I'm In My Updo Era—13 Classy Hairstyles I've Saved For Autumn

I'm calling it now: Updo hairstyles are going to be a huge autumn hair trend. As we bid farewell to Brat summer and welcome in demure autumn (according to TikTok, at least) all signs are pointing to those polished updo hairstyles making a chic comeback for the new season, and I'm here for it.



There is something about an updo that instantly makes your look polished. Whether you're wearing a slicked-back bun hairstyle for an evening look, or are going more low-key for daytime with a claw-clip bun, an updo hairstyle adds another layer of sophistication and makes your look particularly considered. Plus, having your hair up has a practical element to it too. Sometimes you just want your hair up and out of the way—without it getting stuck in your lip gloss.



I'm prone to wearing my hair down by default, but after seeing so many chic updo hairstyles doing the rounds, I'm getting inspired to throw in a few hairstyles for autumn to give my look a seasonal refresh. From the slicked-back bun to the French twist, ahead are the classiest updos I've saved that will see you through daytime errands to date night—someone pass the hair grips!

13 Classy Updo Hairstyles That Will Earn You So Many "You Look So Chic" Compliments

1. French Twist

(Image credit: Getty)

Perhaps my favourite of all the updo hairstyles out there is the French twist. Timeless, elegant and appropriate for any occasion, this is one hairstyle that will instantly make you look polished. A French pin makes it easy to secure the hair in place, but if you have very thick hair you might want to give your style support with additional hair grips.

2. Ponytail Plait

Not all updos need to be complicated, fiddly or require a hairstyling qualification to do. Sometimes, it's the simplest hairstyles that look the chicest. Case in point with this sleek ponytail plait on Rosie Huntington-Whitely. The key to making it look extra polished is by securing the base of the plait with a clear elastic for a seamless result.

3. Bun With Face-Framing Tendrils

If you usually default to a slicked-back bun, why not pull out a couple of face-framing tendrils around the front to mix it up? Use a hair wand to add a soft curl that flatters the face like Hailey Bieber has here.

4. Claw Clip Bun

If you want to look polished with zero effort, or accidentally skipped your hair wash day, a claw clip is your best friend for making your hairstyle look intentional without spending more than two minutes on it. Job done.

5. Low Bun

A low bun will see you through office days to attending weddings—it's such a versatile hairstyle. If you regularly use hair ties to secure your hair, switch to silk ones which are much kinder to your lengths and won't snag your lengths as you remove them.

6. Braided Bun

If you currently have braids, a low bun is an easy and stylish option to if you want to wear your hair up.

7. Slicked-Back Bun

The slicked-back bun is still going strong and I'm not surprised, it's such a timeless and chic hairstyle. The best bit? This hairstyle holds better on second-day hair, so you can extend that time in between hair wash days with this look too. A slick stick will tame any loose flyaways to create a sleek result.

8. French Twist With Face-Framing Tendrils

How elegant is this hairstyle on Laura Harrier? If you have slippery or thick hair, a dedicated styling treatment will give extra grip to help hold the style in place—Sam McKnight's Easy-Up Do spray is basically bobby pins in a bottle.

9. Tousled Bun

I love this more deconstructed, tousled look on Kaia Gerber which looks a little less formal but still pulled together. Note the slight volume at the crown, which gives a flattering silhouette and can easily be created with a little tactical backcombing and volumising powder for extra oomph.

10. Sleek Middle-Parted Bun

Your parting can influence the vibe of your updo, so if you want to switch it up experiment with a slicked-back style with a side or middle parting. A tail comb will help ensure you get a precise parting.

11. Pamela Anderson Bun

The messy bun is another timeless updo hairstyle look I'm saving. The hair is piled high on the head with tendrils falling free, which makes a great evening or daytime hairstyle. Bonus: it's meant to look a little dishevelled, so the less perfect it is, the better.

12. Updo With Hair Accessories

One way to elevate your everyday bun is to add a chic hair accessory. I'm obsessed with this gold shell claw clip which makes the whole hairstyle look expensive.

13. Rope Twist Ponytail

A rope twist adds instant interest to a boring ponytail—I want to replicate this look immediately. To get a premium looking finish, running some hair oil through the lengths will give you a glossy result.