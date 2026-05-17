My Spring Beauty Aesthetic Is "Jonathan Anderson's Dior"—5 Trending Looks I'm Trying ASAP

From cherubic cheeks to water-lily nails.

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A collage of images of women wearing colorful pink and blue makeup overlaid with Dior runway shots and beauty products.
(Image credit: @alyssabrascia, @veroocampos, Launchmetrics; Dior, Sephora; Victoria Beckham, Bluemercury)
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The internet never stops churning out new beauty trends, and the changing of the seasons is even more fodder for the “miscellaneous-core aesthetic” preachers. In following the barrage of makeup movements served to me on my aluminum brick, no matter how compelling (I did indulge in the sunburn blush and frosted lipstick trends), I felt that I’d lost my personal sense of style this season. It was only after turning my focus away from the beauty industry that I found a new source of inspiration for spring beauty—and that, my friend, was Jonathan Anderson’s first F/W collection for Dior.

Beauty is, by nature, an extension of fashion. It puts the period on the message the designer is trying to convey through their clothes, whether simple like Prada’s streamlined silhouettes or theatrical like Maison Margiela’s statement-making ensembles. So it’s no surprise that when I discovered the marvel of water lily–inspired shoes, turtle-shaped purses, and chrysanthemum-adorned two-pieces cascading down Dior’s runway at the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris, I was quickly influenced to translate the show’s palette into my own look.

Since diving into the pastel world of Anderson’s Dior, I have a renewed sense of appreciation for spring beauty. Ahead, the five trends I’ve adopted from his spellbinding show.

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Freshwater Eyes

A split image of a runway shot from Dior&#039;s F/W 26-27 show and WWW associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia wearing blue eye shadow and pink cheeks and lips.

(Image credit: @alyssabrascia, Launchmetrics)

There is little I love more than a punchy pastel eye, so when I spotted this sky-blue clutch on the runway, I realized that I had Dior’s permission to slather this color all over my lids. Though blue eye shadow isn’t exactly groundbreaking for spring and summer, the retro hue is having quite a comeback in 2026. Even celebrity makeup artist Ash K. Holm declared this color the diamond of the season in an Instagram reel; using Danessa Myricks’s Colorfix liquid pigment in the shade Oasis to achieve her robin’s egg lids.

To channel the bag’s freshwater hue, I opted for Victoria Beckham’s EyeWear cream shadow in the shade Cornflower. After swiping this color all over my lids, I blended the color into my crease with a fluffy brush and intensified the look with Hung Vanngo’s Color Story Eyeshadow Palette in Brilliant Blue. Cool, artful, yet modern.

Cherubic Blush

A split image of a runway shot from Dior&#039;s F/W 26-27 show and creator Veronica Campos wearing pink eye shadow and blush.

(Image credit: @veroocampos, Launchmetrics)

One of the largest trends we saw emerge from global fashion weeks, award season, and the 2026 Met Gala was cherubic blush: the dreamy diffusion of rosy pigment across the cheeks in a cloud-like manner. The subtle pops of pink sprinkled throughout Dior’s latest womenswear collection feel cohesive with this trend, so I’m leaning into rosy skin this season with a few essential blush products.

Dior’s Backstage Glow Maximizer Face Palette includes a cool-pink shimmer pigment that looks just like the hue of Dior’s chrysanthemum appliqués, and it makes the skin look extra healthy thanks to its shimmery finish. (Disco blush, if you will.) I’m also throwing one of Sabrina Carpenter’s go-to liquid blushes into the mix and blending Violette_FR’s new Plume Eye Shadows in the shade Pluie Violette onto my lids for a monochrome look.

Water-Lily Nails

A split image of a runway shot from Dior&#039;s F/W 26-27 show and nails by manicurist Oksana Zavora.

(Image credit: @chummy.nails, Launchmetrics)

Perhaps the most literal beauty interpretation of this collection that I’ve seen yet is this set by Milan-based professional and editorial manicurist Oksana Zavora. Each nail is accented with a smattering of water lilies, chrysanthemums, pastel French tips, and 3D decals in the form of bubbles or rhinestones—all directly inspired by the collection itself.

If having different nail art on each tip feels intimidating, try alternating milky pink, baby blue, and pastel green shades from finger to finger to get a similar look. I’m also referencing Chanel’s mermaid nails from the fashion house’s latest Cruise 26/27 show—where alternating colors were utilized in sheer, chrome shades—for this whimsical aesthetic.

Chiffon Lips

A split image of a runway shot from Dior&#039;s F/W 26-27 show and WWW associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia wearing Prada&amp;rsquo;s Touch Blush on her lips.

(Image credit: @alyssabrascia, Launchmetrics)

I usually don’t gravitate toward pink pinks when I do my makeup, no matter the season or the occasion. However, something about Anderson’s use of baby pink in this collection made me rethink my ways. When I got hold of Prada’s brand-new Touch Blush—a cream-to-powder product in elevated, pigmented shades—I used it about half of the time on my cheeks and the other half on my lips. The shades Waterlily and Tulip look extra sweet when tapped onto the lips, especially when applied atop YSL Beauty’s Kiss Shaper liners.