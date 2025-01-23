Bella and Sydney Just Wore the “Dated” Jeans Trend French Women Have Always Been Loyal to

I don't know about you, but my algorithm is on a mission to bring back skinny jeans. I'm not necessarily against the return of skinnies—in fact, it's led me to appreciate just how chic they can look with the right styling—but I am growing a little tired of the continued endorsement. Craving something a little different, I was thrilled to spot some of my favourite celebrities reaching for a retro denim silhouette that I deem far more wearable. Feeling the same skinny jeans fatigue, I spotted model Bella Hadid and actor Sydney Sweeney style the '70s-inspired flared jeans trend this week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The distinct silhouette, which skims the thighs before flaring out at the calf, became popular in the 1970s as the boho trend took root. So heavily associated with the platform boots and tie-dye patterns that came up at the same time, these jeans have never quite shaken their retro associations.

In 2025, however, we're taking a fresher approach to flared jeans styling. Take Hadid's chic outfit: nodding to the trend's retro routes, Hadid wore her flared jeans with a coin necklaces and square-toe boots—both of which enjoyed popularity across the stylish decade. Bringing a modern energy to her outfit, Hadid skipped the skin-tight leather jacket that was popular at the time and wore a relaxed, oversized style instead.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking a similar approach to her flared jeans styling, Sweeny paired her jeans with a black leather jacket in a more fitted cut and completed her look with patent leather boots.

While in the UK, we often think of flared jeans as a "dated" silhouette, French women wouldn't dream of deeming them so. A staple in their wardrobes across the decades, these flattering jeans are often styled with classic t-shirts and chic knits that populate a French woman's wardrobe.

It's not just this stylish group that has cottoned on to the growing trend. Up and down the high street, and across designer brands, I've spotted more and more flares enter the market. Available in a range of shades—I have my eye on Paige's deep blue style—this trend is set to ripple out this season.

Read on to find out edit of the best flared jeans below.

SHOP FLARE JEANS

H&M Flared Ultra-High Jeans £33 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sizes 4—30.

Mango Low-Rise Flared Jeans £46 SHOP NOW Style with a simple black knit or pair with a boho blouse.

Mother Denim The Doozy Jeans £313 SHOP NOW I always come back to Mother Denim for their chic range of options.

Reformation Alyssa High Rise Wide Leg Long Jeans £168 SHOP NOW These also come in a deep indigo blue.

Zara Flared High-Waist Jeans £28 SHOP NOW Flared jeans are a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style.

Marks & Spencer Magic Shaping High Waisted Slim Flare Jeans £45 SHOP NOW These come in extra short, short, regular and long lengths—so you can easily find your perfect fit.

Re/Done The Riding Jean High-Rise Flared Jeans £270 SHOP NOW This dark shade of blue is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Paige Genevieve 32" Flare Jean £290 SHOP NOW Style with a tall heel to really elongate your legs.