While heading to dinner in NYC recently, Lawrence was photographed wearing an oversized blazer (a timeless wardrobe staple) with the skirt trend to swap your white maxi skirt for if you're bored: a white lace-trimmed slip skirt. Lawrence completed her outfit with a structured The Row bag and nude leather high-heel sandals. Her elegant evening-out take on the trend is perfect for a number of summer occasions, but I've also seen multiple fashion girls styling them with T-shirts and flip-flops as of late, and the skirt looks just as chic with the more casual outfits as it does the dressier ones.
I think it's safe to say that we all need to add a white lace-trimmed slip skirt to our wardrobes this summer, given Lawrence's outfit as the latest of a great many convincing examples. So, keep scrolling to see her look and to shop the buzzy style.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.