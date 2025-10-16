The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Brought Back the Bombshell Blowouts—With a Sleek 2025 Upgrade

Take a peek.

Alex Consani prepares backstage at the Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City.
(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
"We solemnly swear not to slick-back the hair," Victoria's Secret wrote in a recent Instagram Reel weeks before the iconic runway show. Polished, slicked-back styles certainly dominated the looks last year, much to the dismay of fans craving that bombshell, VS Angel-level bounce. Rest assured, the big, sexy blowouts are back this year—just with a modern 2025 edge.

In an interview with Zanna Roberts Rassi backstage, the show's lead hairstylist Jawara reveals he wanted to create a modern version of the big, bouncy blowout. "It’s a little sleeker than usual," he shares. "Still voluminous waves and curls, but sleeker towards the ends. [It's] a bit more modern, [a] bit more sexy."

Irina Shayk and Jawara prepare backstage at the Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

To create the look, he first applies thickening spray on models' roots, then blow-dries hair in sections "against the grain" to encourage volume at the crown. (Translation: Pull each section of hair upwards as you blow-dry.) "Blow it against the root," he advises, using a "really hot blow-dryer" to ensure a smooth, bouncy finish. (Model Paloma Elsesser is quick to chime in: A good blow-dryer makes all the difference.)

Paloma Elsesser prepares backstage at the Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secre)

Once the section is completely dry, "Back-comb it a little bit, add texturizing spray, and let it sit," he shares. After models get their makeup done, he unravels the pins (he decided to use pins instead of rollers tonight, he tells Who What Wear backstage) and brushes out the curls depending on models' preferred parting: side, center, or fully brushed back. And there you have it! Still classically VS, but with sleeker, more polished ends. A very happy medium, if you ask me.

Shop Editor-Approved Bouncy Blowout Staples

