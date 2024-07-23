Daisy Edgar-Jones's "Boho Fringe" Just Became Summer's Biggest Hair Trend

I've never had a fringe (nor an inclination to get one), but, if there is one person convincing me to get one right now, it's Daisy Edgar-Jones. Ever since her wild West-inspired Who What Wear Cover and Twisters press tour, I've been totally obsessed with her boho fringe hairstyle looks, and I've never been closer to calling the salon and chopping in a curtain fringe myself. Both timeless and effortless, this easy-breezy fringe might be the chicest summer hair trend going right now.

Daisy Edgar-Jones's Boho Fringe

From tousled and bohemian to sleek upos, Edgar-Jones has been serving up some incredibly stylish fringe looks of late, showing just how versatile a face-framing fringe can be. After all, a fringe is a great way to switch up your hairstyle without committing to a major haircut transformation, and you can tailor it to different hair textures and lengths to suit your lifestyle and styling needs.



Scroll ahead for some of our favourite hairstyle moments from Edgar-Jones and get ready to enter your fringe era with the best styling products to get the look.

"Undone" And Effortless

The 'undone' lengths with a soft bend in the hair combined with a wispy fringe feels very Parisian and polished.

Oribe Dry Texturising Spray £46 SHOP NOW Oribe's cult Dry Texturising Spray is all you need to add 'undone' texture to lengths, and is particularly great for adding movement to fine or flat hair.

Beach Waves

I love this beachy look on Egdar-Jones which feels very bohemian. If you're blessed with a natural wave in your hair, an air-dry hair cream will add just enough smoothness and help enhance your hair's natural texture.

JVN Complete Air Dry Cream £24 SHOP NOW This beauty editor-loved air dry cream adds weightless hold and smoothness when air-drying for an effortless and flyaway-free look.

OUAI Wave Spray Luxe £12 SHOP NOW For those blessed with natural waves and curls, this styling spray gives cool-girl definition and hold without feeling crispy in the lengths.

Blown-Out And Bouncy

How dreamy is this bouncy-blowout? I love the volume at the roots and how the fringe has been zhooshed forwards for a full fringe effect.

GHD Duet Blowdry 2-In-1 Hair Dryer Brush £379 SHOP NOW GHD's new Duet Blowdry dries hair as you style to achieve a bouncy blowout fast. Twist the brush underneath the fringe to help give shape as it dries.

Sleek Ponytail With Fringe

Whether you wear it in a a ponytail or secured in a claw clip twist, an up-do is a chic way to showcase your fringe.

Hershesons Almost Everything Cream the Best Styling Cream £14 SHOP NOW To help your fringe stay in place, place a little pomade onto your fingertips and smooth into the lengths for extra hold without weighing down your fringe.

Face-Framing Fringe

The feathered layers in Edgar-Jones' fringe create a face-framing effect that's so easy to style—simply take a round brush and your hairdryer to give a eye-framing silhouette.

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair™ Pro-Dry Barrel Brush £15 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price.



A small round brush such as this one (in a 15mm size) helps to style your fringe into place as it dries. The mixture of boar and nylon bristles helps create a smooth and sleek result.

Straight And Sleek

A fringe looks particularly chic styled straight and sleek, too, as Edgar Jones showcases here.