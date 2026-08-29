Forget Minimalism—Kylie Jenner's "Crystal Candy" Manicure Just Made My Fall Mood Board

It's so cool-girl coded.

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Kylie Jenner

(Image credit: @kyliejenner)

Look, I love a minimal manicure as much as the next person. Whether it's a soft white like OPI's Funny Bunny ($12) or a milky pink like the iconic Bubble Bath ($12), I've been known to paint my short nails a simple shade and leave it at that. However, recently, I've been feeling the urge to switch it up a bit. Maybe it's because we're on the cusp of autumn, and I'm being pulled towards darker, richer colors like burgundy, navy blue, and deep purple—shout out to one of my forever favorite colors for fall, Lincoln Park After Dark. Or, maybe it's because celebs keep inspiring me with bold, bedazzled manicures.

Who What Wear's August cover star, Kylie Jenner, is the most recent celeb to do so. She recently shared a picture of her "crystal candy" manicure on Instagram, and I *instantly* added it to my saved folder, as I prepare to create a fall mood board.

Kylie Jenner's "Crystal Candy" Manicure

Kylie Jenner&#039;s &amp;quot;Crystal Candy&amp;quot; Manicure

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

The image was re-shared by celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, the expert behind the bedazzled look. Luckily for me, Ganzorigt soon shared a step-by-step tutorial for re-creating it. Aside from an assortment of chunky rhinestones (which I think I ID'd for only $10 on Amazon), it involves three OPI nail products.

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Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.