Bella and Sydney Just Wore the “Dated” Jeans Trend French Women Have Always Been Loyal to

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

I don't know about you, but my algorithm is on a mission to bring back skinny jeans. I'm not necessarily against the return of skinnies—in fact, it's led me to appreciate just how chic they can look with the right styling—but I am growing a little tired of the continued endorsement. Craving something a little different, I was thrilled to spot some of my favourite celebrities reaching for a retro denim silhouette that I deem far more wearable. Feeling the same skinny jeans fatigue, I spotted model Bella Hadid and actor Sydney Sweeney style the '70s-inspired flared jeans trend this week.

Bella Hadid wears flare jans with brown leather jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The distinct silhouette, which skims the thighs before flaring out at the calf, became popular in the 1970s as the boho trend took root. So heavily associated with the platform boots and tie-dye patterns that came up at the same time, these jeans have never quite shaken their retro associations.

In 2025, however, we're taking a fresher approach to flared jeans styling. Take Hadid's chic outfit: nodding to the trend's retro routes, Hadid wore her flared jeans with a coin necklaces and square-toe boots—both of which enjoyed popularity across the stylish decade. Bringing a modern energy to her outfit, Hadid skipped the skin-tight leather jacket that was popular at the time and wore a relaxed, oversized style instead.

Sydney Sweeney wears flare jeans with black boots and a leather jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking a similar approach to her flared jeans styling, Sweeny paired her jeans with a black leather jacket in a more fitted cut and completed her look with patent leather boots.

While in the UK, we often think of flared jeans as a "dated" silhouette, French women wouldn't dream of deeming them so. A staple in their wardrobes across the decades, these flattering jeans are often styled with classic t-shirts and chic knits that populate a French woman's wardrobe.

Influencer wears flared jeans and a black tee.

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

It's not just this stylish group that has cottoned on to the growing trend. Up and down the high street, and across designer brands, I've spotted more and more flares enter the market. Available in a range of shades—I have my eye on Paige's deep blue style—this trend is set to ripple out this season.

Influencer wears flared jeans and a button up blouse.

(Image credit: @melodiebanfield)

Read on to find out edit of the best flared jeans below.

SHOP FLARE JEANS

hm,

H&M
Flared Ultra-High Jeans

This comes in UK sizes 4—30.

Low-Rise Flared Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Low-Rise Flared Jeans

Style with a simple black knit or pair with a boho blouse.

The Doozy - Horseback to Quarterback
Mother Denim
The Doozy Jeans

I always come back to Mother Denim for their chic range of options.

Alyssa High Rise Wide Leg Long Jeans
Reformation
Alyssa High Rise Wide Leg Long Jeans

These also come in a deep indigo blue.

Z1975 Flared High-Waist Jeans
Zara
Flared High-Waist Jeans

Flared jeans are a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style.

marksandspencer,

Marks & Spencer
Magic Shaping High Waisted Slim Flare Jeans

These come in extra short, short, regular and long lengths—so you can easily find your perfect fit.

The Riding Jean High-Rise Flared Jeans
Re/Done
The Riding Jean High-Rise Flared Jeans

This dark shade of blue is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

paige,

Paige
Genevieve 32" Flare Jean

Style with a tall heel to really elongate your legs.

Le High Flare -- Majesty
Frame
Le High Flare

These also come in white, black and a lighter shade of blue.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸