For what feels like forever, it's been neutral after neutral dominating the color scene, but finally, a few shocking shades are breaking through, and Jennifer Lawrence is responsible for most of them—she and some other people, of course. The Silver Linings Playbook actress was recently photographed in West Village sipping an iced matcha and enjoying New York's sudden onslaught of warm, sunny weather. For the casual stroll, she donned a striped button-down shirt from The Row paired with surprisingly vibrant cropped orange pants. Adding to the look, she wore butter-yellow suede loafers from The Row, creating a color combination that, at first glance, doesn't make much sense. But in reality, yellow and orange are quickly rising fashion's ranks, ready to take over where purple and red or blue and red started earlier this spring. We haven't seen them worn together on too many occasions, but if anyone's street style has the power to kick-start a color trend, it's Lawrence. It wouldn't be the first time.
On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row shirt and Vincit Loafers ($1569); Hermès bag
What makes this color combination so primed for success in 2026 is how buzzy both of the shades are at the moment—on the streets of stylish cities like NYC, Paris, and Los Angeles as well as on the runways of top brands such as Loewe, Calvin Klein, Colleen Allen, Tory Burch, Valentino, Hermès, Givenchy, and more. So far, both have mostly been styled in a monochromatic way, but with color clashing also taking off in 2026, it was only a matter of time before they were combined, creating impactful outfits every time.
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To try out wearing orange and yellow together à la Lawrence, keep scrolling. The best pieces in both shades are shoppable below.
Shop 2026's Orange-and-Yellow Color Combination Trend
Reformation
Ara Linen Dress
CHRISTOPHER ESBER
One-Shoulder Embellished Bandana-Print Silk Top
Zw Collection
Pleated Long Skirt
ZARA
Asymmetric Buckle Dress
Adidas
Tokyo Sneakers
AURALEE
Wool, Cotton, and Linen-Blend Jacket
J.Crew
Cosmo Pant
PROENZA SCHOULER
Naia Satin-Jersey Maxi Dress
CHRISTOPHER ESBER
Jo PVC Flip Flops
Reformation
Delanie Dress
Steve Madden
Selest Wedge Slide Sandal
Goyard
Pre-Owned Anjou Reversible Tote Coated Canvas Mini