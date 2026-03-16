Chase Infiniti’s Oscars Eyeshadow Choice Is a Masterclass in How to Make Hazel Eyes Pop

Last night, the stars were out in full to celebrate the 98th Academy Awards, and the Oscars red carpet was nothing short of spectacular. From show-stopping fashion looks to monochromatic makeup and gothic waves galore, there were many trends to note, but one makeup look in particular kept me up all night, desperate to share it with everyone I know.
As a makeup artist and beauty editor, I've written extensively about choosing the right eyeshadow for your eye colour. Recently, I shared my favourite brown eyeshadows for blue eyes, as they never fail to make them stand out. However, on last night's red carpet, Chase Infiniti wore an unexpected eyeshadow colour that made her hazel eyes pop like never before.
Matching her makeup to her custom Louis Vuitton dress, the One Battle After Another actress wore lilac eyeshadow as she stepped out on the red carpet, and there's no denying that this was the perfect colour to take her makeup look to the next level.
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Paired with glowing skin and a simple, glossy lip, the purple hue enhanced her features beautifully, and I think we can all agree that the colour complemented her hazel eyes in all the right ways.
The great thing about this look is that it's not that complicated, either. As you can see, Infiniti's makeup artist, Amber D (@amberdmakeup), focused on the inner corner of the eye (another trick to make your eye makeup pop), while also blending the purple shade all over the lid for a subtle wash of colour. She used a Louis Vuitton eyeshadow for the look, and although she didn't specify the exact shade, I have a feeling it might be from the 450 Cosmic Dreams Eyeshadow Palette (£190).
Below, I've linked some more of my favourite lilac eyeshadow shades to help you recreate the look, because let's face it, nothing says spring like a pop of purple. If you have hazel eyes, I recommend trying this makeup trick ASAP...
Shop Lilac Eyeshadows:
VIOLETTE_FR
Yeux Paint Nuage de Lilas
This liquid eyeshadow can be swiped directly onto the eyelid and blended out with your fingertips for a quick and easy pop of colour.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.