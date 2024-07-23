Daisy Edgar-Jones's "Boho Fringe" Just Became Summer's Biggest Hair Trend
I've never had a fringe (nor an inclination to get one), but, if there is one person convincing me to get one right now, it's Daisy Edgar-Jones. Ever since her wild West-inspired Who What Wear Cover and Twisters press tour, I've been totally obsessed with her boho fringe hairstyle looks, and I've never been closer to calling the salon and chopping in a curtain fringe myself. Both timeless and effortless, this easy-breezy fringe might be the chicest summer hair trend going right now.
Daisy Edgar-Jones's Boho Fringe
From tousled and bohemian to sleek upos, Edgar-Jones has been serving up some incredibly stylish fringe looks of late, showing just how versatile a face-framing fringe can be. After all, a fringe is a great way to switch up your hairstyle without committing to a major haircut transformation, and you can tailor it to different hair textures and lengths to suit your lifestyle and styling needs.
Scroll ahead for some of our favourite hairstyle moments from Edgar-Jones and get ready to enter your fringe era with the best styling products to get the look.
"Undone" And Effortless
The 'undone' lengths with a soft bend in the hair combined with a wispy fringe feels very Parisian and polished.
Oribe's cult Dry Texturising Spray is all you need to add 'undone' texture to lengths, and is particularly great for adding movement to fine or flat hair.
Beach Waves
I love this beachy look on Egdar-Jones which feels very bohemian. If you're blessed with a natural wave in your hair, an air-dry hair cream will add just enough smoothness and help enhance your hair's natural texture.
This beauty editor-loved air dry cream adds weightless hold and smoothness when air-drying for an effortless and flyaway-free look.
For those blessed with natural waves and curls, this styling spray gives cool-girl definition and hold without feeling crispy in the lengths.
Blown-Out And Bouncy
How dreamy is this bouncy-blowout? I love the volume at the roots and how the fringe has been zhooshed forwards for a full fringe effect.
GHD's new Duet Blowdry dries hair as you style to achieve a bouncy blowout fast. Twist the brush underneath the fringe to help give shape as it dries.
Sleek Ponytail With Fringe
Whether you wear it in a a ponytail or secured in a claw clip twist, an up-do is a chic way to showcase your fringe.
To help your fringe stay in place, place a little pomade onto your fingertips and smooth into the lengths for extra hold without weighing down your fringe.
Face-Framing Fringe
The feathered layers in Edgar-Jones' fringe create a face-framing effect that's so easy to style—simply take a round brush and your hairdryer to give a eye-framing silhouette.
Price shown is member price.
A small round brush such as this one (in a 15mm size) helps to style your fringe into place as it dries. The mixture of boar and nylon bristles helps create a smooth and sleek result.
Straight And Sleek
A fringe looks particularly chic styled straight and sleek, too, as Edgar Jones showcases here.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
