulum swing, as you likely know, and experts predict maximalist eyes will face a major resurrection in the months ahead. Eye shadow is back, baby. Some may argue it never left, but one thing is true: In 2025, it's all about the eyes.

What caused the eye shadow apocalypse?

We can pretty much chalk it up to '90s minimalism. The aesthetic, marked by dewy skin tints and a natural-looking slick of mascara, has been en vogue for a while now, so it makes sense why glitzy eye shadow—stunning as it may be—would be put on the back burner.

"I believe the normcore and '90s fashion trends played a significant role in popularizing the minimalist makeup look, which emphasizes natural beauty and self-acceptance," agrees celebrity makeup artist Kanako Takase, global creative director of Addiction Tokyo. Normcore fashion is all about the unfussy—simple belts, trousers, button-downs, baseball caps—and is arguably best paired with a naked eye. A grungy, smoky lid situation might look a little out of place.

Of course, the pandemic also played a huge rule in our affinity for makeup minimalism. "People were more focused on at-home skincare, and quite frankly, no one put much effort into getting ready or applying a full makeup look," notes celebrity makeup artist Nikki DeRoest, co-founder of Ciele Cosmetics. After four years, though, people are itching to get back in the game. "I think people are becoming more adventurous and pushing their creative boundaries with makeup. It's time to throw new, exciting, and bold eye makeup tricks back into the mix; 2017 to 2018 was all about maximalist beauty, and I think it’s time to bring that back!" she adds.

How It's Changing in 2025

Eye shadow palettes have been coming in hot over the past few months—Makeup by Mario's Ethereal Eyes: Moonlight, Hourglass's Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked Palette, and Urban Decay's OG Naked relaunch, to name a few—but that doesn't mean we'll revert to the exact intense shadow looks from 2017. (Although, please always feel free to don a sharp cut crease. You do you!) Rather, maximalist eyes in 2025 will have more of a grungy, "undone" feel. Think smoky eyes that dial up the drama yet don't feel too perfect.

"That doesn't mean I am pulling out a strong eye look for my day-to-day Zoom meetings or house calls for red carpets, but I have been playing around with my eye looks more and more lately, especially for dinner with my girlfriends or date night with my husband," DeRoest caveats. "With Halloween and the holidays right around the corner, too, it's the perfect time to pick up the eyeliner and eye shadows."

Both she and Takase also expect interesting plays on color, such as pastels and jewel tones. "I've noticed a trend toward pastel pop colors in products, such as light blue, lilac, and mint. I would recommend mixing or pairing with beige or 'greige' to defuse sweetness," Takase suggests. DeRoest, on the other hand, is partial to a cobalt blue smudged near the top and bottom lash line, topped with a corresponding blue mascara. (We saw similar looks down the LaQuan Smith runway this NYFW .) "It’s such an interesting take on a bold eye!" she adds.

If it's been a while since you've picked up a blending eye brush, don't sweat it—just really lean on an "undone," lived-in look. "My advice is this: When you want to play with eye looks but feel intimidated, start at the lash line instead of the crease of the eye and keep the boldness there, and then blend it out," shares DeRoest. "This gives you room for some safety to build the look to your desired boldness and leaves some extra room to play around with it."

It's not '90s minimalism by any means, but it also doesn't require the sharp, clean lines we adored back in 2016. So, yes, eye shadow may have experienced an apocalypse, but it's resilient—simply waiting for the glitter-speckled dust to settle before rising anew.

