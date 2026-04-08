Zendaya Uses This Exact Body Gloss to Achieve High-Definition Glass Skin on the Red Carpet

I'm stocking up on it for summer.

Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
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Zendaya at the premiere of The Drama

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's experimental fashion aesthetic extends to her beauty routine—she's donned different hair colors, ever-changing makeup looks, and trending haircuts (I'm especially obsessed with her current one, the super-chic "bixie"). There's always one thing that stays the same, though, and that's her glowing skin. I'm not just talking about the skin on her face, either. Whenever she hits the red carpet, she's glowing from head to toe.

Take her most recent red-carpet appearance as an example. She attended the NYC premiere of The Drama wearing a Schiaparelli couture dress. It was stunning, but as a beauty editor, I couldn't help but zero in on her skin. It emanated a next-level glow—I'm talking about a high-definition, "glass-skin" glow.

I've been a beauty editor for a decade, so I'm aware that makeup artists use tricks of the trade to make their clients' skin look incredible for big events and award shows. They often use self-tanner (or spray tans) and even body makeup. Was this one of those instances? I was desperate to know. It took me a minute, but I finally learned the exact product her makeup artist, Ernesto Casillas, used to achieve the look. And now I'm stocking up on it ahead of summer.

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Zendaya posing on the red carpet at the NYC premiere of The Drama

Zendaya poses at the NYC premiere of The Drama.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.