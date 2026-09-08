Step into the universe of the coolest creatives in the fashion industry with our series My World, where readers will discover how the top stylists, designers, and tastemakers built their careers and get a peek into their favorite restaurants, beloved albums, fashion finds, etiquette rules they stand by, and so much more.
There are celebrity stylists, and then there are the people quietly shaping the way an entire generation wants to dress. Dani Michelle falls firmly into the latter camp. As the stylist behind some of the most influential wardrobes in Hollywood, Michelle has spent years creating the looks that end up everywhere—from red carpets and paparazzi photos to mood boards, saved folders, and, inevitably, our own closets. Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are among her longtime clients, but Michelle's influence extends well beyond any single name or viral outfit. Her particular brand of polished, effortless cool has become part of the visual language of fashion today.
Michelle has an uncanny ability to make clothes feel both aspirational and entirely wearable. She can turn an emerging designer into a name worth knowing, make a forgotten silhouette suddenly feel essential again, or put together an otherwise simple outfit that sparks a thousand imitations. It's an instinct that has made her one of Hollywood's most sought-after stylists, but perhaps more importantly, one of the industry's most influential tastemakers. When Michelle decides something looks good, it's worth paying attention.
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That eye isn't limited to fashion. Over the years, Michelle has expanded her creative world into jewelry with her line MÉGA and increasingly into interiors, where the same fascination with proportion, texture, and balance that defines her styling comes into play. This fall, she's bringing that perspective to a partnership with Lulu and Georgia, spotlighting pieces from the brand's Fall 2026 collection that feel at home within her own distinctly refined aesthetic.
It's that broader definition of taste that made us want to step inside Michelle's world. Because behind the viral celebrity looks and enviable wardrobes is someone whose job, in many ways, is knowing what feels right before everyone else does. Ahead, Michelle talks personal style, interiors, inspiration, the things she considers timeless, and what's catching her eye right now.
Give us a peek into your world. What does a typical day in your life look like right now?
I wake up with the sun— we keep our curtains open and I think it's best for the body and mind. The morning always starts with checking my WhatsApp and emails from Europe and NYC for anything urgent. Then goes to a straight hour of kid cuddles, food and family time. Usually a few more emails get sent, and from there— school and a day's work, unless it's the weekend, and we go into pool mode and play!
You’ve built a career around having a very distinct eye. Looking back, where do you think that taste came from? Were you always someone who cared deeply about clothes and how things were put together?
My taste for certain comes from my upbringing in Washington, D.C. I had this duality of an incredibly proper influence, and my skater friends on the edge, that made both worlds become one for me. My taste is always classic and chic, but cool.
You work with women who each have such distinct personal styles. When you begin working with a client, how do you figure out what their fashion language is rather than simply imposing your own?
That comes from us talking, having creative conversations about the art of clothing before we start, and then getting to know each other, and what makes us swoon. I always build off of them as my inspiration.
We’re living in an era where a celebrity outfit can be photographed, posted, dissected, and turned into a trend within hours. How much—if at all—do you think about the internet when you’re putting together a look?
I don't.
You work with major fashion houses, but you’re also known for introducing smaller or unexpected brands into your clients’ wardrobes. What makes you stop and pay attention to a new designer?
It's never about who makes it for me, but what it looks and reads like. I always tell clients to take the name out of the look and just focus on how they feel.
Was there a specific job, client, or moment early in your career when you first thought, Okay, I might actually be good at this?
I've always known what I'm capable of.
You’ve expanded beyond styling with MÉGA, your jewelry line. What made jewelry feel like the natural next step for you creatively?
I've always looked at jewelry as something really sentimental and long lasting. Jewelry is so meaningful to me, and such a way to express your individuality and taste. It's something I'm passionate about always and forever.
You’ve been open about your love of interior design and styling in the past, calling it very akin to your own work with your clients. What is it about interiors that scratches the same creative itch for you as fashion?
Fashion and interiors have always influenced each other for me. Interior design is the exact same art of balancing textures and proportions to create an aesthetic. Both are really an expression of your personal style.
You’ve described both fashion and interiors as being about finding the right balance of tones, textures, and proportions. Where do you notice those worlds overlapping the most?
I see the most overlap in tone and textures. I think the same colors that I’m drawn to in fashion usually show up in my spaces too. A neutral palette really calms me and that's so important in my lifestyle.
To you, what makes an exciting and creative home brand—and what ticks those boxes for you when it comes to Lulu and Georgia?
I have loved Lulu and Georgia for years. When I got my office that I work in today, I styled the whole space with Lulu and Georgia pieces, using a big dining table as my work desk, chairs, side tables and all. Now, I’m so excited about refreshing my own home with pieces from their fall collection. I love how the brand is really a design platform that has such a range of elevated designs and really allows you to make a space your own.
What’s the interior equivalent of the perfect white T-shirt or pair of jeans—the piece you think every room needs?
A Diptyque candle and fabulous wood accents. I think every room needs the warmth and texture of wood, new or vintage. Most recently I’ve styled theWinston Side Table from Lulu and Georgia’s fall collection in my space and I’ve been loving the natural stripe pattern.
Lulu and Georgia
Winston Side Table
Diptyque
Baies Classic Candle
Lulu and Georgia
Hatton Scalloped Percale Duvet Cover
If you had to build an entire room around one Lulu and Georgia piece from the brand’s Fall Collection that you love right now, what would it be?
I love the Hatton scalloped bedding. I think it adds such a pretty, subtle detail to the room without feeling overdone which is something I often look for in my clothing too. I love when one small touch can change the whole feeling of a space or an outfit.
When you’re putting together a room, what’s your version of the styling “high-low” mix? What do you think is worth investing in, and where can you have a little more fun?
Just like with my clothing, I like mixing investment pieces with things that feel of the moment. I think you can always mix high-low in the home as long as the fabric and design is elevated and fits the story of the space.
What’s the biggest decorating mistake you’ve made in your own home?
Just being nervous to take a risk. When in doubt, I keep it minimal, and if I’m being more daring - there would be more wall papers, more metals, just more.
Finish the sentence: My space feels like home when it has __________.
My kids in it.
You have access to an extraordinary amount of clothing through your work. Has that made you more selective about what actually earns a place in your own closet? What’s one item you think every woman should have in her closet, regardless of trends?
Yes, I have a very particular eye for what I like for myself, and all the versions of it, but my “can't live without piece” in a closet is a great blazer.
Is there a piece in your closet you’ve owned forever and will probably never get rid of?
My Fendi Baguettes from my mom.
Whose closet—past or present—would you most want to raid?
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.