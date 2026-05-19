Silver, Shimmery, and Luminous: Bella Hadid Wore a Full Face of Prada Beauty on the Cannes Red Carpet

Her makeup look is going straight onto my summer mood board.

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Bella Hadid on the Cannes red carpet
(Image credit: Getty Images)

ICYMI, we're in the midst of the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival. Celebs are flying to the South of France and flooding the red carpet, and Bella Hadid is no exception. On Sunday, May 17, she attended the screening of Garance, wearing a custom Prada dress and dazzling Chopard jewelry. She looked stunning—the highly sophisticated, old-Hollywood glamour we expect to see on the revered Cannes carpet.

The fashion was stunning. However, as a beauty editor, I couldn't help but focus on Hadid's matching makeup look. It was silvery, shimmery, luminous, and created entirely with Prada Beauty products. (No surprise there, Hadid is the brand's Global Beauty Ambassador.) "Bella wanted her glam to sparkle, complementing her dress," says celebrity makeup artist Nadia Tayeh. "We created a silver shimmery eye with black liner to enhance the eyes, paired with glowing skin and a neutral glossy lip for a luminous finish." Ahead, see the exact products she used.

The Exact Products Used

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.