Scaly-Shin Season Is Back—7 Bodycare Hacks That Work Smarter, Not Harder, for Glowing Winter Skin

Remember when I said I was going to strongly invest in bodycare for balmy skin come winter? Yeah, that was before NYC experienced an arctic blast with "feels like" temps of 9°F. As much as I tried to prevent the resulting dryness, scaly-shin season arrived with a vengeance—albeit slightly easier to manage given all my groundwork of scrubs, hydrating cleansers, and body oils galore, but soul crushing all the same.
So here I am, attempting to coddle my skin back to its baby-smooth state! Considering the fact that we're smack-dab in the middle of winter, I'll need to focus on effective tips that work fast yet come with long-term results (smarter-not-harder strategies, if you will), so I sent an SOS call to experts for their most trusted hacks. Find them all below, along with the products I'm using that have actually made a noticeable difference.
1. Dry Brush Before the Shower
Dry brushing comes with a host of benefits—improved circulation, lymphatic drainage, and smooth, flake-free skin, to name a select few. No lie, I can literally see the dead skin lifting from my limbs when I brush in gentle, upward strokes (gross, but also very satisfying). I try to commit to the routine at least three times a week, ideally on a daily basis during the winter, and I keep my brush of choice on my bathroom sink for easy access (and a visual reminder) before hopping in the shower. Just remember to always moisturize post-rinse—a relevant reminder regardless, but especially important after you dry brush. That physical exfoliation ensures your body lotions and oils absorb better, so you'll want to take advantage of the clear, even canvas.
HigherDOSE
Supercharge Copper Body Brush
Tronque
Ionic Body Dry Brush
2. Try a Deep-Conditioning Body Treatment
You've likely heard of a deep conditioner for your hair, but what about for your skin? Similar to a buttery mask for your strands, these body treatments serve as an in-shower step for extra TLC. After cleansing your body as usual, apply a scoop of product directly onto wet skin (wherever you're struggling with the most dryness), massage it in, and wait a minute or two for the nourishing ingredients to absorb. Rinse without scrubbing (so as to not completely remove those butters and oils), then pat your skin dry and follow up with another lotion or oil to lock in the moisture. It might sound a little extra, but for me, that additional shower step made all the difference for my reptilian-level shins.
HANNI
Splash Salve Body Mask
LONDONTOWN
Nourishing Body Conditioner
3. Apply Body Oil in the Shower
"Never [use] oil on its own," declares aesthetician Jess Bowers. See, oils are occlusive by nature, meaning they trap moisture into the skin—but they can't do their job effectively if there's no water underneath to trap! If you apply body oil with abandon but notice your skin somehow feeling drier than before, double-check your application; you might be unconsciously doing your skin a disservice.
Experts recommend gently patting your skin dry with a towel to ensure your subsequent bodycare products while your skin is still damp, but if you want to really enhance the hydration, try skipping the towel-dry entirely. Apply body oil inside the shower as soon as you shut off the spray, then massage it in until it's fully absorbed. At this point, your skin should no longer be sopping wet and legitimately feel soft as butter.
CYKLAR
Vitamin C Body Oil
Uni
Golden Microalgae Body Oil
4. Mix Body Oil and Lotion
For those who can't imagine skipping a towel-dry (fair), you'll still want to ensure your skin is slightly damp before applying oil. And if you want to add a bit more glow, "mix a few drops with your moisturizer," Bowers suggests. I personally swear by this hack, especially if I'm getting ready for a shins- or shoulders-baring event; the oil keeps my limbs looking radiant without feeling too sticky or slippery to put on clothes post-rinse.
Joonbyrd
Little Love Body Lotion
Jones Road
Body Oil
5. Apply an Overnight Foot Mask
Anyone else dealing with decrepit heels? I swear my feet are the first to turn flaky as soon as the weather turns brisk. And, look, I know it's not sandal season, but you can't secure baby-smooth skin all over while ignoring cracked, thirsty feet. It just looks wonky. To mitigate the wretched dryness, regular foot masks really come in clutch—especially ones you can leave on overnight. Apply a strictly hydrating formula, and then pull on a pair of socks to keep the goop from making a mess of your sheets. You'll be floored by how soft your feet feel in the a.m.
No mask? No problem: Just use an occlusive jelly balm, like Aquaphor. "One of my favorite tricks is putting Aquaphor on my feet under socks at night," notes double board-certified plastic surgeon Kelly Killeen, MD, FACS. "I find this really keeps my feet well moisturized and prevents cracking."
An important caveat: If you use a pre-formulated foot mask, make sure the product you choose is strictly hydrating, not a peel infused with exfoliating acids. The latter is top notch for sloughing dead, flaky skin, but you definitely don't want to leave it on overnight and risk irritation.
Aquaphor
Repairing Foot Masks
PAUME
Overnight Hand and Foot Mask
6. Sleep Next to a Humidifier
"Using a humidifier can help to keep your skin hydrated during the dry winter months," shares board-certified dermatologist Camille Howard-Verović, MD. Bowers agrees, recommending desktop options you can keep next to your bed. "This adds moisture that the drier months suck out of your skin on top of having the heaters turned up," she notes. Not to mention, transepidermal water loss (aka, when water literally evaporates from your pores—nice!) increases at night while your skin shifts into repair mode, and a humidifier can keep the arid air from accelerating this process. Pro tip from Bowers: Snag a travel-size device you can easily clean, refill, and take with you on the go.
VITRUVI
Cloud Bedside Humidifier
Homedics
Ultrasonic 2G Humidifier
7. Take Advantage of Your Excess Skincare
A beauty rule I live by: Never wipe excess skincare products on a towel. Grabbed a huge dollop of night cream? Slather it on your décolletage. Have some extra AHA toner on your hands? Pat it on the back of your arms. Too much face oil? Use it to treat your cuticles. There's always some part of your body that can benefit from the potent actives, but when in doubt, Bowers advises massaging any leftovers onto your hands. "Lately, I’ve been loving the Sonsie [Multi Moisture Cream]—the excess I use on my hands," she shares. "[It's] the best non-greasy formulation."