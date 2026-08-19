It's True: These 10 End-of-Summer Nail Colors Scream "I Have Impeccable Taste"

Well, here we are—those awkward weeks of late August with the quiet warning of autumn. Your last beach trip came and went, sunsets become noticeably shorter, and now it's all eyes on early fall, from new shoe trends to crisp fragrances to rich, sumptuous nail colors. Although, glossing your fingertips in a moody plum might not feel the most natural when the temperature still reads 80 degrees (even if gothic "summerween" manicures are all the rage right now). Rather than quitting your vibrant hues cold turkey, you might want to lean on transitional nail colors ahead of the official fall kickoff.
Of course, manicures have no rules, so you should feel free to rock any nail color you please. Love a pretty pastel or juicy jelly shade? Go right ahead! But if you generally like to pair your nail polish with a seasonal aesthetic, experts have a few summer-to-fall favorites. "The transition from summer to fall is really about dialing back the brightness rather than making an abrupt switch to dark shades," notes celebrity manicurist Gina Edwards. "Late August is my favorite time to wear 'in-between' shades that don’t feel overly summery or overly too autumn." Think softer, more muted versions of summer staples—terracotta instead of tomato, smokey lavender instead of lilac, olive instead of pistachio, and so on. Below, find the most stylish swaps for your next salon appointment.
The 10 Most Stylish Summer to Fall Transition Nail Colors
Soft Terracotta
"I’m loving colors that feel sophisticated rather than dramatic," notes Edwards, who is quick to suggest a soft terracotta shade. Earthy and warm, it's the perfect hue for those looking to switch up their orangey-red manicures. A true red will never go out of style, don't get me wrong, but terracotta offers that same fiery feel of hot crimson with a dusty, perfect-for-fall finish.
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LONDONTOWN
Pecan Pie
Dior
Rogue Cinéma
Pearl
Look, glazed, pearlescent nails know no season. I won't even try to fit them in a box, but according to professional nail tech Lia Smith, pearl manicures are a "cool, crisp transition choice" to swap in for stark white. "[Some people] like the sun-kissed glow they get in summer and enjoy how nudes or white 'pop' more," she shares. A pearl polish offers a similar contrast with a sheer finish, so the result doesn't feel too beachy. That said, an icy white manicure looks rather chic during the winter too; I repeat, the polish is timeless!
Manucurist
Pearlescent
OPI
Kyoto Pearl
Cinnamon Nude
Bring on the cinnamon spiced manicures! Just like last year, we can expect brown tones to dominate this fall; but before you go all in on cocoa, Edwards recommends testing the waters with a more muted neutral. This cinnamon set from nail artist Oksana Zavorahas just enough shimmer to keep the look understated, and those pastel pink ribbons add the perfect summery touch.
Hermès
Brun Hélios
Essie
Penny Talk
Creamy Mocha
Again, brown tones will never fall out of favor. But this creamy mocha mani from celebrity manicurist Iram Shelton is more muted than rich, which makes it a fabulous in-between color for late-summer sets. Think iced latte as opposed to espresso.
Chanel
Particulière
Aprés
Toasted
Mushroom Taupe
For those who adore cool-toned nail polishes, try an earthy mushroom taupe. "The most stylish manicures aren’t necessarily the boldest or fashion forward; they’re the ones that feel intentional," Edwards shares, and this soft, sophisticated hue certainly fits the bill. A blend of brown and gray, it's the definition of a timeless neutral.
Smith agrees, calling it a "nude with depth [that] works in either season." OPI's Berlin There, Doin' That is her number one polish pick, which comes from the brand's buzzy Most Requested Collection.
OPI
Berlin There, Doin’ That
KISS
Embullience
Smokey Lavender
It's no secret that lilac swept the season, from eye makeup (which we totally called during the award circuit, BTW) to blush to pastel manicures. As we tip-toe into fall, we can expect nail looks to take on a hazy, gray-toned quality. Take it from Edwards, who declares "smokey lavender" one of her go-to transitional nail color recommendations.
Londontown
Beaumont
Gelcare
Lavender BB Cream
Muted Olive
"Another surprise favorite is a muted olive green," Edwards shares. Let it be known: Green nail polish isn't going anywhere, but instead of mint or pistachio, try sporting a darker olive hue. The color retains those yellow undertones, similar to pistachio, but its softer, richer payoff better suits the transitional season.
CND
Olive Grove
essie
Totally Plaid
Burnished Caramel
Not quite brown, not quite gold, a burnished caramel is arguably the best shade to wear during late summer. It's rich yet glowy, luminous yet soft, and it can't help but make a chic statement—even on its own without any nail art. That said, this aura design from celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen deserves a spot on your mood board.
Sally Hansen
Flame On You
OPI
Stunstoppable
Warm Blackberry
A dark blackberry shade looks incredibly chic—especially on shorter nails! That said, if committing to a moody lacquer feels wrong when it's sunny and humid, simply opt for a warmer shade of dark purple, like celebrity manicurist Julia Diogo here. Trust, when it catches the sunlight, it'll appear even more striking.
LONDONTOWN
Fig Jam
Chanel
Activiste
Soft Amethyst
On the topic of purple: "One shade that feels especially fresh is a warm amethyst," notes Edwards. "It’s softer than a traditional purple and has enough warmth to complement every skin tone." You don't have to include polka-dot nail art, but it will read more summery and playful if you do.
Kiss
Twinkling Stars
Sally Hansen
Positivi-Tea
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Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.