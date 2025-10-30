I'm a Celebrity Makeup Artist, and This Critical Skin-Prep Step Is Also the Most Commonly Missed

Ash K Holm is a Who What Wear editor in residence, a celebrity makeup artist and educator, and the co-founder of the luxury medspa Dripology.
If you’re familiar with my work, you know it’s all about the eyes. I love winged liner, live for a smoky eye, and am always going to say yes to major lashes. So you can imagine how hard it was to hear my ophthalmologist say that I should stop wearing eye makeup. I was dealing with chronic dry eye on top of a diagnosis of ocular rosacea and blepharitis. Getting this news made me change everything about my own eye-care routine and how I prep clients like Khloé Kardashian, Alix Earle, and Kris Jenner. (And even if you don’t think you have eye issues, we all have eye fatigue from staring at screens all day. Consider this your reminder to put your phone away after you read this!) Here’s the good news: You can still rock a glam eye with just a few simple additions to your daily routine. Because, in case you missed it, eye care is the new skincare. Here's everything I do to prep my eyes (and those of my clients) for makeup, plus some gold-level makeup removal tips.
Pre-Makeup Eye Prep
Step 1: Use a Dedicated Eye Cleanser
This tip from my doctor changed everything for me: Don’t use your face wash to wash your eyes. The eye area is super sensitive, and face washes are often too harsh for use directly on the eyes. Instead, use a dedicated eye cleanser or cleansing wipe with soothing ingredients like green tea, tea tree, coconut, or oat extract. (Check with an ophthalmologist for a recommendation suitable for your eyes.) A cleanser will help to remove any impurities and prep the skin for makeup application. I start and end every day with an eye cleanser.
Peep Club
Soothing Coconut Balm Wipes (30 Pack)
These wipes strengthen lashes while cleansing, nourishing, and soothing the eye area.
Step 2: Prep the Delicate Eye-Area Skin
Keeping the delicate skin around the eye hydrated is key to smooth makeup application. I prefer a lightweight gel cream for use under makeup and often use something richer at night for added moisture. Hyaluronic acid will help boost hydration, while ingredients like green tea and caffeine can aid in de-puffing.
This is my go-to eye cream. It feels so luxe and helps with everything from firmness to puffiness.
Step 3: Use Eye-Safe Makeup Ingredients
Pay attention to ingredient lists, especially when it comes to your mascara, shadows, and liner. I prefer using products that are free from carbon black and talc whenever possible and also look for products that have been ophthalmologist-tested for sensitive eyes.
Haus Labs
B Structural Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara
This is one of my favorites. The formula is ophthalmologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and safe for sensitive eyes. Plus, it gives lashes major volume.
Step 4: Wash Your Brushes!
I know you’ve heard this a million times, but it is seriously important, especially if you have sensitive eyes. As a makeup artist, I’m religious about washing my brushes. I also have dedicated liners and mascara for each client.
After removing my eye makeup, I’ll wash my face and then follow up with my dedicated eye cleanser. This guarantees I’ve removed all of my makeup and any residue left behind from my face wash from around the eye.
These are my go-to eye drops. Look for preservative-free options if you have extremely dry eyes or are looking to use drops for an extended period of time.
Step 4: Apply Heat
Don’t underestimate the power of a hot compress after staring at a screen all day. I’m all about a few minutes with a heated eye mask (this is my favorite one; it uses flaxseeds to create moist heat) or my heated eye wand at the end of the day. The heat helps to loosen clogs in the oil glands along your eyelid (called meibomian glands) to keep your eyes lubricated. It’s also just incredibly relaxing. Don’t be surprised if you fall asleep!
Ash K Holm is the world-renowned makeup artist, educator, and co-founder of the luxury medspa Dripology. Based in Los Angeles, Holm is celebrated for her signature red carpet glamour, earning her a loyal clientele that includes Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox, Lindsay Lohan, Shay Mitchell, and Camila Cabello. Her artistry has been featured in leading publications such as Vogue, Variety, Cosmopolitan, and GQ. Holm is also the chief celebrity makeup artist for Ipsy, chief artistry officer for Morphe, and a global ambassador for Falscara by Kiss. With a deep passion and commitment to empowering others through her craft, Holm continues to shape the future of beauty both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.