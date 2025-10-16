The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Brought Back the Bombshell Blowouts—With a Sleek 2025 Upgrade

In an interview with Zanna Roberts Rassi backstage, the show's lead hairstylist Jawara reveals he wanted to create a modern version of the big, bouncy blowout. "It’s a little sleeker than usual," he shares. "Still voluminous waves and curls, but sleeker towards the ends. [It's] a bit more modern, [a] bit more sexy."
To create the look, he first applies thickening spray on models' roots, then blow-dries hair in sections "against the grain" to encourage volume at the crown. (Translation: Pull each section of hair upwards as you blow-dry.) "Blow it against the root," he advises, using a "really hot blow-dryer" to ensure a smooth, bouncy finish. (Model Paloma Elsesser is quick to chime in: A good blow-dryer makes all the difference.)
Once the section is completely dry, "Back-comb it a little bit, add texturizing spray, and let it sit," he shares. After models get their makeup done, he unravels the pins (he decided to use pins instead of rollers tonight, he tells Who What Wear backstage) and brushes out the curls depending on models' preferred parting: side, center, or fully brushed back. And there you have it! Still classically VS, but with sleeker, more polished ends. A very happy medium, if you ask me.
