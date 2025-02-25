I've Researched Every Beauty Product Victoria Beckham Actually Uses, From Makeup to Skincare
If there is one person's makeup bag and beauty shelf that I'd love to peruse, it's Victoria Beckham's. I've always admired her chic and understated take on beauty. Her own makeup brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, is heavily featured in my own makeup bag. Plus, as someone who has worn several iconic hairstyles and makeup looks throughout her career (her signature smokey eye? Iconic—no wonder her Satin Kajal Liners are a modern makeup staple), I just know that she has great taste in beauty products.
Although she launched her own makeup brand in 2019, there are certain other beauty products that Victoria Beckham has revealed she uses. You'd be forgiven for thinking her go-to products are all by luxury beauty brands—some of them are—however, there are plenty of other, more affordable classic beauty products she has openly revealed using. From a £9 moisturiser to a £7 lip balm, there are some real affordable beauty buys that have earned VB's approval, too.
After doing a deep dive, I've listed some of the beauty products that Victoria Beckham actually uses. From the best LED mask to her signature Diptyque candle and her go-to skincare products, scroll ahead for her iconic favourites that you'll inevitably love too.
Victoria Beckham's Favourite Beauty Products
Apparently this is Victoria Beckham's go-to LED mask, and if it's good enough for VB I want in too. In fact, it was one of our Who What Wear UK Next in Beauty Awards skincare winners, thanks to its ability to brighten and firm the skin while plumping fine lines and stimulating collagen.
Another of VB's skincare favourites is this very affordable moisturiser, which is a bit of an industry icon and comes in at under £10. Beloved by makeup artists and other celebrities, such as Hailey Bieber, Weleda Skin Food is an intensely hydrating moisturiser that quenches dry skin. In an Instagram video, Beckham told her followers that she loves to use this as a body moisturiser to hydrate her skin. "It keeps your skin so hydrated and moisturised. It's really, really thick, and I love how it feels all over the body. It's a really great product," she said.
Beckham has perfected her signature smokey eye, so it makes total sense that she created her very own kohl liner, which is a Victoria Beckham Beauty bestseller—and for good reason. These creamy kohl liners come in an array of wearable colours and finishes and can be used in so many ways, from tight-lining to creating a smoked-out wing. Beckham's makeup artist, Francesca Abrahamovitch, recently told Who What Wear UK's beauty director, Shannon, that VB's favourite shade is Cocoa, a deep matte brown that suits everyone.
It's no secret that Victoria Beckham loves Augustinus Bader's skincare. She has collaborated with the brand for many of her own skincare products among her brand (including the recently launched Victoria Beckham Beauty concealer pen). Augustinus Bader's The Cream is supposedly one of her favourites, which contains the brand's signature TFC8 technology (a blend of amino acid, vitamins and peptides) which helps to rejuvenate the skin, Yes, its expensive, but after going through a couple of bottles myself I can say this stuff is worth it. It visibly works to leave your skin looking plumped and glowing. There is also The Rich Cream (£150), which is great for drier skin types.
It's rare that we see Victoria Beckham do her hair on camera. However, she posted on her Instagram Stories using the GHD Duet Style, a wet-to-dry hair styler that takes hair from damp to sleep and straight in one step. "I love this product, it’s so great, so easy to use," said Beckham. "It’s a different look for me, but I love how you can use it [on] either towel-dried or totally wet hair, and then it dries at the same time as straightening.”
If you step into Victoria Beckham's flagship store on Dover Street, you'll be met with the dreamy scent of Diptyque Figuer, one of Victoria Beckham's favourite candle scents, and the signature scent of her stores. Beckham is big on her fragrances, and apparently she also has this candle in her office, too. Inspired by fig, it's green, fresh and a little creamy. Sophisticated and timeless, just like VB. It's one of my favourite Diptyque candles.
Celebrities such as Margot Robbie and Kendall Jenner love this facial mist—and, supposedly, so does Victoria Beckham. It's a beauty industry icon and French pharmacy classic as it can be used in so many ways, whether to refresh makeup or to add an extra layer of hydration and radiance in your skincare routine.
Now, Beckham hasn't spilled the exact Byredo scent she wears, but she has mentioned that she is fan of several Byredo perfumes. I'm taking a guess that she would love Mojave Ghost, a musky, woody scent that is a real compliment-magnet.
I never thought that one of Victoria Beckham's favourite products would be under £10, but apparently she loves this lip balm staple which is always in her handbag. The thick, nourishing balm acts like a hydrating shield on the lips, but it's also great to hydrate cuticles and dry skin, too.
Posting to her Instagram Stories, Beckham named Sarah Chapman as "the best facial in London" and said that the facialist's products are also "incredible" for maintaining her glow. Rumour has it among insiders that the Skinesis Ultimate Cleanse is one of her favourites.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.
