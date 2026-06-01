Rhode just released a sneak peek at its upcoming summer collection, and it has "internet-viral" written all over it. Not only does it include new shades of existing fan-favorite products, but it also features two entirely new ones. And we've been waiting for one of them for over a year and a half.
Here are the details. The brand just debuted new sun-kissed shades of its now-iconic Peptide Lip Tints and Peptide Lip Shapes. Rhode also debuted two brand-new items, including a never-before-seen Highlighting Milk and the highly anticipated Rhode Pocket Bronzer. Yep, the latter is the exact item we reported on nearly a year and a half ago, when Hailey Bieber first teased it on TikTok. As if that's not enough, the summer collection comes with warm-weather accessories—namely a terry bag and a beach towel. There's a 100% chance this sells out immediately, so keep scrolling to get all the details and prepare yourself before it's officially available to purchase on June 9 at 9 AM PST/12 PM EST.
The Complete Rhode 2026 Summer Collection
Pocket Bronze
rhode
Pocket Bronze
Bieber soft-launched the new Rhode Pocket Bronze 18 months ago, in one of her signature TikTok makeup tutorials. Back then, we noticed it was in the same packaging as the iconic Pocket Blush, so we're not surprised to see it marketed as a companion product.
Latest Videos From
The brand promises the Pocket Bronze will have the same creamy, buildable, and blendable texture as the Pocket Blush, delivering seamless color that can be applied on the go for "sun-kissed warmth and soft dimension." It's formulated with tamanu oil and peptides (Rhode's signature ingredient), and it checks off basically every box; it's fragrance-, cruelty-, and gluten-free, as well as vegan, dermatologist-tested, and non-comedogenic.
The Pocket. Bronze will be available in eight neutral-to-warm shades for a glowing complexion. The shade names are a cheeky nod to the summer season—pebble, sip, sunbed, drench, anklet, etc. It's safe to say that this will be one of the biggest beauty launches of the summer.
Pocket Brush
rhode
Pocket Brush
Rhode is launching its first-ever application tool as part of the summer collection. Meet the Pocket Brush, a double-ended brush made with a recycled handle and soft vegan bristles. Its tiny, "pocket-friendly" size means you can slip it into your bag for quick touch-ups on the go. The brand recommends you use the angled end to blend the Pocket Bronze and the rounded end to blend Pocket Blush.
Highlight Milk
Rhode
Highlight Milk
We're not done yet. Rhode also debuted its first-ever luminizer, which is likely the exact item behind Hailey Bieber's enviable glow. Here's what you need to know: it's made with the brand's signature Glazing Milk as its base, so it delivers clinically proven skincare benefits thanks to a ceramide trio, mineral complex, vitamin E, and glycerin. Meanwhile, soft, pearlescent pigments deposit a sun-kissed glow. Wear it on bare skin, all over the body, or mix it into foundation. The multi-purpose formula is also fragrance-, cruelty-, and gluten-free, vegan, dermatologist-tested, and non-comedogenic.
The Highlight Milk will be available in four shades: Pearly Pink, Pearly Champagne, Pearly Warm Bronze, and Pearly Rich Bronze. Mix and match them for "sheer, soft shimmer" or a "warm, dimensional glow." It's the official Hailey Bieber-approved hack for sun-kissed skin.
Bronze Peptide Lip Tints
rhode
Peptide Lip Tint
Next, we have Rhode's limited-edition Bronze Peptide Lip Tints, which are "made for golden hour." With the same formula as the original Peptide Lip Tints (peptides, shea butter, and vitamin E), they hydrate and nourish the lips, while depositing a sheer wash of color.
They're available in three shades, which you can carry in the new Lip Cases or the Terry Bag (more on that in a minute). Colada is a pearly peach-tan tint that smells like a tropical cocktail, Macadamia Butter is a caramel brown tint that smells like a macadamia treat, and Honey Mango is a pearly rosy bronze that smells like juicy mango.
Bronze Peptide Lip Shape
rhode
Peptide Lip Shape
Three bronzy Peptide Lip Shapes are also joining the original lineup. Like the original shades, they glide on with a buttery texture—no tugging or pulling—and enhance the lips with the appearance of extra volume and dimension. The new shades are "sun-warmed and lived-in." They include: Push, a soft neutral beige, Squeeze, a cool taupe, and Jump, a chocolate brown.
Summer Accessories
rhode
Terry Bag
Last but certainly not least, there will be additional limited-edition items up for grabs, including a colada-colored Terry Bag, a matching Terry Towel, and two lip cases: the Signature Lip Case and the Snap-On Lip Case in Colada and Bronze.