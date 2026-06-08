Okay, If a Chic and Cool Father's Day Gift Is Needed, This Fashion Collab With St. Regis Is Legit

Introducing St. Regis x Drake's.

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St. Regis
(Image credit: St. Regis)

If you're still in search of a cool and special Father's Day gift idea, look no further. The legendary St. Regis Hotels & Resorts teamed up with London-based menswear house Drake's for an exclusive capsule collection ahead of the opening of St. Regis's latest address in London this fall.

The perfect fusion of luxury and modern style—phrases that encompass both St. Regis and Drake's—this collection offers a beautiful tie, pocket square, bandana, and baseball hat. You can check out more on the entire St. Regis x Drake's experience here.

The brands also partnered with Tom Bannister and his son for the content campaign. Keep scrolling to shop the collection before Father's Day.

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Tom Bannister and his son in the Drake&#039;s for St. Regis campaign.

(Image credit: St. Regis)
Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Market Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.