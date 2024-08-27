Sabrina Carpenter's Haircut Is All I Can Think About, So I Broke Down Her Routine Step by Step

If there is one haircut trend that has defined 2024, I'm placing my bet that it's Sabrina Carpenter's. My For You Page is inundated with talk around Sabrina Carpenter's haircut, from how she styles her curtain fringe (how does she get it to sit so perfectly? I'm in awe) to the blown-out bounce she achieves through the lengths. Coupled with her pin-up makeup and retro blonde hair colour, Sabrina Carpenter's look has become one of the most iconic beauty moments of the year. So what exactly is Sabrina Carpenter's haircut, what type of fringe do we ask for in the salon, and how do we get the look at home? Scroll ahead—we've got all the details.

What Haircut Does Sabrina Carpenter Have?

In a recent Instagram video, hairstylist Tom Smith compares Sabrina's Carpenter's haircut to Bridgitte Bardot's, which the iconic French singer, actress and model was so well-know for wearing in the '50s and 60s. "The reason it's so popular is that it combines the softness and sweetness of that bouncy blonde style with the sexy, sultry, slightly mysterious vibes of a long heavy fringe or bangs, and Sabrina's bringing it back to the mainstream," says Smith in the video.

What Kind of Fringe Does Sabrina Carpenter Have?

Sabrina Carpenter's fringe is a versatile curtain fringe, which she often wears framing her face on either side, or brushed forward as a more wispy eyebrow-skimming full fringe. "‘Curtain bangs are a great starter option, [as] they can be cut and land to a part of the face you want to accentuate," says Fudge Professional global ambassador, Jonathan Andrew. "Curtain bangs are usually thicker and can skim the eyes or fall lower with the eyes peeking through (think actual sweeping curtains). If you change your mind, they can muddle in with layers and can grow out quickly," he says.



The beauty of a curtain fringe is that they look great with your hair worn down to shape and accentuate your cheekbones, but they look just a chic with hair worn up to frame your face, too. We told you it was versatile!

How to Style Your Hair Like Sabrina Carpenter

Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo £18 £16 SHOP NOW After a little digging on Sabrina Carpenter's hairstylist, Scott King's Instagram, he shares that uses Joico hair products on Carpenter's hair, including this shampoo to prep.

Joico Defy Damage Kbond20 Power Masque £32 SHOP NOW According to King, this is "amazing for hydration, protecting and building bonds as well as making the strands 5x stronger against combing breakage", making it great for those with coloured or damaged hair.

Joico Dream Blowout Thermal Protection Crème £19 SHOP NOW Next, King applies a heat protectant. "On wet hair I used Joico’s Dream Blowout Thermal Protection Crème to combat frizz and heat styling up to 450 degrees," he says on Instagram.

Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler £480 SHOP NOW So how does Carpenter get that enviable bounce? After a little digging on King's Instagram, I spotted that he's a fan of using the Dyson's AirWrap to style her curtain fringe. In an Instagram post detailing Carpenter's glam for the MET Gala, he said: "For Sabrina’s fluffy bangs we used the Dyson airwrap with the round brush attachment. Next I took small 1-2” sections and curled and set the hair using the Dyson airwrap using the 1.2” barrel to create bouncy curls."



If you have a curly hair texture, you will want to first straighten your hair—the Dyson AirStrait (£450) takes hair from wet to dry and sleek at the same time, which saves a lot of time.

SHARK Flexstyle 4-In-1 Air Styler and Hair Dryer for Curly and Coily Hair - Stone £270 £216 SHOP NOW King also shared the details her Coachella performance on Instagram, where he used the hark Flexstyle Styler to achieve the bounce. "First, I used the Turbo Concentrator attachment on the Shark SpeedStyle to dry Sabrina’s damp hair with a round brush. I also went in with the Express Touchup Brush attachment for her signature fluffy bangs," he said in the post. "Once all of her hair was dry, I used the Shark FlexStyle with the .95” Auto-Wrap Curler attachments and set the hair until everything cooled down. After about ten minutes, I took the hair down and brushed out the style to create a Bardot-esque blowout."

Kitsch Kitsch Ceramic Thermal Roller Variety Pack £12 £10 SHOP NOW King has shared that he likes to use Velcro rollers to set the hair as it cools. No only does it add volume and hold, but the Velcro helps enhance the 'fluffy' texture that has become Sabrina Carpenter's signature.

Joico Body Shake Texturizing Finisher £19 SHOP NOW To achieve texture, King enlists the help of a texturising spray for extra oomph. "After I dried and added waves to the hair I sprayed Joico’s Body Shake texturizing finisher from roots to ends," he says.