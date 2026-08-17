I Always Thought My Brown Hair Looked Flat—5 Ways I'd Add Chocolate Dimension This Fall

There's something about that first chill in the air that makes me cross my fingers for fall. The sight of a singular tawny leaf on the sidewalk is enough to make my mind stray to the funnel-neck jacket sitting in one of my many open tabs and begin planning my next Gilmore Girls marathon. But as I'm a beauty editor, one question seldom fails to bubble up around this time of year when I catch my flat brown mane in the mirror: Should I go darker?
It's a blanket statement to say that people dye their strands blonder in the summer and deeper in the winter, but it's not inherently false. The sun lightens many people's hair, which presents the perfect opportunity to lean into bright, sun-warmed hues. But as summer heat gives way to a temperate fall breeze, the attention shifts from golden hues toward rich chocolate, burnished brown, and inky espresso—making everyone wonder if brunettes have more fun.
"Dramatic, cool-toned, deep browns that give a sleek and polished look [are] perfect for the transition of seasons into the colder months," celebrity hairstylist and master colorist Dimitris Giannetos tells me. Fellow celeb hairstylist Marc Ballance agrees, spotlighting environmental changes and increased attention toward hair health as another catalyst. "After a summer of travel, sun exposure, salt water, and chlorine, many clients come in saying their hair feels dry and overprocessed," he explains. "Deepening the tone with a rich brunette and adding shine instantly makes the hair look healthier and feel stronger, which is exactly what people are looking for going into fall."
Between the burnished balayage sported by Anok Yai and the romantic honey-brown bob donned by Hailey Bieber, there's been no shortage of sleek brunette dye jobs on the internet recently. Keep scrolling to see which brunette trends the pros say are worth considering this fall, from dimensional layers to sleek single shades.
5 Brunette Trends for Fall 2026
Glacé Chocolate
I'm sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but you're severely out of the loop if you didn't have at least one conversation about Zendaya's flowing chocolate braid at the New York City premiere of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey—not only because of her impossibly long locks fashioned by celebrity hairstylist Coree Moreno but also because of her supremely shiny brunette strands that flashed caramel in the light.
"I think we're moving into a season where healthy, shiny hair is the biggest trend," muses Ballance. "Rather than lots of high-contrast dimension, we're seeing richer, more polished brunettes that look expensive because of how healthy they appear." Ballance also singles out Zendaya's castmate Anne Hathaway and her uniform iced-chocolate waves: "It's not about obvious highlights anymore; it's about creating a luxurious, shiny finish that makes the hair look incredibly healthy."
Shop Products for Glacé Chocolate Hair
Revlon
Colorsilk After Color Hair Mask
dpHUE
Cool Brunette Conditioner
Inky Espresso
Brunette is a spectrum of umber shadows and golden streaks, but one of the most alluring shades of brown you can try this fall is an inky espresso. Giannetos calls the hue "romantic and timeless," spotlighting how fabulous it looks when worn down or pinned up in a chic knot, as shown in this recent look sculpted on Demi Moore.
Whether you're opting for a monochromatic look like Moore's nearly black brunette tresses or playing with contrast like Yai's supermodel balayage (yes, I'm feeling compelled to ask for a chocolate-brown ombré into glossy espresso ombré—no, I won't pull it off like her), it's clear that the darkest browns should be on your radar this fall. Giannetos recommends enhancing your color at home with a gloss whenever your hair needs a touch-up.
Shop Products for Inky Espresso Hair
dpHUE
Color Boosting Gloss+ Deep Conditioning Treatment
Revlon
Colorsilk Tone + Gloss + Care Demi-Permanent Hair Color
Caramel Glaze
Not all brunettes prefer their strands dark. If you're a blonde searching for a transitional brunette shade for fall or a deep brunette looking to lighten their hair without losing that autumnal essence, allow me to point you in the direction of Jordyn Woods and Bieber. Woods has always been hair goals, but her caramel-streaked brown tresses are serving as extra hair inspo as we sidle into fall. Bieber recently adopted the style as well, leaning into a cool-toned iteration of her dirty blonde with golden face-framing streaks.
Shop Products for Caramel Glaze Hair
Moroccanoil
Color Depositing Mask
Wella
ColorCharm Permanent Hair Color
Feathery Highlights
If you're craving subtle dimension sans full-on highlights, consider these barely-there streaks I just spied on supermodel Jasmine Tookes. "This is exactly where subtlety makes all the difference," croons Ballance. "Instead of adding lots of brightness, I love the idea of placing just a few delicate highlights while keeping everything within the same shades. Your eye still picks up movement and dimension, but nothing looks obviously lighter."
To channel Tookes's feathery highlights, ask for two to three shades lighter than your natural color in very small sections. "The result is a brunette that has depth, softness, and shine while still looking completely natural," says Ballance.
Shop Products for Feathery Highlights
Revlon
ColorSilk After Color Shampoo
COLOR WOW
Color Security Conditioner
Golden Threads
We've talked a lot about minimal-contrast hair colors, but that's not to say that highlights are history. “Highlights based on a person's skin tone will always give hair a lift," says Giannetos. The stylist illustrates how "deep cocoa with golden, feathery highlights" brings beautiful warmth to the deeper hue, while those with neutral tones may favor "a cooler brown." Take, for example, Penélope Cruz's gilded highlights, donned just in time for fall. I'm certainly sending this snap to my hairstylist.
Shop Products for Golden Threads
shu uemura
Color Lustre Spray
dpHUE
Color Fresh Oil Therapy
How to Maintain Brunette Hair Color
"Healthy hair is always the best hair," says Ballance. To preserve the vitality of your color, celebrity stylists suggest adding a few new products to your regular rotation. "Use a color-safe shampoo and conditioner, incorporate a nourishing hair mask once a week, and keep up with regular gloss appointments to maintain richness and shine as the color fades," Ballance instructs.
If you're not sure where to start, Ballance suggests asking your colorist if there's a specific at-home treatment you can do to supplement your salon treatment between appointments. "The healthier the hair, the more reflective it is, and that's what makes every brunette color look its best," he concludes.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.