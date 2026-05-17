My Spring Beauty Aesthetic Is "Jonathan Anderson's Dior"—5 Trending Looks I'm Trying ASAP

The internet never stops churning out new beauty trends, and the changing of the seasons is even more fodder for the “miscellaneous-core aesthetic” preachers. In following the barrage of makeup movements served to me on my aluminum brick, no matter how compelling (I did indulge in the sunburn blush and frosted lipstick trends), I felt that I’d lost my personal sense of style this season. It was only after turning my focus away from the beauty industry that I found a new source of inspiration for spring beauty—and that, my friend, was Jonathan Anderson’s first F/W collection for Dior.
Beauty is, by nature, an extension of fashion. It puts the period on the message the designer is trying to convey through their clothes, whether simple like Prada’s streamlined silhouettes or theatrical like Maison Margiela’s statement-making ensembles. So it’s no surprise that when I discovered the marvel of water lily–inspired shoes, turtle-shaped purses, and chrysanthemum-adorned two-pieces cascading down Dior’s runway at the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris, I was quickly influenced to translate the show’s palette into my own look.
Since diving into the pastel world of Anderson’s Dior, I have a renewed sense of appreciation for spring beauty. Ahead, the five trends I’ve adopted from his spellbinding show.
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Freshwater Eyes
There is little I love more than a punchy pastel eye, so when I spotted this sky-blue clutch on the runway, I realized that I had Dior’s permission to slather this color all over my lids. Though blue eye shadow isn’t exactly groundbreaking for spring and summer, the retro hue is having quite a comeback in 2026. Even celebrity makeup artist Ash K. Holm declared this color the diamond of the season in an Instagram reel; using Danessa Myricks’s Colorfix liquid pigment in the shade Oasis to achieve her robin’s egg lids.
One of the largest trends we saw emerge from global fashion weeks, award season, and the 2026 Met Gala was cherubic blush: the dreamy diffusion of rosy pigment across the cheeks in a cloud-like manner. The subtle pops of pink sprinkled throughout Dior’s latest womenswear collection feel cohesive with this trend, so I’m leaning into rosy skin this season with a few essential blush products.
Perhaps the most literal beauty interpretation of this collection that I’ve seen yet is this set by Milan-based professional and editorial manicurist Oksana Zavora. Each nail is accented with a smattering of water lilies, chrysanthemums, pastel French tips, and 3D decals in the form of bubbles or rhinestones—all directly inspired by the collection itself.
If having different nail art on each tip feels intimidating, try alternating milky pink, baby blue, and pastel green shades from finger to finger to get a similar look. I’m also referencing Chanel’s mermaid nails from the fashion house’s latest Cruise 26/27 show—where alternating colors were utilized in sheer, chrome shades—for this whimsical aesthetic.
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Muse
Essie
Special Effects Nail Polish in Gilded Galaxy
Londontown
Nail Polish in Tipsy Mermaid
Chiffon Lips
I usually don’t gravitate toward pink pinks when I do my makeup, no matter the season or the occasion. However, something about Anderson’s use of baby pink in this collection made me rethink my ways. When I got hold of Prada’s brand-new Touch Blush—a cream-to-powder product in elevated, pigmented shades—I used it about half of the time on my cheeks and the other half on my lips. The shades Waterlily and Tulip look extra sweet when tapped onto the lips, especially when applied atop YSL Beauty’s Kiss Shaper liners.