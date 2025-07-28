Sofia Richie Grainge Swears By a $7 Anti-Acne Bar Soap and This "Holy Grail" French Pharmacy Cream

Sofia Richie-Grainge might be summering at the luxurious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, but that doesn't mean she's put her social media on pause. In fact, she's been as active as ever, sharing snapshots of her life, such as when she had London-based hairstylist George Curran cut her signature blonde hair into a chic, South-of-France style that she coined the "Du Cap" bob.
She also released a new skincare and makeup tutorial as part of Vogue's Beauty Secrets series. Throughout the 15-minute video, she goes through her full routine, starting with the $7 bar soap she uses in place of high-end face wash, saying, "It's the only thing that doesn't break me out." There's an iconic French pharmacy cream she calls her "holy grail." There's even a full-coverage concealer that she's "obsessed" with. Ahead, see all of her best-kept beauty secrets.
Sofia Richie Grainge's Favorite Skincare Products
Newhengs
Ceramic Mini Bathtub Bar Soap Dish
The first item Richie-Grainge shares in the video isn't actually a skincare product, although it's skincare-adjacent. It's this cute bar soap holder she bought on Amazon. "I am really excited to be showing you guys my bar soap Amazon bathtub," she says. "I'm so proud of this." It holds the $7 bar soap she swears by for keeping her skin clean and acne-free.
VANICREAM
Cleansing Bar
Here's the exact bar soap she's talking about. Free of dyes, parabens, fragrance, and other potentially irritating ingredients, Richie-Grainge says she uses this instead of other face cleansers because "It's the only thing that doesn't break me out."
Shark Beauty
Cryoglow Under-Eye Cooling+LED Anti-Aging & Skin Clearing Face Mask
Next, she uses this cryotherapy and LED face mask. It offers red light, blue light, or a combination of both, along with cryo-inspired integrated cooling for an all-over glow. "I use it for anti-aging; it helps kill bacteria, and it has a little fan inside which keeps me very cool," she says.
Next, Richie-Grainge spritzes Hydrinity's Hyacyn Active Purifying Mist on her skin. It uses hypochlorous acid, a potent antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory agent, to keep the skin calm, smooth, and clear of acne-causing bacteria. That's why Richie-Grainge calls it "hand sanitizer for your face."
Avène
Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream
Next, Richie-Grainge applies an iconic French pharmacy product—one that's known for soothing stressed skin and strengthening its natural barrier. "As you can tell, I use a lot of this," she says. "This is my holy grail, and I always apply it under my makeup because I feel like my makeup is so pretty on top of this. It's thick. It's pasty. This is one of those creams you need to warm up. The more you warm it up in your hand, the more you warm it up on your face, the glowier and more gorgeous it looks."
Aquaphor
Healing Ointment
"My monstrous tub of Aquaphor that I cannot live without," Richie-Grainge says as she holds up the 14-ounce jar. "Aquaphor is my lip holy grail."
SkinCeuticals
Clear Daily Soothing UV Defense Cream SPF 50
"Last but not least on the skincare front, I'm using this Skinceuticals sunscreen," she says. "I discovered this product because they sent it to me, and I've been obsessed and using it ever since. It's another one that does not break me out...only does good things."
Sofia Richie-Grainge's Favorite Makeup Products
Lancôme
Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Full Coverage Concealer
"This is my girl. I am obsessed with this concealer."
Victoria Beckham Beauty (US)
Contour Stylus
"I actually just got this contour stick from Victoria Beckham, and I'm obsessed with it. I usually have my big contour stick, and I find that this is just very tamed."
Sacheu
Peel Off Lip Liner STAY-N
in Noohde
"I'm going to use this lip stain. I'm not going to lie. I saw Billie Eilish use it, and I was like, 'Can I try that? I think I can.'"
MERIT
Shade Slick Hydrating Tinted Lip Oil in Mapleton
"Next up is this Merit Lip Oil. I'm obsessed with this particular shade, Mapleton.
Maybelline
Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara
"I've tried every mascara. I don't know what is wrong with me, but this is the only mascara that works for me. Otherwise, my mascara is running down my face constantly. This stays on."
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.