ICYMI, we're in the midst of the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival. Celebs are flying to the South of France and flooding the red carpet, and Bella Hadid is no exception. On Sunday, May 17, she attended the screening of Garance, wearing a custom Prada dress and dazzling Chopard jewelry. She looked stunning—the highly sophisticated, old-Hollywood glamour we expect to see on the revered Cannes carpet.
The fashion was stunning. However, as a beauty editor, I couldn't help but focus on Hadid's matching makeup look. It was silvery, shimmery, luminous, and created entirely with Prada Beauty products. (No surprise there, Hadid is the brand's Global Beauty Ambassador.) "Bella wanted her glam to sparkle, complementing her dress," says celebrity makeup artist Nadia Tayeh. "We created a silver shimmery eye with black liner to enhance the eyes, paired with glowing skin and a neutral glossy lip for a luminous finish." Ahead, see the exact products she used.
The Exact Products Used
Prada Beauty
Reveal Skin-Optimizing Refillable Soft Matte Foundation
This is the foundation behind Hadid's luminous, velvety skin. It offers medium coverage, a soft-matte finish, and skincare benefits from vitamin E, niacinamide, lactobacillus extract complex, and SPF 17. It's also incredibly long-wearing; the brand promises transfer-resistance up to 24 hours. Hadid wore a mix of shades MN40 and MC60.
Prada Beauty
Micro-Correcting Blurring Concealer With Peptides - Dc9
Next, Tayeh used this concealer to perfect Hadid's skin. It uses micro-filter pearls for a blurred, yet lit-from-within finish. (I can vouch for it—it's creamy, blendable, and makes my skin look plush and velvety.) There's also squalane to smooth texture and a peptide complex that targets fine lines and dark circles.
Prada Beauty
Reset Rebalancing Refillable Setting Powder - 00 Universal
Tayeh set Hadid's complexion with this silky setting powder. It's infused with plant-derived squalane, so it never looks dry or cakey. Instead, it provides a stunning, soft-focus finish. Oh, and there's no white cast or flashback, which is why Hadid looked flawless in front of the high-def cameras.
Prada Beauty
Prada Light Glowing Highlighter Powder - 1
Tayeh used this highlighter to give Hadid that lit-from-within glow.
Prada Beauty
Touch Cream-To-Powder Soft Blur - Dahlia
Tayeh then used this nude-pink blush to give Hadid a soft flush.
Prada Beauty
Dimensions Multi-Effect Refillable Eyeshadow Palette - Profusion
This, dear reader, is the exact silver eye shadow that Tayeh used on Hadid. It glinted beautifully in the light and complemented her custom Prada dress perfectly. I don't know about you, but this is now a must-have for my summer makeup routine. High-impact shades aside, I like that the palette is entirely refillable.
Prada Beauty
Pradalines Gliding Waterproof Smudge Proof Eye Pencil - 01 Nero
Tayeh lined Hadid's eyes with this opaque eyeliner. It's an editor-favorite because it's 100% waterproof and transfer-resistant. It even holds up on the waterline.
Prada Beauty
Pradascope Lash Lifting & Lengthening Mascara - 01 Nero
Prada's signature mascara provided Hadid's lashes with length, lift, and definition.
Prada Beauty
Prada Monochrome Soft Matte Blur Lipstick - P158 Meranti
Next, Tayeh added a swipe of this moisturizing, rose-nude lipstick. It has a soft-matte finish to complement the aforementioned complexion products.
Prada Beauty
Prada Reflection Glossy Liquid Lip Balm - B201 Chocobot
A swipe of this sheer, milky brown lip gloss finished the look. Thanks to hyaluronic acid and squalane, it moisturizes the lips like a traditional balm, but with a high-shine finish.