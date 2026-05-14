If you’re a regular reader of Who What Wear UK, then you’ll know how much we look to our favourite celebrities for inspiration. And although most eyes are probably on the iconic street style and red carpet moments, as a beauty writer, my attention is far more drawn to the hair, makeup, and skincare they’re spotted using. In fact, I spend more time analysing their beauty routines on TikTok and Instagram than I’d like to admit. But let’s be honest, they have access to the best of the best products, tools and, of course, makeup artists, who are always creating the most beautiful looks for events, awards shows and parties. So naturally, this means that I’m forever hunting down the exact products they use on my favourite stars.
Now, you might initially be thinking that the chicest famous people solely use luxury beauty products (and who could blame them?), but the truth is that their cosmetic bags are also packed with a number of affordable staples as well. And luckily for you, I’ve found a number of them below. From Zendaya's go-to nail polish to the face primer Victoria Beckham swears by, keep scrolling to discover nine beauty products that come celebrity-approved. Plus, hear from the brands themselves about what makes these cult buys so loved by celebs, editors and beauty lovers alike.
1. Armani Luminous Silk Foundation
Who: Meghan Markle and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Hiromi Ueda, Armani Beauty's global make-up artist, says, "What makes Armani’s Luminous Silk Foundation so special amongst celebs and non-celebs alike is that you can create many different finishes with it, from a very sheer, natural glow to a more perfected, airbrushed look, which makes it suitable for so many different occasions and skin types.
"And now, the updated formula includes more skincare-focused ingredients, such as glycerin, niacinamide and Mediterranean floral extracts, which help improve the look and texture of the skin over time while instantly creating a smooth, flawless-looking finish. It’s also incredibly versatile and performs beautifully on every skin type, across different ages, and even under demanding conditions like bright studio lighting or photoshoots, which is why many celebrities, such as Meghan Markle, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and their makeup artists, continue to rely on it."
Armani
Luminous Silk Foundation
2. Le Labo Santal 33
Who: Alexa Chung and Justin Bieber
Le Labo’s perfume collection comes highly recommended by both editors and fragrance experts alike, and Santal 33 is arguably one of the brand's most popular scents. I mean, so many of my fellow editors, friends and family members wear it, so it should come as no surprise that it’s adored by celebrities as well. Alexa Chung has named this sandalwood perfume as her signature scent for several years. And it’s not just her. The fresh, earthy and musky notes, along with its undoubtedly cool, laidback appeal, lends itself well to all genders. Justin Bieber is another star who has been rumoured to wear this viral perfume, proving that its cult status is here to stay.
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Le Labo
Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
3. Chanel Rouge Coco Baume
Who: Margot Robbie and Sofia Richie Grainge
Celebrities like Margot Robbie and Sofia Richie Grainge love themselves a naturally glowy makeup look, so it should come as no surprise that Chanel’s Rouge Coco Baume has been found in their makeup bags. I've spotted Robbie’s makeup artist, Pati Dubroff, using the shade Natural Charm on the star, but you really can’t go wrong by opting for any colour available. This lip balm is a splurge for sure, but it’s glossy, hydrating and universally flattering on all lip colours.
Shop Chanel's Rouge Coco Baume:
Chanel
Rouge Coco Baume
4. Essie Nail Polish
Who: Zendaya and Kate Middleton
Michelle Humphry, Essie brand ambassador and celebrity nail artist, says, “The rise of the ‘princess nail’ trend has definitely been influenced by royal manicures and the ultra-clean, elegant approach to nails we associate with women like Kate Middleton. Shades like Essie Ballet Slippers and Mademoiselle have become iconic because they give that polished, understated look that works with everything—timeless shades fit for a princess!
"At the same time, celebrities like Zendaya have modernised the look in a more fashion-forward way. Even when she wears a deep Essie shade or a French mani, she often keeps the nails short and chic rather than overly dramatic.”
Shop Essie's Nail Polish:
Essie
Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers
5. CurrentBody Skin LED Mask
Who: Suki Waterhouse and Zoe Saldana
Emily Buckwell, associate director of communications at The Beauty Tech Group, says, “LED light therapy has become an essential part of modern red carpet skin preparation because it delivers both instant radiance and long-term skin benefits without downtime. The CurrentBody Skin Series 2 LED Mask is especially loved by celebrities and makeup artists for helping create a calm, luminous, camera-ready complexion before makeup application. For talents like Zoe Saldana and Suki Waterhouse, whose beauty routines often centre on healthy, natural-looking skin, the mask serves as the perfect prep step by visibly boosting glow, supporting collagen production, and improving overall skin appearance.
"Makeup artists consistently tell us that LED light therapy helps makeup apply more seamlessly and gives skin that fresh, lit-from-within quality that translates beautifully both on the red carpet and on camera. It’s become a staple not only in celebrity skincare regimens, but also in professional makeup kits during awards season and beyond.”
CurrentBody Skin
Led Red Light Therapy Face Mask
6. La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMUNE 400 Fluid
Who: Anne Hathaway and Kate Moss
Dr Justine Hextall, consultant dermatologist, says, "UVA rays are present all year round, and, unlike UVB rays, which cause the skin to redden, you don’t get a signal to let you know that they’re causing damage. So, by the time you see the results of that damage in the form of wrinkles and pigmentation, it’s too late.
"That’s why, as dermatologists, we encourage year-round use of a broad-spectrum product that protects against UVB and UVA rays to everyone, including celebrities such as Anne Hathaway and Kate Moss, who swear by La Roche Posay’s Anthelios UVMune400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+. This particular formula offers an unprecedented level of protection across the whole UV spectrum, and it’s great to see a product that is keeping up with the latest science in this area."
Pat McGrath Labs’ makeup is known for its incredibly high-pigment formula, and the blush is no different. Spotted on the likes of Serena Williams and Taylor Swift at a number of different events and awards shows, the Divine Blush provides a glowy flush of colour to the cheeks, that can be sheered out for a subtle wash, or built up into a high-pigment finish. And it’s not just our favourite stars who love this blush. It’s been a staple in my makeup bag for years due to how seamlessly it blends into the skin, without looking dry or flaky.
Pat Mcgrath Labs
Divine Blush in Divine Rose Glow
8. Weleda Skin Food
Who: Victoria Beckham and Hailey Bieber
Elizabeth King, Weleda's holistic facialist and skincare expert, says, “Celebrating 100 years of an unchanging formulation that strengthens the skin barrier and delivers the iconic Skin-Food glow, Skin Food has remained a celebrity favourite for decades because of its truly unmatched versatility. For stars like Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham, it’s not just a moisturiser, it’s a go-to multi-tasker that works beautifully as a glow-boosting primer, an instant remedy for dry patches, and even a natural highlighter for cheekbones.
"It has a rich, nourishing botanical formula that delivers both skincare benefits and effortless radiance, making it the kind of beauty staple that earns a permanent place in even the most curated routines. It’s no wonder Bella Hadid gets through eight tubes a month, it’s a Victoria Beckham must-have, a Hailey Bieber glow essential and found in 99% of makeup artists' kits!"