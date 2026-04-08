Zendaya's experimental fashion aesthetic extends to her beauty routine—she's donned different hair colors, ever-changing makeup looks, and trending haircuts (I'm especially obsessed with her current one, the super-chic "bixie"). There's always one thing that stays the same, though, and that's her glowing skin. I'm not just talking about the skin on her face, either. Whenever she hits the red carpet, she's glowing from head to toe.
Take her most recent red-carpet appearance as an example. She attended the NYC premiere of The Drama wearing a Schiaparelli couture dress. It was stunning, but as a beauty editor, I couldn't help but zero in on her skin. It emanated a next-level glow—I'm talking about a high-definition, "glass-skin" glow.
I've been a beauty editor for a decade, so I'm aware that makeup artists use tricks of the trade to make their clients' skin look incredible for big events and award shows. They often use self-tanner (or spray tans) and even body makeup. Was this one of those instances? I was desperate to know. It took me a minute, but I finally learned the exact product her makeup artist, Ernesto Casillas, used to achieve the look. And now I'm stocking up on it ahead of summer.
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Dezi Skin Body Gloss Ultra-Rich Body Lotion
Dezi Skin
Body Gloss Ultra-Rich Body Lotion
Here's the exact product Casillas used to achieve Zendaya's glass-skin glow. Dezi Skin's Body Gloss is a moisturizing body lotion that gives the skin a high-shine finish, and he applies it as the final step in her red carpet-prep routine.
It's earned a reputation online as "lip gloss for your legs," due to its ultra-reflective, glassy finish. Casillas used it as a finishing touch to complement Zendaya's wet-look hair and makeup. (It's giving mermaid in the best way!).
The body lotion isn't just a body highlighter. It backs up its visual payoff with real skin benefits. The skin-loving formula is rich in shea butter, vitamin E, avocado, and Mexican plum. Together, these ingredients moisturize, smooth, soften, and refine texture.
This is a one-way ticket to achieving flawless skin this summer. So I'm stocking up on it before the temperature rises, and I swap my sweaters and jeans for tank tops and skirts. I'm down to try anything that promises to give my skin a Zendaya-level glow, especially when it offers real skin benefits.
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The Future Airbrush 360 Self-Tan Mist
This self-tanner gives the skin a sun-kissed glow.
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Vanilla Verve Vitamin C Body Oil
This moisturizing body oil smells divine—expect compliments.
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Undaria Algae Body Oil
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Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.