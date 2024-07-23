Daisy Edgar-Jones's "Boho Fringe" Just Became Summer's Biggest Hair Trend

Eleanor Vousden
By
published
inNews

I've never had a fringe (nor an inclination to get one), but, if there is one person convincing me to get one right now, it's Daisy Edgar-Jones. Ever since her wild West-inspired Who What Wear Cover and Twisters press tour, I've been totally obsessed with her boho fringe hairstyle looks, and I've never been closer to calling the salon and chopping in a curtain fringe myself. Both timeless and effortless, this easy-breezy fringe might be the chicest summer hair trend going right now.

Daisy Edgar-Jones's Boho Fringe

Daisy Edgar-Jones Fringe

(Image credit: @brycescarletthair)

From tousled and bohemian to sleek upos, Edgar-Jones has been serving up some incredibly stylish fringe looks of late, showing just how versatile a face-framing fringe can be. After all, a fringe is a great way to switch up your hairstyle without committing to a major haircut transformation, and you can tailor it to different hair textures and lengths to suit your lifestyle and styling needs.

Scroll ahead for some of our favourite hairstyle moments from Edgar-Jones and get ready to enter your fringe era with the best styling products to get the look.

"Undone" And Effortless

Daisy Edgar-Jones Fringe

(Image credit: @cervandohair)

The 'undone' lengths with a soft bend in the hair combined with a wispy fringe feels very Parisian and polished.

Oribe, Dry Texturising Spray
Oribe
Dry Texturising Spray

Oribe's cult Dry Texturising Spray is all you need to add 'undone' texture to lengths, and is particularly great for adding movement to fine or flat hair.

Beach Waves

Daisy Edgar-Jones Fringe

(Image credit: @brycescarletthair)

I love this beachy look on Egdar-Jones which feels very bohemian. If you're blessed with a natural wave in your hair, an air-dry hair cream will add just enough smoothness and help enhance your hair's natural texture.

Jvn Complete Air Dry Cream 147ml
JVN
Complete Air Dry Cream

This beauty editor-loved air dry cream adds weightless hold and smoothness when air-drying for an effortless and flyaway-free look.

Ouai Wave Spray Luxe 50ml
OUAI
Wave Spray Luxe

For those blessed with natural waves and curls, this styling spray gives cool-girl definition and hold without feeling crispy in the lengths.

Blown-Out And Bouncy

Daisy Edgar-Jones Fringe

(Image credit: @brycescarletthair)

How dreamy is this bouncy-blowout? I love the volume at the roots and how the fringe has been zhooshed forwards for a full fringe effect.

GHD, Duet Blowdry 2-In-1 Hair Dryer Brush
GHD
Duet Blowdry 2-In-1 Hair Dryer Brush

GHD's new Duet Blowdry dries hair as you style to achieve a bouncy blowout fast. Twist the brush underneath the fringe to help give shape as it dries.

Sleek Ponytail With Fringe

Daisy Edgar-Jones Fringe

(Image credit: @brycescarletthair)

Whether you wear it in a a ponytail or secured in a claw clip twist, an up-do is a chic way to showcase your fringe.

Almost Everything Cream the Best Styling Cream
Hershesons
Almost Everything Cream the Best Styling Cream

To help your fringe stay in place, place a little pomade onto your fingertips and smooth into the lengths for extra hold without weighing down your fringe.

Face-Framing Fringe

Daisy Edgar-Jones Fringe

(Image credit: @brycescarletthair)

The feathered layers in Edgar-Jones' fringe create a face-framing effect that's so easy to style—simply take a round brush and your hairdryer to give a eye-framing silhouette.

Pro-Dry Barrel Brush
Beauty Pie
Super Healthy Hair™ Pro-Dry Barrel Brush

Price shown is member price.

A small round brush such as this one (in a 15mm size) helps to style your fringe into place as it dries. The mixture of boar and nylon bristles helps create a smooth and sleek result.

Straight And Sleek

Daisy Edgar-Jones Fringe

(Image credit: @cervandohair)

A fringe looks particularly chic styled straight and sleek, too, as Edgar Jones showcases here.

Dyson Airstrait Hair Straighteners, Nickel/copper
Dyson
Airstrait Hair Straighteners,

Dyson's Airstrait will take your hair from wet to straight and sleek with a salon finish.

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸