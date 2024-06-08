My Haircut in Paris Made Me Rethink Everything I Knew About Trending Styles

I didn't have too many stringent plans for my recent Paris trip (my favorite travel memories always stem from places I stumble into on a whim!), but I did have one nonnegotiable task on the itinerary: book a haircut at the iconic David Mallett Salon. I've had the pleasure of visiting the famed hairstylist's NYC location at The Webster, but I'd never stepped foot in the airy Parisian apartment in the 2nd arrondissement, so needless to say I had high hopes. (It's a local French-girl staple, so I'd heard from multiple beauty editors.) I'm happy to report that I left transformed—equipped with not only a fresh set of fringe but also a whole new outlook on hair trends.

Let me back up a bit. In the days leading up to my highly anticipated appointment, I spent ample time people-watching over pain au chocolat to determine which styles stood out in the sea of effortlessly cool Parisiennes. (This is beauty journalism, is it not?) Instead of the bouncy, '90s layers I had seen on NYC It girls for the last several months, I noticed blunt cuts with fringe on a great deal of French women who walked past. This makes sense—it's practically the recipe for Parisian chic—but still, I was a little shocked to find an absence of layers among the local crowd.

I later asked my stylist, who said that, yes, an increasing number of clients had been asking for blunt cuts over layers lately. In fact, he noted the style can make hair appear even fuller. And I was officially sold: blunt cuts over layers for summer 2024. Find more expert insights below, plus my curated shopping list for the versatile style.

How Do Blunt Cuts Make Hair Look Thicker?

Layers can totally create the illusion of fuller hair, as shorter pieces create more texture and add volume to your overall look. But don't underestimate the visual impact of the blunt cut! "The hair will look fuller when you opt for a blunt cut because your hair is brought to one length, creating a solid baseline without elevation," says hairstylist Devin Graciano, chief product officer at Goldie Locks. "The lack of layering would visually keep this haircut looking thicker and overall more substantial."

Essentially, a blunt, one-length cut can create more weight distribution at the ends, thus making the hair appear full. "This uniformity creates a solid, thick edge, as opposed to the wispy look of layers, which can make the hair appear thinner," notes hairstylist Colin Ford, education director at Sachajuan .

To be clear, any hair type can pull off a blunt cut, and you can always personalize it based on your hair's length and texture. For example, Graciano says curly girls may want some "subtle internal layers" to help enhance the shape without altering the overall sharpness of the blunt edge. Hairstylist Trace Henningsen concurs, saying, "While blunt cuts can complement curly hair, careful execution is necessary to avoid a boxy shape. Cutting curly hair dry and incorporating subtle internal layering can help manage volume without sacrificing the blunt effect," she says. Coily locks, she adds, can also benefit from a blunt cut with some slight tapering to maintain the hair's natural volume.

As for those who opt for bangs (like I did), your stylist will still shear some front pieces in order to blend the bangs within the overall cut. Rest assured the final result will read uniformly dense. "Adding bangs to a blunt cut can further enhance the perception of volume by framing the face and drawing attention to the fullness of the hair around the face," affirms Ford. Plus, it adds even more of a cool-girl flair.

Blunt Cuts vs. '90s Layers

Unsure if you should choose layers or a blunt cut? At the end of the day, each style has its advantages, and it's really up to personal preference. You are the expert on your own hair! But if you find yourself teetering between the two, the pros suggest some factors to consider—namely, your styling commitment.

"Blunt ends create the illusion of thicker hair and minimize split ends, promoting healthier-looking locks. This style is low-maintenance and versatile in styling options with bangs framing the face beautifully," says Henningsen. It showcases more of a chic, modern aesthetic. "On the other hand, '90s layers add volume and movement, offering versatility in styling and framing the face for a flattering look with a softer, more relaxed appearance," she adds. The latter may ultimately require more maintenance, since layers can be finicky—Henningsen notes it may take more trips to the salon to ensure they fall properly.

Ford agrees, sharing that "layers add a lot of texture and volume to the hair, which can create a more dynamic and voluminous look. However, this can also mean more maintenance and styling effort." While layers may offer more versatility when it comes to styling, a uniform blunt cut is likely easier to manage on a day-to-day basis.

Finally, consider where exactly you crave more volume. My own wavy-curly hair already has some natural lift, so I didn't exactly crave more texture around my face. Rather, I wanted more weight near the ends, as they tend to taper off and lack density. So a blunt cut was the answer for me; the eyelash-skimming, Bardot-inspired bangs were more of a "when in France!" bonus.

Shop the Summer's Best Haircare Products

Act + Acre 4% Candelilla Matte Styling Paste $38 SHOP NOW This candelilla wax–based pomade makes my bangs look perfectly piecey. A little goes a long way!

Crown Affair The Texturizing Air Dry Mousse $38 SHOP NOW I used to be afraid of mousse (an image of crunchy, stiff curls lives rent-free in my mind), but this weightless formula from Crown Affair has made me change my tune. It leaves me with soft, touchable curls.

Blu & Green Weekly Repair Mask $38 SHOP NOW I can literally feel this mask reviving my strands upon application. After just a few minutes, my hair feels impossibly silky.

dae Mirage Mist Leave-In Conditioner $30 SHOP NOW I've never received more "Your hair smells so good!" compliments than when I started using this detangling leave-in.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Rich Rice Shampoo Concentrate $42 SHOP NOW A non-stripping shampoo is not a pipe dream: This water-activated solution actually repairs strands as it lifts buildup from your scalp. The waterless formula also makes packing in a carry-on an absolute breeze (taking notes for my next trip overseas!).

Leonor Greyl Serum De Soie Sublimateur Styling Serum $47 SHOP NOW According to Henningsen, this smoothing serum "enhances the sleekness of a blunt cut, reducing frizz and adding shine."

Kristin Ess Dry Finish Working Texture Hair Spray for Volume + Texture $15 SHOP NOW "For those with wavy or curly hair, a light texturizing spray can help define natural texture while keeping the ends looking neat," says Henningsen. This dry finish spray can also refresh your bangs, she says, if they're feeling a tad oily.

Goldie Locks Dry Shampoo Powder $45 SHOP NOW I love a powder dry shampoo that doesn't clog up my hair follicles (which tends to happen with aerosol sprays).

Sachajuan Ocean Mist Sea Salt Spray $38 SHOP NOW For dreamy, effortless waves, this sea salt mist is a must.