Fall Came and Went in Australia—Here Are the Hair Trends the Pros Say We Can Expect

With access to runway shows and a roster of celebrity artists to consult, we Who What Wear editors have a pretty good idea what trends beauty fans will fawn over before they become super buzzy. Lilac eye shadow? We predicted that back in March. Bedazzled nails? We've been eyeing the manicure for months, way before Kylie Jenner made us nostalgic for stick-on rhinestones. (Just wait until more fine jewelry brands get involved. Watch this space!) That said, our proverbial crystal ball does have its limits—we're only human!
Until time travel becomes run-of-the-mill, I can't physically jump a few seasons ahead to jot down imminent hair trends, but I can do the next best thing: connect with Australian stylists. As autumn already wrapped down under (May marks the end of their fall season), these experts already know what cuts, colors, and styles became super popular once the weather started to cool—similar to how Australian tastemakers can tell you what seasonal fashion items are poised to sell out immediately.
"I think the biggest shift we saw in Australia was toward hair that feels more effortless and lived-in," shares hairstylist Joey Scandizzo, founder of Joey Scandizzo Salon in South Yarra (a suburb just outside of Melbourne). "People are moving away from overly polished, heavily styled hair." Sydney-based stylist Renya Xydis agrees, noting that "nothing too stiff or staged" is the name of the game for fall 2026. "Just beautiful, healthy hair that feels youthful, effortless and cool," she adds. Below, find the four biggest trends that align with that direction, from modern wolf cuts to monochromatic highlights. Chances are you'll see them hit the U.S. trend cycle in a few short weeks.
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'90s Influences
You heard it here first: '90s-inspired styles are on the horizon (thought I'd argue they never even left the chat!). "We saw a lot of '90s influence coming through [in Australia], but with a modern interpretation—think fuller shapes, soft layers, and hair that has movement rather than looking overly 'done,'" Scandizzo says. "I think that’s something we’ll see a lot more of in the U.S. as the season progresses." Haircuts are looking increasingly '90s-coded too, he adds, as "shorter, layered shapes with a little more attitude" reign supreme. (Think: a modern version of "the Rachel.") TL;DR? If you've been on the fence about face-framing layers or curtain bangs, now is the perfect time to commit.
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T3
AireBrush
Virtue
Volumizing Primer
Chris McMillan
The Styling Balm
Piece-y Waves
That being said, it's not all about the bouncy, '90s blowouts this season. According to Xydis, tousled, grungy styles will also skyrocket this fall. "The OG bouncy blowout will always have a place, but I’m currently loving the '90s Kate Moss-inspired, natural gritty wave," she says. It's not a full-on beach wave, but it's also not crimped—more of a "crinkle," as celebrity colorist Jenna Perry once described it. Face framing and lived-in layers are essential, Xydis adds, as they allow for soft, effortless movement.
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RŌZ
Wave Texturizing Mist
Moroccanoil
Dry Texture Spray
BaBylissPRO
Ionic Deep Waver
Modern Wolf Cuts
Don't worry, bobs are still going strong (especially textured bobs with tons of movement, as depicted in the '90s style above!), but "we’re also seeing long layers, soft wolf cuts, mullets, and beautiful fringes," Xydis notes. For those who may be growing out their shorter crop, might we suggest a modern wolf cut? Half shag half mullet, the 'do features tons of tousled layers that can't help but look incredibly cool. To make yours appear even more modern, soften those layers and make them a tad longer. "It’s a sexy fringe with long, flowing hair," Xydis says of the trending look. It's also practically made for curly cuts, which naturally have tons of dimension already.
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PATTERN
Curl Mousse
ELEVEN AUSTRALIA
Texture Spray
Odele
Cream Pomade
Monochromatic Highlights
As for color, both Xydis and Scandizzo agree that less is more this season. "The big thing with color is that it’s becoming less about dramatic transformation and more about richness and shine," Scandizzo shares. "A beautiful, dimensional brunette with a really glossy finish can feel just as impactful as a major color change." For those itching for a fall zhuzh, opt for monochromatic highlights that rely on slightly lighter shades within the same color family, as opposed to highlights with a higher contrast. According to Xydis, these subtle tonal tweaks will create "beautiful yet natural dimension."
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Maria Nila
Color Refresh
REVLON
ColorSilk After Color Mask
glaze
Supergloss Sheer Glow
Why Trust Who What Wear
At Who What Wear, trend reporting is our bread and butter. Our editors have a knack for spotting the latest in-demand beauty looks—often before they hit the mainstream—while also working closely with trusted experts, like renowned manicurists, celebrity makeup artists, and other leading industry insiders for their personal takes. Together, this ensures every trend report is well-researched, inclusive, and relevant to you.
In addition, we focus on products that deliver, whether they're affordable favorites or luxury investments. Our curated selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how, and what we'd truly recommend to our closest friends and family members.
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.