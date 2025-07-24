Jasmine Tookes Revealed Her Lip Combo on IG—This Scandi-Girl Lip Liner Is Key

As a beauty editor, I love it when celebrities post about the products they love because I'm nosy, and it helps me discover cool new products that I wouldn't have otherwise… at least not as quickly or easily. Whether it's Sofia Richie Grainge's TikTok videos or Hailey Bieber's GRWM posts, I will never turn my nose up at an A-lister's recommendation.
Jasmine Tookes is the latest celeb I have to thank for introducing me to a beauty product, or should I say brand? She recently revealed her lip combo on Instagram Stories. In the short video, she used a Scandi-girl lip liner that looked so smooth, creamy, and gorgeous that I had to test it out myself. Now, I can confirm that it really is *that girl.* In fact, I've already added it to my permanent collection of lip liners. Keep scrolling to see the exact product and shade.
Jasmine Tookes's Lip Combo
Sweed Beauty
Lip Liner in Missy
Sweed Beauty is a Swedish beauty brand founded by Gabriella Elio, a professional makeup artist with over 20 years of experience. Every product the brand produces is clean, vegan, and of professional caliber. (More on that in a minute.)
Sweed's Lip Liner has a soft, velvety formula that glides onto the lips without tugging or pulling. Trust me—after using it, I was obsessed with the product. The vegan formula is long-lasting and can be used to define, overline, and even reshape the lips. It can also be used as an allover base for lipstick.
Tookes uses the shade Missy as the first step in her three-part lip combo. It's a deep brown that was inspired by the 2000s music scene. There are 11 shades in total, ranging from neutral pink to classic red and beyond.
Armani Beauty
Lip Power Long-Lasting Lipstick in 117 Graceful
It appeared that Tookes used Armani Beauty's Lip Power Long-Lasting Lipstick as the next step in her lip combo. After doing a lot of screen-to-screen comparison, I'm pretty sure she applied the shade 117 Graceful, which is a medium beige-mauve.
Summer Fridays
Lip Butter Balm Treatment in Vanilla Beige
Finally, Tookes used Summer Fridays' Lip Butter Balm for a little shine and some extra hydration. Again, I had to do some sleuthing, but I'm pretty sure she uses the shade Vanilla Beige. It's a sheer beige that, again, I can confirm looks stunning when applied over other lip products.
That's it. It only takes three products—one of which is a completely underrated Scandi-girl lip liner—to achieve Tookes's lip combo. Now, excuse me while I go try more Sweed products. See seven more of my selections below.
Shop More Sweed Beauty Products
Sweed Beauty
Glass Skin Foundation
Tookes also featured this product in a TikTok video. Available in 15 shades, this lightweight fluid foundation offers skin-loving benefits thanks to ingredients like seawater and seaweed. As for the finish, expect a light, dewy "glass skin" look.
Sweed Beauty
Air Brush Cream in Doll Face
This cloud-like blush is designed to leave a stunning flush of color on the skin with a smooth, velvety finish. This shade, Doll Face, is a trendy cool pink, but there are six shades to choose from.
Sweed Beauty
The Bronzing Powder
This bronzer has ultrafine pigments for a sun-kissed and soft-focus finish.
Sweed Beauty
Satin Eyeliner in Margaux Bordeaux
This eyeliner is just as creamy and opaque as Tookes's go-to lip liner. It's available in three stunning shades—silver, cobalt blue, and wine.
Sweed Beauty
Lash Lift Mascara
This is one of Sweed's best-selling products. The Lash Lift Mascara lengthens and volumizes with a glossy, flake-free, and smudge-proof formula.
Sweed Beauty
Cloud Mascara
The Cloud Mascara offers buildable volume and a more dramatic, fan-like effect.
Sweed Beauty
Le Lipstick
This buttery lipstick hydrates and deposits buildable color and soft shine.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.