Bella and Sydney Just Wore the “Dated” Jeans Trend French Women Have Always Been Loyal to
I don't know about you, but my algorithm is on a mission to bring back skinny jeans. I'm not necessarily against the return of skinnies—in fact, it's led me to appreciate just how chic they can look with the right styling—but I am growing a little tired of the continued endorsement. Craving something a little different, I was thrilled to spot some of my favourite celebrities reaching for a retro denim silhouette that I deem far more wearable. Feeling the same skinny jeans fatigue, I spotted model Bella Hadid and actor Sydney Sweeney style the '70s-inspired flared jeans trend this week.
The distinct silhouette, which skims the thighs before flaring out at the calf, became popular in the 1970s as the boho trend took root. So heavily associated with the platform boots and tie-dye patterns that came up at the same time, these jeans have never quite shaken their retro associations.
In 2025, however, we're taking a fresher approach to flared jeans styling. Take Hadid's chic outfit: nodding to the trend's retro routes, Hadid wore her flared jeans with a coin necklaces and square-toe boots—both of which enjoyed popularity across the stylish decade. Bringing a modern energy to her outfit, Hadid skipped the skin-tight leather jacket that was popular at the time and wore a relaxed, oversized style instead.
Taking a similar approach to her flared jeans styling, Sweeny paired her jeans with a black leather jacket in a more fitted cut and completed her look with patent leather boots.
While in the UK, we often think of flared jeans as a "dated" silhouette, French women wouldn't dream of deeming them so. A staple in their wardrobes across the decades, these flattering jeans are often styled with classic t-shirts and chic knits that populate a French woman's wardrobe.
It's not just this stylish group that has cottoned on to the growing trend. Up and down the high street, and across designer brands, I've spotted more and more flares enter the market. Available in a range of shades—I have my eye on Paige's deep blue style—this trend is set to ripple out this season.
Read on to find out edit of the best flared jeans below.
SHOP FLARE JEANS
These come in extra short, short, regular and long lengths—so you can easily find your perfect fit.
This dark shade of blue is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Unlock the Secret to a Chic and Elegant Winter Wardrobe With These 6 Key Pieces
From timeless coats to expensive-looking sneakers.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Kylie Jenner Knows That Wearing This Rich Denim Trend With This Pretty Loafer Trend Is the Move
Follow suit.
By Allyson Payer
-
This Sydney Sweeney Outfit Is Top-Notch, But I'd Never Wear Her Jeans in NYC
Hear me out.
By Allyson Payer
-
Talk About Great Timing: My Friend Told Me Her Favorite Jeans Are From Mango, and Now, They're on Sale
I'm in my lucky girl era.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Shoes That Always Look Good With Straight-Leg Jeans
Gigi Hadid is a fan, too.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Hailey Bieber Wore the Jean Color and Shoe Trend Combo That'll Be Everywhere This Spring
She nailed it with this Aspen outfit.
By Allyson Payer
-
24 Incredibly Chic, On-Sale Sweaters and Jeans to Mix and Match From J.Crew, Madewell, and Abercrombie
Bring on the cool winter outfits.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Sorry, Barrel Jeans—I Am Forever Loyal to This Classic, Effortless Denim Style
Five chic winter outfit ideas right this way.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes