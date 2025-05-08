As a beauty editor, I write about hair trends every single day, so I thought it was about time I tried one of the trends out for myself. Besides, the new season is here, and I fancy a bit of a transformation for the upcoming months. I've not dyed my hair in almost a year, and you can definitely tell. I used to have blonde balayage, but my dark roots have come through, and the blonde has faded to a brassy yellow shade. Yep, a hair appointment was long overdue.

Luckily for me, after researching some of the biggest hair colour trends of the season, I came across a trend that was so stunning I knew that I had to give it a go. So, I booked in at my favourite hair salon in London, Hershesons, and watched my hair transform right before my very eyes. What trend am I talking about, I hear you ask? None other than "butterscotch blonde".

I recently went "butterscotch blonde" and I'm in love with my new hair colour.

As you might be able to tell from the video above, I left my recent hair appointment feeling very happy about my transformation. If you want to find out more about this trend (and see my before and after pics), just keep on scrolling...

What Is the Butterscotch Blonde Hair Colour Trend?

So, what is butterscotch blonde hair? As you might be able to tell, this is more of a multidimensional hair colour that combines blonde tones with warm caramel hues. The result is a creamy, golden finish. This shade is great for those of you who have slightly darker hair and want to go lighter, but still want your hair colour to look soft and natural. It is, in my opinion, the ultimate summer hair colour.

My Butterscotch Blonde Hair Transformation

Before My Appointment

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

As you can see, my blonde balayage had faded a lot and my natural hair colour was feeling a little dark for the warmer weather.

During My Appointment

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

My hair colourist expertly placed the hair dye to frame my face and brighten my hair in all the right places.

After My Appointment

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

I couldn't be happier with the results. My hair still looks super natural, but a lot lighter and more sun-kissed than before. If you want more butterscotch blonde hair inspiration, then keep on scrolling...

Butterscotch Blonde Hair Inspiration

This warm blend of caramel and blonde just screams summer to me.

The trend looks incredible on curly hair types.

Effortlessly chic.

The mixture of shades gives the hair so much more dimension.

This colour looks great when paired with an updo.

So shiny and sleek!

This shade looks so gorgeously golden.

Add some lighter, face-framing pieces for serious impact.

Best Products for Butterscotch Blonde Hair

Wella Professionals Care Color Fresh Semi-Permanent Colour Mask in Caramel Glaze £16 £13 SHOP NOW This hydrating hair mask will add a beautiful, caramel hue to the hair that gives all of the butterscotch vibes.

Hershesons The Great Hairdryer £295 £225 SHOP NOW My hairstylist used this hair dryer to blow-dry my hair, and it looked so smooth and glossy as a result.

Living Proof Style Lab ® Air-Dry Styler £27 SHOP NOW I think this trend looks so good when paired with your natural hair texture, so let your hair air dry and apply a little bit of this Living Proof product to help define your style.

Hershesons Almost Everything Cream £14 SHOP NOW As the name suggests, this cream does pretty much everything. Apply to damp hair to boost shine and show off your colour.

Ouai Leave in Conditioner in St Barts £26 SHOP NOW Bleaching your hair can leave it feeling a little dry, so apply a leave-in conditioner to the ends to help bring it back to life. This one from Ouai smells incredible.

Glaze Super Gloss Colour Conditioning Gloss in Caramel Lights £16 SHOP NOW This colour looks so good when paired with a glossy finish, which is why I love this hair gloss from Glaze.